The
@socket.io/redis-emitter package allows you to easily communicate with a group of Socket.IO servers from another Node.js process (server-side).
The emitter is also available in other programming languages:
It must be used in conjunction with
@socket.io/redis-adapter.
The current version is compatible with both:
socket.io-redis@5 (
socket.io@2)
socket.io-redis@6 (
socket.io@3 &
socket.io@4)
Installation:
npm i @socket.io/redis-emitter redis
const { Emitter } = require("@socket.io/redis-emitter");
const { createClient } = require("redis"); // not included, needs to be explicitly installed
const redisClient = createClient();
redisClient.connect().then(() => {
const io = new Emitter(redisClient);
setInterval(() => {
io.emit("time", new Date);
}, 5000);
})
With
redis@3, calling
connect() is not needed:
const { Emitter } = require("@socket.io/redis-emitter");
const { createClient } = require("redis"); // not included, needs to be explicitly installed
const redisClient = createClient();
const io = new Emitter(redisClient);
setInterval(() => {
io.emit("time", new Date);
}, 5000);
import { Emitter } from "@socket.io/redis-emitter";
import { createClient } from "redis";
const redisClient = createClient();
redisClient.connect().then(() => {
const io = new Emitter(redisClient);
setInterval(() => {
io.emit("time", new Date);
}, 5000);
});
With typed events:
import { Emitter } from ".";
import { createClient } from "redis";
interface Events {
basicEmit: (a: number, b: string, c: number[]) => void;
}
const redisClient = createClient();
redisClient.connect().then(() => {
const io = new Emitter<Events>(redisClient);
io.emit("basicEmit", 1, "2", [3]);
});
const { Emitter } = require("@socket.io/redis-emitter");
const { createClient } = require("redis"); // not included, needs to be explicitly installed
const redisClient = createClient();
const io = new Emitter(redisClient);
// sending to all clients
io.emit(/* ... */);
// sending to all clients in 'room1' room
io.to("room1").emit(/* ... */);
// sending to all clients in 'room1' except those in 'room2'
io.to("room1").except("room2").emit(/* ... */);
// sending to individual socketid (private message)
io.to(socketId).emit(/* ... */);
const nsp = io.of("/admin");
// sending to all clients in 'admin' namespace
nsp.emit(/* ... */);
// sending to all clients in 'admin' namespace and in 'notifications' room
nsp.to("notifications").emit(/* ... */);
Note: acknowledgements are not supported
client is a node_redis
compatible client that has been initialized with the
return_buffers
option set to
true.
The following options are allowed:
key: the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix (
socket.io)
Specifies a specific
room that you want to emit to.
Specifies a specific
room that you want to exclude from broadcasting.
Specifies a specific namespace that you want to emit to.
Makes the matching socket instances join the specified rooms:
// make all Socket instances join the "room1" room
io.socketsJoin("room1");
// make all Socket instances of the "admin" namespace in the "room1" room join the "room2" room
io.of("/admin").in("room1").socketsJoin("room2");
Makes the matching socket instances leave the specified rooms:
// make all Socket instances leave the "room1" room
io.socketsLeave("room1");
// make all Socket instances of the "admin" namespace in the "room1" room leave the "room2" room
io.of("/admin").in("room1").socketsLeave("room2");
Makes the matching socket instances disconnect:
// make all Socket instances disconnect
io.disconnectSockets();
// make all Socket instances of the "admin" namespace in the "room1" room disconnect
io.of("/admin").in("room1").disconnectSockets();
// this also works with a single socket ID
io.of("/admin").in(theSocketId).disconnectSockets();
The package was renamed from
socket.io-emitter to
@socket.io/redis-emitter in v4, in order to better reflect the relationship with Redis.
To migrate to the new package, you'll need to make sure to provide your own Redis clients, as the package will no longer create Redis clients on behalf of the user.
Before:
const io = require("socket.io-emitter")({ host: "127.0.0.1", port: 6379 });
After:
const { Emitter } = require("@socket.io/redis-emitter");
const { createClient } = require("redis");
const redisClient = createClient();
const io = new Emitter(redisClient);
MIT