openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sim

socket.io-mock

by Randy Lebeau
1.3.2 (see all)

Mock for socket.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

socket.io-mock

npm version npm license XO code style

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage Issue Count npm npm

A mock to test the socket.io library implementation.

🚀 Now written in ES6! Bundled with rollup.

NEW! Added support for disconnect() and close()

Installation

npm install socket.io-mock

Usage

Simply create new socket mock with:

import MockedSocket from 'socket.io-mock';
let socket = new MockedSocket();

And use the socket as if it was a normal Socket.io socket.

For example:

import SocketMock from 'socket.io-mock';
import { expect } from 'chai';

describe('Fast and isolated socket tests', function(){
    it('Sockets should be able to talk to each other without a server', function(done) {
        let socket = new SocketMock();

        socket.on('message', function (message) {
            expect(message).to.equal('Hello World!');
        });
        socket.socketClient.emit('message', 'Hello World!');
    });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial