openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sia

socket.io-adapter-mongo

by Lou Klepner
2.0.5 (see all)

[![Build Status](https://secure.travis-ci.org/modit/socket.io-adapter-mongo.png)](http://travis-ci.org/modit/socket.io-adapter-mongo) [![NPM version](https://badge.fury.io/js/socket.io-adapter-mongo.png)](http://badge.fury.io/js/socket.io-adapter-mongo)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

socket.io-adapter-mongo

Build Status NPM version

*This module is modified from socket.io-redis

Update 5/31/2017 - Versions prior to 1.0 allowed an object to be passed which was used to build a URI. This caused problems when using replica sets and caused warnings when MongoDB change the client API. In the interest of simplicity and futureproofing the internal URI construction has been eliminated and it is now required that a valid mongo URI be passed.

How to use

var io = require('socket.io')(3000);
var mongoAdapter = require('socket.io-adapter-mongo');
io.adapter(mongoAdapter( 'mongodb://localhost:27017' ));

By running socket.io with the socket.io-adapter-mongo adapter you can run multiple socket.io instances in different processes or servers that can all broadcast and emit events to and from each other.

API

adapter(uri[, opts])

uri is a string that matches a mongodb connection string

mongodb://localhost:27017/test
mongodb://user:pass@localhost:27017/test
mongodb://user:pass@host1:27017,host2:27017,host3:27017/test

adapter(opts)

The following options are allowed:

  • key: the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix (socket.io)
  • socket: unix domain socket to connect to mongo ("/tmp/mongo.sock"). Will be used instead of the mongo URI if specified.
  • client: optional, the mubsub client to publish events on

If you decide to supply a client, make sure you use mubsub as a client or one with an equivalent API.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial