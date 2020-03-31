*This module is modified from socket.io-redis

Update 5/31/2017 - Versions prior to 1.0 allowed an object to be passed which was used to build a URI. This caused problems when using replica sets and caused warnings when MongoDB change the client API. In the interest of simplicity and futureproofing the internal URI construction has been eliminated and it is now required that a valid mongo URI be passed.

How to use

var io = require ( 'socket.io' )( 3000 ); var mongoAdapter = require ( 'socket.io-adapter-mongo' ); io.adapter(mongoAdapter( 'mongodb://localhost:27017' ));

By running socket.io with the socket.io-adapter-mongo adapter you can run multiple socket.io instances in different processes or servers that can all broadcast and emit events to and from each other.

API

uri is a string that matches a mongodb connection string

The following options are allowed:

key : the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix ( socket.io )

: the name of the key to pub/sub events on as prefix ( ) socket : unix domain socket to connect to mongo ( "/tmp/mongo.sock" ). Will be used instead of the mongo URI if specified.

: unix domain socket to connect to mongo ( ). Will be used instead of the mongo URI if specified. client : optional, the mubsub client to publish events on

If you decide to supply a client, make sure you use mubsub as a client or one with an equivalent API.

License

MIT