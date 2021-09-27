openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

socket.io-amqp

by sensibill
2.0.0 (see all)

AMQP Adapter for Socket.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

555

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

socket.io-amqp

A Socket.IO Adapter for use with RabbitMQ and other AMQP services.

Build Status

NPM version

How to use

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
var amqp_adapter = require('socket.io-amqp');
io.adapter(amqp_adapter('amqp://localhost'));

API

adapter(uri[, opts], [onNamespaceInitializedCallback])

uri is a string like amqp://localhost which points to your AMQP / RabbitMQ server. The amqp:// scheme is MANDATORY. If you need to use a username & password, they must be embedded in the URI.

The following options are allowed:

  • prefix: A prefix that will be applied to all queues, exchanges and messages created by socket.io-amqp.

  • queueName: The name of the rabbitmq queue to use listen in on the exchange. Must be unique. Default value is '' which means rabbitmq will auto generate a queue name for you that is unique.

  • channelSeperator: The delimiter between the prefix, the namespace name, and the room, the default is '#' for compatibility with socket.io-emitter, but if you don't use it,you should change it because # is a wildcard character in rabbitmq which means you may get cross chatter with other rooms.

  • onNamespaceInitializedCallback: This is a callback function that is called everytime sockets.io opens a new namespace. Because a new namespace requires new queues and exchanges, you can get a callback to indicate the success or failure here. This callback should be in the form of function(err, nsp), where err is the error, and nsp is the namespace. If your code needs to wait until sockets.io is fully set up and ready to go, you can use this.

  • useInputExchange option: This configures the use of 2 exchanges socket.io and socket.io-input where socket.io-input is a fanout exchange and socket.io is bound to it.

  • amqpConnectionOptions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial