Exposes a metrics endpoint for prometheus to collect data about
socket.io.
npm install socket.io-prometheus-metrics
# or
yarn add socket.io-prometheus-metrics
Basic usage
import * as http from 'http';
import * as io from 'socket.io';
import * as prometheus from 'socket.io-prometheus-metrics';
const server = http.createServer();
const io = io(server);
prometheus.metrics(io);
server.listen(3000);
Metrics is then available at
localhost:9090/metrics.
Prometheus default metrics can also be enabled by setting the
collectDefaultMetrics option to
true
prometheus.metrics(io, {
collectDefaultMetrics: true
});
If you wish to serve the metrics yourself the
createServer options can be set to
false and metrics can be collected from the register
const ioMetrics = prometheus.metrics(io, {
createServer: false
});
const metrics = ioMetrics.register.metrics();
|Option
|Default
|Description
path
|"/metrics"
|Metrics path
port
|9090
|Metrics port
createServer
|true
|Auto create http server
collectDefaultMetrics
|false
|Collect prometheus default metrics
checkForNewNamespaces
|true
|Collect metrics for namespaces that will be added at runtime
all metrics have
socket_io_prefix in their names.
|Name
|Help
|Labels
socket_io_connected
|Number of currently connected sockets
socket_io_connect_total
|Total count of socket.io connection requests
namespace
socket_io_disconnect_total
|Total count of socket.io disconnections
namespace
socket_io_errors_total
|Total count of socket.io errors
namespace
socket_io_events_received_total
|Total count of socket.io received events
event,
namespace
socket_io_events_sent_total
|Total count of socket.io sent events
event,
namespace
socket_io_receive_bytes
|Total socket.io bytes received
event,
namespace
socket_io_transmit_bytes
|Total socket.io bytes transmitted
event,
namespace
available if
collectDefaultMetricsis set to
true
More information here and here.
Default namespace has label value of
'/'.
By default library checks
io.nsps variable for new namespaces to collect metrics from. This check occurs every 2 seconds.
You can disable this functionality by providing
checkForNewNamespaces option with
false value.
For example:
prometheus.metrics(io, {
checkForNewNamespaces: false
});
With this functionality disabled, library will only collect metrics from namespaces that
were available at the moment of call to
prometheus.metrics(io, ...),
default namespace is included.
More information about socket.io namespaces here.
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for details.