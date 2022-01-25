openbase logo
socket.io

by socketio
4.4.0

Realtime application framework (Node.JS server)

Documentation
4.7M

GitHub Stars

55.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

205

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5
Top Feedback

38Easy to Use
37Great Documentation
30Performant
13Bleeding Edge
9Responsive Maintainers
6Highly Customizable

socket.io

Features

Features

Socket.IO enables real-time bidirectional event-based communication. It consists of:

Some implementations in other languages are also available:

Its main features are:

Reliability

Connections are established even in the presence of:

  • proxies and load balancers.
  • personal firewall and antivirus software.

For this purpose, it relies on Engine.IO, which first establishes a long-polling connection, then tries to upgrade to better transports that are "tested" on the side, like WebSocket. Please see the Goals section for more information.

Auto-reconnection support

Unless instructed otherwise a disconnected client will try to reconnect forever, until the server is available again. Please see the available reconnection options here.

Disconnection detection

A heartbeat mechanism is implemented at the Engine.IO level, allowing both the server and the client to know when the other one is not responding anymore.

That functionality is achieved with timers set on both the server and the client, with timeout values (the pingInterval and pingTimeout parameters) shared during the connection handshake. Those timers require any subsequent client calls to be directed to the same server, hence the sticky-session requirement when using multiples nodes.

Binary support

Any serializable data structures can be emitted, including:

Simple and convenient API

Sample code:

io.on('connection', socket => {
  socket.emit('request', /* … */); // emit an event to the socket
  io.emit('broadcast', /* … */); // emit an event to all connected sockets
  socket.on('reply', () => { /* … */ }); // listen to the event
});

Cross-browser

Browser support is tested in Sauce Labs:

Sauce Test Status

Multiplexing support

In order to create separation of concerns within your application (for example per module, or based on permissions), Socket.IO allows you to create several Namespaces, which will act as separate communication channels but will share the same underlying connection.

Room support

Within each Namespace, you can define arbitrary channels, called Rooms, that sockets can join and leave. You can then broadcast to any given room, reaching every socket that has joined it.

This is a useful feature to send notifications to a group of users, or to a given user connected on several devices for example.

Note: Socket.IO is not a WebSocket implementation. Although Socket.IO indeed uses WebSocket as a transport when possible, it adds some metadata to each packet: the packet type, the namespace and the ack id when a message acknowledgement is needed. That is why a WebSocket client will not be able to successfully connect to a Socket.IO server, and a Socket.IO client will not be able to connect to a WebSocket server (like ws://echo.websocket.org) either. Please see the protocol specification here.

Installation

// with npm
npm install socket.io

// with yarn
yarn add socket.io

How to use

The following example attaches socket.io to a plain Node.JS HTTP server listening on port 3000.

const server = require('http').createServer();
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', client => {
  client.on('event', data => { /* … */ });
  client.on('disconnect', () => { /* … */ });
});
server.listen(3000);

Standalone

const io = require('socket.io')();
io.on('connection', client => { ... });
io.listen(3000);

Module syntax

import { Server } from "socket.io";
const io = new Server(server);
io.listen(3000);

In conjunction with Express

Starting with 3.0, express applications have become request handler functions that you pass to http or http Server instances. You need to pass the Server to socket.io, and not the express application function. Also make sure to call .listen on the server, not the app.

const app = require('express')();
const server = require('http').createServer(app);
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
server.listen(3000);

In conjunction with Koa

Like Express.JS, Koa works by exposing an application as a request handler function, but only by calling the callback method.

const app = require('koa')();
const server = require('http').createServer(app.callback());
const io = require('socket.io')(server);
io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
server.listen(3000);

In conjunction with Fastify

To integrate Socket.io in your Fastify application you just need to register fastify-socket.io plugin. It will create a decorator called io.

const app = require('fastify')();
app.register(require('fastify-socket.io'));
app.io.on('connection', () => { /* … */ });
app.listen(3000);

Documentation

Please see the documentation here.

The source code of the website can be found here. Contributions are welcome!

Debug / logging

Socket.IO is powered by debug. In order to see all the debug output, run your app with the environment variable DEBUG including the desired scope.

To see the output from all of Socket.IO's debugging scopes you can use:

DEBUG=socket.io* node myapp

Testing

npm test

This runs the gulp task test. By default the test will be run with the source code in lib directory.

Set the environmental variable TEST_VERSION to compat to test the transpiled es5-compat version of the code.

The gulp task test will always transpile the source code into es5 and export to dist first before running the test.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities.

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site.

License

MIT

100
Pakistan
6 Ratings
6 Reviews
Woking on IoT, Embedded Systems, Web apps, Mobile apps
August 6, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Socket.io is an excellent javascript library for applications requiring real-time bidirectional communication between web clients and servers. The API references for web clients and servers are similar. It is great for IoT applications in which data latency is critical and requires real-time communications between IoT nodes. I have personally used it to build many IoT applications based on React and React Native apps and they are working seamlessly. The API documentation of Socket.io is excellent and it is more of a tutorial with detailed explanations rather than just reference codes. The community is big and support is excellent. It is also great for building chat applications!

2
ejmason101frilox042
52 Ratings
72 Reviews
December 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

Recently I have done a real-time chat app using react and I have used socket in my app. It is a blazing fast communication tool for browsers and servers. It is super smooth and also more secure and reliable. A great package for me.

1
aswanikv
Allen Joseph
INDIA
46 Ratings
53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Great Documentation

I've used this library for maknig a real-time multiplayer game using Flash. If you're planning to make a simple server-client connection then you can obiously use something like firebase to get rid of the backend work. But I'll tell you why you should be using socket.io instead, When you're making a high-end real time application if you don't use a framework like socket.io, you'll have latency issue and this is going to cause alot of bugs and delays. The only problem of using socket.io is that, you need a server to host and manage it. None of the websites offers any free trial to do this. Also I felt like socket.io is a bit complicated compared to something like firebase. In case of connecting socket.io with other languages you can make something similar to this, https://github.com/AllenAJ/AS3-SocketJS Thank you!

0
Ashik Meerankutty
Idukki, Kerala
68 Ratings
72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I used socket.io for implementing a chat application and a multiplayer game. For the chat application I first used websocket but It eventually became a mess as handling websocket connections was not easy and ws connections got terminated frequently. So I used socket.io for communication. It was super easy to use it and is very well documented. It abstract various communication protocols. So there is only little much work needed to set things up. The multiplayer game I created used socket.io p2p server for establishing a peer to peer communication between the players. Socket.io also supports creating rooms which helped me in creating chat rooms for players inside the game.

0
SwordX-Khalid
35 Ratings
34 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I've used this plugin in several projects so far and it really has been a great time-saver so far, I used to use the native WebSockets API for handling websocket-related tasks in my previous projects and it tends to get messed up as soon as the project gets more complicated. There are several negatives I have noticed with it so far: - Slower performance when compared directly to the native WS API - There are a few weird/undocumented errors that you could bump into especially if you're using mismatching versions in the Frontend/Backend which I think the Socket.io team could have possibly done a better job at making them more obvious.

0

