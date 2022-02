The socket.io middleware that powers socket.io-p2p. It handles passing signalling data between all peers. Just include the middleware and everything is handled for you.

How to use

Simple require the module and use it.

var p2pserver = require ( 'socket.io-p2p-server' ).Server var io = require ( 'socket.io' )(server); io. use ( p2pserver )

For example, in an express powered app, you can do the following:

var app = require ( 'express' )() var server = require ( 'http' ).Server(app) var p2pserver = require ( 'socket.io-p2p-server' ).Server var io = require ( 'socket.io' )(server) app.use(express.static(__dirname)) io.use(p2pserver) server.listen( 3030 , function ( ) { console .log( "Listening on 3030" ) })

It can also be used inside your connection logic so that you can specify a room that clients will communicate over:

p2pserver (socket, null, room)