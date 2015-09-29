Use express-session as socket.io middleware.
All you have to do is adding a middleware like you would in your express app.
var ios = require('socket.io-express-session');
var session = ... configured express-session instance
...
io.use(ios(session));
...
io.on('connection', function(socket){
console.log(socket.handshake.session);
});
EXAMPLE:
An example app is available under the the
example folder. Run the
npm run example command to start it.
IMPORTANT: You must pass the same session configuration into express and socket app (the same store, same secret)!
IMPORTANT: Do not use the default
MemoryStore session store. It is not designed for a production environment. If you do use the default store then you should pass the same session instance to express and socket app (data are saved in memory).