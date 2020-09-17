Exposes a metrics endpoint for prometheus to collect data about socket.io .

Installation

npm install socket.io-prometheus-metrics yarn add socket.io-prometheus-metrics

Usage

Basic usage

import * as http from 'http' ; import * as io from 'socket.io' ; import * as prometheus from 'socket.io-prometheus-metrics' ; const server = http.createServer(); const io = io(server); prometheus.metrics(io); server.listen( 3000 );

Metrics is then available at localhost:9090/metrics .

Prometheus default metrics can also be enabled by setting the collectDefaultMetrics option to true

prometheus.metrics(io, { collectDefaultMetrics: true });

If you wish to serve the metrics yourself the createServer options can be set to false and metrics can be collected from the register

const ioMetrics = prometheus.metrics(io, { createServer: false }); const metrics = ioMetrics.register.metrics();

Options

Option Default Description path "/metrics" Metrics path port 9090 Metrics port createServer true Auto create http server collectDefaultMetrics false Collect prometheus default metrics checkForNewNamespaces true Collect metrics for namespaces that will be added at runtime

Socket.io metrics

all metrics have socket_io_ prefix in their names.

Name Help Labels socket_io_connected Number of currently connected sockets socket_io_connect_total Total count of socket.io connection requests namespace socket_io_disconnect_total Total count of socket.io disconnections namespace socket_io_errors_total Total count of socket.io errors namespace socket_io_events_received_total Total count of socket.io received events event , namespace socket_io_events_sent_total Total count of socket.io sent events event , namespace socket_io_receive_bytes Total socket.io bytes received event , namespace socket_io_transmit_bytes Total socket.io bytes transmitted event , namespace

Prometheus default metrics

available if collectDefaultMetrics is set to true

More information here and here.

Namespaces support

Default namespace has label value of '/' .

By default library checks io.nsps variable for new namespaces to collect metrics from. This check occurs every 2 seconds.

You can disable this functionality by providing checkForNewNamespaces option with false value. For example:

prometheus.metrics(io, { checkForNewNamespaces: false });

With this functionality disabled, library will only collect metrics from namespaces that were available at the moment of call to prometheus.metrics(io, ...) , default namespace is included.

More information about socket.io namespaces here.

License

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for details.