socketcluster

by SocketCluster
16.0.2 (see all)

Highly scalable realtime framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Full-Stack Framework

Average Rating

4.0/51
Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

SocketCluster

Toolset and boilerplate for quickly creating systems using SocketCluster. See the client and server repos for documentation:

Documentation for SCC (horizontally scalable cluster) is available at https://github.com/SocketCluster/socketcluster/blob/master/scc-guide.md

Installation

Setup the socketcluster command:

npm install -g socketcluster

or:

sudo npm install -g socketcluster

then:

socketcluster create myapp

Once it's installed, go to your new myapp/ directory and launch with:

node server

Access at URL http://localhost:8000/

Node.js v10.0.0 or above is recommended but you can also use SocketCluster with older Node.js versions if you use while loops instead of for-await-of loops.

Compatibility mode

For compatibility with existing SocketCluster clients, set the protocolVersion to 1 and make sure that the path matches your old client path:

let agServer = socketClusterServer.attach(httpServer, {
  protocolVersion: 1,
  path: '/socketcluster/'
});

Change log

See the 'releases' section for changes: https://github.com/SocketCluster/socketcluster/releases

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2019 SocketCluster.io

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

