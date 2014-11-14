Power your socket.io apps with express like event routing.

$ npm install socket.io-events

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); var router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); router.on( '*' , function ( sock, args, next ) { var name = args.shift(), msg = args.shift(); sock.emit( 'received event' , name, msg); }); io.use(router);

Features

Easy to use interface for manipulating socket.io events.

Express-like routing capabilties for socket.io events.

Gives you more control over how events are handled.

Attach Router instances to other Router instances.

instances to other instances. Support for "wildcard" (*) and Regular Expression matching.

Event consumption and propagation.

Examples

The method on is an alias to use .

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); router.on( function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( '*' , function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( 'some*' , function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( '*event' , function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( /^\w+/ , function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( function ( socket, args ) { socket.emit(args.shift(), args); }); router.on( function ( socket, args ) { }); var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); io.use(router);

Here is an example of not consuming the event and letting socket.io handle things business as usual.

var router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); router.on( function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); io.use(router); io.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { socket.on( 'echo' , function ( data ) { socket.emit( 'echo' , data); }); });

Here is an example of calling next() with an Error object, and having an error handler capture it.

var router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); router.on( 'some event' , function ( socket, args, next ) { next( new Error ( 'something wrong' ); }); router.on( function ( err, socket, args, next ) { socket.emit( 'error' , err); });

You can recover from an error too.

var router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); router.on( 'some event' , function ( socket, args, next ) { next( new Error ( 'something wrong' ); }); router.on( function ( err, socket, args, next ) { next(); }); router.on( function ( socket, args, next ) { next(); }); io.use(router);

You can even attach a Router' intance to another Router` intance.

var Router = require ( 'socket.io-events' )(); var a = Router(); a.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }); var b = Router(); b.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }); a.use(b) var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); io.use(a);

API

Router

Get the Router class.

var Router = require ( 'socket.io-events' );

The use and on methods are equivalent. They also can be chained.

var router = Router() .use( function ( sock, args, next ) { }) .use( function ( sock, args, next ) { }) .use( function ( sock, args, next ) { });

Make a Router instance

var router = Router();

Attach a function to the router.

router.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); });

You can pass in multiple function s.

var a = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var b = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var c = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; router.use(a,b,c);

You can pass in a function that accepts an Error object.

router.use( function ( err, sock, args, next ) { console .error(err); next(err); });

Bind the function to the event .

router.use( 'chat' , function ( sock, args, next ) { assert.equal(args[ 0 ], 'chat' ); args[ 1 ] = args[ 1 ].length > 128 ? args[ 1 ].slice( 0 , 125 ) + '...' : args[ 1 ]; next(); });

You can also pass in multiple function s for handling the event .

var chop = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var clean = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var pretty = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; router.use( 'chat' , chop, clean, pretty);

Bind the function using a RegExp pattern to match the event .

router.use( /\w+/ , function ( sock, args, next ) { assert.equal(args[ 0 ], 'chat' ); args[ 1 ] = args[ 1 ].length > 128 ? args[ 1 ].slice( 0 , 125 ) + '...' : args[ 1 ]; next(); });

You can also pass in multiple function s for handling the event .

var chop = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var clean = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; var pretty = function ( sock, args, next ) { next() }; router.use( /\w+/ , chop, clean, pretty);

You can attach another Router instance to your Router instance.

var another = Router(); another.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); router.use(another);

Attach multiple routers in a single call.

var foo = Router(); foo.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); var bar = Router(); bar.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); var baz = Router(); baz.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); router.use(foo, bar, baz);

Just like attaching a function to the router given the event . You can attach Router instance as well to the event .

var foo = Router(); foo.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); router.use( 'some event' , foo);

Attach multiple routers in a single call to the event too.

var foo = Router(); foo.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); var bar = Router(); bar.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); var baz = Router(); baz.use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }); router.use( 'some event' , foo, bar, baz);

Attach an Array of Fuction 's or Router instances, or an Array or Array s .

var middleware = [ function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, [ function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, Router().use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }), function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, ], Router().use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }) ]; var errHandler = function ( err, sock, args, next ) { next(err); } router.use(middleware, errHandler);

Attach everything to an event.

var middleware = [ function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, [ function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, Router().use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }), function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }, ], Router().use( function ( sock, args, next ) { next(); }) ]; var errHandler = function ( err, sock, args, next ) { next(err); } router.use( 'only this event' , middleware, errHandler);

This is an alias to to the use method. It does the same thing.

router.on( function ( sock, args, next ) { next() });

Installation and Environment Setup

Install node.js (See download and install instructions here: http://nodejs.org/).

Clone this repository

> git clone git@github .com :turbonetix/socket .io-events .git

cd into the directory and install the dependencies

cd socket.io-eventst npm install && npm shrinkwrap --dev

Running Tests

Install coffee-script

npm install coffee-script -g

Tests are run using grunt. You must first globally install the grunt-cli with npm.

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

Unit Tests

To run the tests, just run grunt