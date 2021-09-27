A Socket.IO Adapter for use with RabbitMQ and other AMQP services.

How to use

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); var amqp_adapter = require ( 'socket.io-amqp' ); io.adapter(amqp_adapter( 'amqp://localhost' ));

API

uri is a string like amqp://localhost which points to your AMQP / RabbitMQ server. The amqp:// scheme is MANDATORY. If you need to use a username & password, they must be embedded in the URI.

The following options are allowed: