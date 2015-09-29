openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sie

socket.io-express-session

by Kristijan Sedlak
0.1.3 (see all)

Use express-session as socket.io middleware.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

772

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

socket.io-express-session

Use express-session as socket.io middleware.

Setup

All you have to do is adding a middleware like you would in your express app.

var ios = require('socket.io-express-session');
var session = ... configured express-session instance
...

io.use(ios(session));
...
io.on('connection', function(socket){
  console.log(socket.handshake.session);
});

EXAMPLE: An example app is available under the the example folder. Run the npm run example command to start it.

IMPORTANT: You must pass the same session configuration into express and socket app (the same store, same secret)!

IMPORTANT: Do not use the default MemoryStore session store. It is not designed for a production environment. If you do use the default store then you should pass the same session instance to express and socket app (data are saved in memory).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial