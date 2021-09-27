A Socket.IO Adapter for use with RabbitMQ and other AMQP services.
var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
var amqp_adapter = require('socket.io-amqp');
io.adapter(amqp_adapter('amqp://localhost'));
uri is a string like
amqp://localhost which points to your AMQP / RabbitMQ server.
The amqp:// scheme is MANDATORY. If you need to use a username & password, they must
be embedded in the URI.
The following options are allowed:
prefix: A prefix that will be applied to all queues, exchanges and messages created by socket.io-amqp.
queueName: The name of the rabbitmq queue to use listen in on the exchange. Must be unique. Default value is '' which means rabbitmq will auto generate a queue name for you that is unique.
channelSeperator: The delimiter between the prefix, the namespace name, and the room, the default is '#' for compatibility with socket.io-emitter, but if you don't use it,you should change it because # is a wildcard character in rabbitmq which means you may get cross chatter with other rooms.
onNamespaceInitializedCallback: This is a callback function that is called everytime sockets.io opens a new namespace. Because a new namespace requires new queues and exchanges, you can get a callback to indicate the success or failure here. This callback should be in the form of function(err, nsp), where err is the error, and nsp is the namespace. If your code needs to wait until sockets.io is fully set up and ready to go, you can use this.
useInputExchange option: This configures the use of 2 exchanges
socket.io and
socket.io-input where
socket.io-input is a fanout exchange
and
socket.io is bound to it.
amqpConnectionOptions