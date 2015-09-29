Use express-session as socket.io middleware.

Setup

All you have to do is adding a middleware like you would in your express app.

var ios = require ( 'socket.io-express-session' ); var session = ... configured express-session instance ... io.use(ios(session)); ... io.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { console .log(socket.handshake.session); });

EXAMPLE: An example app is available under the the example folder. Run the npm run example command to start it.

IMPORTANT: You must pass the same session configuration into express and socket app (the same store, same secret)!