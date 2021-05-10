A mock to test the socket.io library implementation.
🚀 Now written in ES6! Bundled with
rollup.
NEW! Added support for disconnect() and close()
npm install socket.io-mock
Simply create new socket mock with:
import MockedSocket from 'socket.io-mock';
let socket = new MockedSocket();
And use the socket as if it was a normal Socket.io socket.
For example:
import SocketMock from 'socket.io-mock';
import { expect } from 'chai';
describe('Fast and isolated socket tests', function(){
it('Sockets should be able to talk to each other without a server', function(done) {
let socket = new SocketMock();
socket.on('message', function (message) {
expect(message).to.equal('Hello World!');
});
socket.socketClient.emit('message', 'Hello World!');
});
});