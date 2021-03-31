



NOTICE

The Auth0 Community is in the process of deprecating this library, and the repository will no longer be available on Github after the end-of-life date of September 30, 2021. Please make plans to find a suitable replacement or remove this library from any active projects before the end-of-life date. Please reach out in the supporting Auth0 Community topic if you have any questions or concerns.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people who contribute(d) or maintain(ed) this repo (emoji key):

Intro

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs. This is useful if you are building a single page application and you are not using cookies as explained in this blog post: Cookies vs Tokens. Getting auth right with Angular.JS.

This repo is supported and maintained by Community Developers, not Auth0. For more information about different support levels check https://auth0.com/docs/support/matrix .

Installation

npm install socketio-jwt

Usage

io.sockets .on( 'connection' , socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'your secret or public key' , timeout : 15000 })) .on( 'authenticated' , (socket) => { console .log( `hello! ${socket.decoded_token.name} ` ); });

Note: If you are using a base64-encoded secret (e.g. your Auth0 secret key), you need to convert it to a Buffer: Buffer('your secret key', 'base64')

Client side

const socket = io.connect( 'http://localhost:9000' ); socket.on( 'connect' , () => { socket .emit( 'authenticate' , { token : jwt }) .on( 'authenticated' , () => { }) .on( 'unauthorized' , (msg) => { console .log( `unauthorized: ${ JSON .stringify(msg.data)} ` ); throw new Error (msg.data.type); }) });

One roundtrip

The previous approach uses a second roundtrip to send the jwt. There is a way you can authenticate on the handshake by sending the JWT as a query string, the caveat is that intermediary HTTP servers can log the url.

const io = require ( 'socket.io' )(server); const socketioJwt = require ( 'socketio-jwt' );

With socket.io < 1.0:

io.set( 'authorization' , socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'your secret or public key' , handshake : true })); io.on( 'connection' , (socket) => { console .log( 'hello!' , socket.handshake.decoded_token.name); });

With socket.io >= 1.0:

io.use(socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'your secret or public key' , handshake : true })); io.on( 'connection' , (socket) => { console .log( 'hello!' , socket.decoded_token.name); });

For more validation options see auth0/jsonwebtoken.

Client side

Append the jwt token using query string:

const socket = io.connect( 'http://localhost:9000' , { query : `token= ${your_jwt} ` });

Append the jwt token using 'Authorization Header' (Bearer Token):

const socket = io.connect( 'http://localhost:9000' , { extraHeaders : { Authorization : `Bearer ${your_jwt} ` } });

Both options can be combined or used optionally.

Authorization Header Requirement

Require Bearer Tokens to be passed in as an Authorization Header

Server side:

io.use(socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'your secret or public key' , handshake : true , auth_header_required : true }));

Handling token expiration

Server side

When you sign the token with an expiration time (example: 60 minutes):

const token = jwt.sign(user_profile, jwt_secret, { expiresIn : 60 * 60 });

Your client-side code should handle it as below:

Client side

socket.on( 'unauthorized' , (error) => { if (error.data.type == 'UnauthorizedError' || error.data.code == 'invalid_token' ) { console .log( 'User token has expired' ); } });

Handling invalid token

Token sent by client is invalid.

Server side:

No further configuration needed.

Client side

Add a callback client-side to execute socket disconnect server-side.

socket.on( 'unauthorized' , (error, callback) => { if (error.data.type == 'UnauthorizedError' || error.data.code == 'invalid_token' ) { callback(); console .log( 'User token has expired' ); } });

Server side

To disconnect socket server-side without client-side callback:

io.sockets.on( 'connection' , socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'secret goes here' , callback : false }))

Client side

Nothing needs to be changed client-side if callback is false.

Server side

To disconnect socket server-side while giving client-side 15 seconds to execute callback:

io.sockets.on( 'connection' , socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : 'secret goes here' , callback : 15000 }))

Your client-side code should handle it as below:

Client side

socket.on( 'unauthorized' , (error, callback) => { if (error.data.type == 'UnauthorizedError' || error.data.code == 'invalid_token' ) { callback(); console .log( 'User token has expired' ); } });

Getting the secret dynamically

You can pass a function instead of a string when configuring secret. This function receives the request, the decoded token and a callback. This way, you are allowed to use a different secret based on the request and / or the provided token.

Server side

const SECRETS = { 'user1' : 'secret 1' , 'user2' : 'secret 2' } io.use(socketioJwt.authorize({ secret : ( request, decodedToken, callback ) => { callback( null , SECRETS[decodedToken.userId]); }, handshake : false }));

Altering the value of the decoded token

You can pass a function to change the value of the decoded token

io.on( 'connection' , socketIOJwt.authorize({ customDecoded : ( decoded ) => { return "new decoded token" ; }, secret : 'my_secret_key' , decodedPropertyName : 'my_decoded_token' , }), ); io.on( 'authenticated' , (socket) => { console .log(socket.my_decoded_token); });

Contribute

Feel like contributing to this repo? We're glad to hear that! Before you start contributing please visit our Contributing Guideline.

Here you can also find the PR template to fill once creating a PR. It will automatically appear once you open a pull request.

You might run the unit tests, before creating a PR:

npm test

Issues Reporting

Spotted a bug or any other kind of issue? We're just humans and we're always waiting for constructive feedback! Check our section on how to report issues!

Here you can also find the Issue template to fill once opening a new issue. It will automatically appear once you create an issue.

Repo Community

Feel like PRs and issues are not enough? Want to dive into further discussion about the tool? We created topics for each Auth0 Community repo so that you can join discussion on stack available on our repos. Here it is for this one: socketio-jwt

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

What is Auth0?

Auth0 helps you to:

Add authentication with multiple authentication sources, either social like Google Facebook Microsoft Linkedin GitHub Twitter Box Salesforce etc. or enterprise identity systems like: Windows Azure AD Google Apps Active Directory ADFS Any SAML Identity Provider

Add authentication through more traditional username/password databases

Add support for linking different user accounts with the same user

Support for generating signed JSON Web Tokens to call your APIs and create user identity flow securely

Analytics of how, when and where users are logging in

Pull data from other sources and add it to user profile, through JavaScript rules

Create a free Auth0 account