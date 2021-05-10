A mock to test the socket.io library implementation.

🚀 Now written in ES6! Bundled with rollup .

NEW! Added support for disconnect() and close()

Installation

npm install socket.io-mock

Usage

Simply create new socket mock with:

import MockedSocket from 'socket.io-mock' ; let socket = new MockedSocket();

And use the socket as if it was a normal Socket.io socket.

For example: