This is the module for bidirectional binary data transfer with Stream API through Socket.IO.
npm install socket.io-stream
If you are not familiar with Stream API, be sure to check out the docs. I also recommend checking out the awesome Stream Handbook.
For streaming between server and client, you will send stream instances first.
To receive streams, you just wrap
socket with
socket.io-stream, then listen any events as usual.
Server:
var io = require('socket.io').listen(80);
var ss = require('socket.io-stream');
var path = require('path');
io.of('/user').on('connection', function(socket) {
ss(socket).on('profile-image', function(stream, data) {
var filename = path.basename(data.name);
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(filename));
});
});
createStream() returns a new stream which can be sent by
emit().
Client:
var io = require('socket.io-client');
var ss = require('socket.io-stream');
var socket = io.connect('http://example.com/user');
var stream = ss.createStream();
var filename = 'profile.jpg';
ss(socket).emit('profile-image', stream, {name: filename});
fs.createReadStream(filename).pipe(stream);
You can stream data from a client to server, and vice versa.
// send data
ss(socket).on('file', function(stream) {
fs.createReadStream('/path/to/file').pipe(stream);
});
// receive data
ss(socket).emit('file', stream);
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('file.txt'));
This module can be used on the browser. To do so, just copy a file to a public directory.
$ cp node_modules/socket.io-stream/socket.io-stream.js somewhere/public/
You can also use browserify to create your own bundle.
$ npm install browserify -g
$ cd node_modules/socket.io-stream
$ browserify index.js -s ss > socket.io-stream.js
<input id="file" type="file" />
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="/js/socket.io-stream.js"></script>
<script src="/js/jquery.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
var socket = io.connect('/foo');
$('#file').change(function(e) {
var file = e.target.files[0];
var stream = ss.createStream();
// upload a file to the server.
ss(socket).emit('file', stream, {size: file.size});
ss.createBlobReadStream(file).pipe(stream);
});
});
</script>
You can track upload progress like the following:
var blobStream = ss.createBlobReadStream(file);
var size = 0;
blobStream.on('data', function(chunk) {
size += chunk.length;
console.log(Math.floor(size / file.size * 100) + '%');
// -> e.g. '42%'
});
blobStream.pipe(stream);
You have to set
forceBase64 option
true when using the library with socket.io v0.9.x.
ss.forceBase64 = true;
socket.io Socket A socket of Socket.IO, both for client and server
Socket
Look up an existing
Socket instance based on
sio (a socket of Socket.IO), or create one if it doesn't exist.
String The event name
Emit an
event with variable number of arguments including at least a stream.
ss(socket).emit('myevent', stream, {name: 'thefilename'}, function() { ... });
// send some streams at a time.
ss(socket).emit('multiple-streams', stream1, stream2);
// as members of array or object.
ss(socket).emit('flexible', [stream1, { foo: stream2 }]);
// get streams through the ack callback
ss(socket).emit('ack', function(stream1, stream2) { ... });
String The event name
Function The event handler function
Add a
listener for
event.
listener will take stream(s) with any data as arguments.
ss(socket).on('myevent', function(stream, data, callback) { ... });
// access stream options
ss(socket).on('foo', function(stream) {
if (stream.options && stream.options.highWaterMark > 1024) {
console.error('Too big highWaterMark.');
return;
}
});
Object
Number
String
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean if
true, then the stream won't automatically close when the other endpoint ends. Default to
false.
Duplex Stream
Create a new duplex stream. See the docs for the details of stream and
options.
var stream = ss.createStream();
// with options
var stream = ss.createStream({
highWaterMark: 1024,
objectMode: true,
allowHalfOpen: true
});
Object
Number
String
Boolean
Readable Stream
Create a new readable stream for Blob and File on browser. See the docs for the details of stream and
options.
var stream = ss.createBlobReadStream(new Blob([1, 2, 3]));
Node Buffer class to use on browser, which is exposed for convenience. On Node environment, you should just use normal
Buffer.
var stream = ss.createStream();
stream.write(new ss.Buffer([0, 1, 2]));
MIT