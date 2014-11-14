openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

socket.io-events

by fullstackers
0.4.6 (see all)

Power your socket.io apps with express like event routing.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

348

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status NPM version David DM

Power your socket.io apps with express like event routing.

$ npm install socket.io-events

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
var router = require('socket.io-events')();
router.on('*', function (sock, args, next) {
  var name = args.shift(), msg = args.shift();
  sock.emit('received event', name, msg);
});
io.use(router);

Features

  • Easy to use interface for manipulating socket.io events.
  • Express-like routing capabilties for socket.io events.
  • Gives you more control over how events are handled.
  • Attach Router instances to other Router instances.
  • Support for "wildcard" (*) and Regular Expression matching.
  • Event consumption and propagation.

Examples

The method on is an alias to use.

var assert = require('assert');
var router = require('socket.io-events')();

// handles all events
router.on(function (socket, args, next) {
  next();
});

// handles all events too
router.on('*', function (socket, args, next) {
  next();
});

// handles events matching 'some*'
router.on('some*', function (socket, args, next) {
  next();
});

// handles events matching '*events'
router.on('*event', function (socket, args, next) {
  next();
});

// handle events matching /^\w+/ 
router.on(/^\w+/, function (socket, args, next) {
  next();
});

// handles all events
router.on(function (socket, args) {
  //emits back to the client, and ends the chain.  
  //Think `res.end()` for express.
  //calling `emit()` consumes the event which means no other handlers
  //get a chance to process it.
  socket.emit(args.shift(), args);
});

router.on(function (socket, args) {
  //this wont fire because socket.emit() 
  //has been called which is like `res.end()` in express.
});

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
io.use(router);

Here is an example of not consuming the event and letting socket.io handle things business as usual.


var router = require('socket.io-events')();
router.on(function (socket, args, next) {
  //do something, but don't consume it.
  next();
});

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
io.use(router);
io.on('connection', function (socket) {
  socket.on('echo', function (data) {
    socket.emit('echo', data);  
  });
});

Here is an example of calling next() with an Error object, and having an error handler capture it.

var router = require('socket.io-events')();

router.on('some event', function (socket, args, next) {
  next(new Error('something wrong');
});

router.on(function (err, socket, args, next) {
  socket.emit('error', err);
});

You can recover from an error too.

var router = require('socket.io-events')();

router.on('some event', function (socket, args, next) {
  next(new Error('something wrong');
});

router.on(function (err, socket, args, next) {
  //I handled the error so continue to the next middleware.
  next();
});

router.on(function (socket, args, next) {
  //I recovered from the error.
  next();
});

io.use(router);

You can even attach a Router' intance to another Router` intance.

var Router = require('socket.io-events')();

var a = Router();
a.use(function (sock, args, next) { next() });

var b = Router();
b.use(function (sock, args, next) { next() });

a.use(b)

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
io.use(a);

API

Router

Get the Router class.

var Router = require('socket.io-events');

The use and on methods are equivalent. They also can be chained.

var router = Router()
  .use(function (sock, args, next) { })
  .use(function (sock, args, next) { })
  .use(function (sock, args, next) { });

Router#()

Make a Router instance

var router = Router();

Router#use(fn:Function, ...)

Attach a function to the router.

router.use(function (sock, args, next) {
  //do something!
  next();
});

You can pass in multiple functions.

var a = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var b = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var c = function (sock, args, next) { next() };

router.use(a,b,c);

You can pass in a function that accepts an Error object.

router.use(function (err, sock, args, next) {
  console.error(err);
  
  //calling next(err) will invoke the next error handler.
  //to resume operation just call next()
  next(err);
});

Router#use(event:String, fn:Function, ...)

Bind the function to the event.

router.use('chat', function (sock, args, next) {
  assert.equal(args[0], 'chat');
  args[1] = args[1].length > 128 ? args[1].slice(0, 125) + '...' : args[1];
  next();
});

You can also pass in multiple functions for handling the event.

var chop = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var clean = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var pretty = function (sock, args, next) { next() };

router.use('chat', chop, clean, pretty);

Router#use(event:RegExp, fn:Function, ...)

Bind the function using a RegExp pattern to match the event.

router.use(/\w+/, function (sock, args, next) {
  assert.equal(args[0], 'chat');
  args[1] = args[1].length > 128 ? args[1].slice(0, 125) + '...' : args[1];
  next();
});

You can also pass in multiple functions for handling the event.

var chop = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var clean = function (sock, args, next) { next() };
var pretty = function (sock, args, next) { next() };

router.use(/\w+/, chop, clean, pretty);

Router#use(router:Router, ...)

You can attach another Router instance to your Router instance.

var another = Router();
another.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

router.use(another);

Attach multiple routers in a single call.

var foo = Router();
foo.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

var bar = Router();
bar.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

var baz = Router();
baz.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

router.use(foo, bar, baz);

Router#use(name:String, router:Router, ...)

Just like attaching a function to the router given the event. You can attach Router instance as well to the event.

var foo = Router();
foo.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

router.use('some event', foo);

Attach multiple routers in a single call to the event too.

var foo = Router();
foo.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

var bar = Router();
bar.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

var baz = Router();
baz.use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); });

router.use('some event', foo, bar, baz);

Router#use(fns:Array, ...)

Attach an Array of Fuction's or Router instances, or an Array or Arrays .

var middleware = [
  function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
  [
    function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
    Router().use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); }),
    function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
  ],
  Router().use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); })
];

var errHandler = function (err, sock, args, next) { next(err); } 

router.use(middleware, errHandler);

Router#use(name:String, fns:Array, ...)

Attach everything to an event.

var middleware = [
  function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
  [
    function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
    Router().use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); }),
    function (sock, args, next) { next(); },
  ],
  Router().use(function (sock, args, next) { next(); })
];

var errHandler = function (err, sock, args, next) { next(err); } 

router.use('only this event', middleware, errHandler);

Router#on(...)

This is an alias to to the use method. It does the same thing.

router.on(function (sock, args, next) { next() });

Installation and Environment Setup

Install node.js (See download and install instructions here: http://nodejs.org/).

Clone this repository

> git clone git@github.com:turbonetix/socket.io-events.git

cd into the directory and install the dependencies

> cd socket.io-eventst
> npm install && npm shrinkwrap --dev

Running Tests

Install coffee-script

> npm install coffee-script -g

Tests are run using grunt. You must first globally install the grunt-cli with npm.

> sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

Unit Tests

To run the tests, just run grunt

> grunt spec

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial