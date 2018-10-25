socket-redis is a WebSocket pub/sub server and client, exposing an API over Redis (allowing you to use WebSocket functionality in your application using a Redis client).

About

socket-redis starts a WebSocket server (SockJS) where clients can connect to, and subscribe to multiple channels. The server will let you consume client-related events like message , subscribe and unsubscribe on a Redis pub/sub channel socket-redis-up . Additionally it will subscribe to another pub/sub channel socket-redis-down where you can send messages to all clients in a channel.

When specifying multiple --socket-ports the script will spawn a child process for each port. This is provided as a simple way to make use of all your CPU cores.

Server

Installation & Configuration

Package is available through npm registry:

npm install socket-redis [-g] socket-redis.js --redis-host=my-redis

Or as a Docker image:

docker run cargomedia/socket-redis ./bin/socket-redis.js --redis-host=my-redis

See also the provided docker-compose.yml for reference.

Available options:

--redis-host Specify host of redis server. Defaults to localhost .

Specify host of redis server. Defaults to . --redis-port Specify port. Default 6379

Specify port. Default 6379 --redis-pass Specify password if needed

Specify password if needed --socket-ports Comma separated public ports which SockJS workers will listen on. Defaults to 8090 .

Comma separated public ports which SockJS workers will listen on. Defaults to . --log-dir Directory where log is stored. Script will try to create directory if needed. Defaults to null which means it will output to stdout.

Directory where log is stored. Script will try to create directory if needed. Defaults to which means it will output to stdout. --sockjs-client-url Specify custom url for sockjs-client library.

Specify custom url for sockjs-client library. --status-port Specify port for http status requests. It should not be publicly accesible. Defaults to 8085

Specify port for http status requests. It should not be publicly accesible. Defaults to --status-secret Specify secret token to allow/deny http status requests (optional).

Specify secret token to allow/deny http status requests (optional). --ssl-key Specify ssl private key file. Combine with ssl-cert option.

Specify ssl private key file. Combine with option. --ssl-cert Specify ssl public certificate file. Combine with ssl-key option. Append CA-chain within this file.

Specify ssl public certificate file. Combine with option. Append CA-chain within this file. --ssl-pfx Specify ssl pfx file (key + cert). Overrides ssl-key and ssl-cert options.

Specify ssl pfx file (key + cert). Overrides and options. --ssl-passphrase Specify file containing the ssl passphrase.

Redis API

Messages published to redis pub/sub channel socket-redis-up :

{type: "subscribe", data: {channel: <channel>, clientKey: <clientKey>, data: <subscribe-data>}}

{type: "unsubscribe", data: {channel: <channel>, clientKey: <clientKey>}}

{type: "message", data: {clientKey: <clientKey>, data: <data>}}

Messages consumed on redis pub/sub channel socket-redis-down :

{type: "publish", data: {channel: <channel>, event: <event>, data: <data>}}

For example you could publish messages using Redis CLI:

redis-cli 'publish' 'socket-redis-down' '{"type":"publish", "data": {"channel":"<channel>", "event":"<event>", "data":"<data>"}}'

HTTP status API

Server also answers http status requests (on port 8085 by default).

A JSON representation of all current subscribers is returned on / :

curl 'http://localhost:8085/' {<channel>: { "subscribers": { <clientKey>: { "clientKey": <clientKey>, "subscribeStamp": <subscribe-stamp>, "data": {} } } }

A Prometheus scraping endpoint is responding on /metrics :

curl 'http://localhost:8085/metrics' HELP socketredis_channels_total Number of channels TYPE socketredis_channels_total gauge socketredis_channels_total 30 HELP socketredis_subscribers_total Number of subscribers TYPE socketredis_subscribers_total gauge socketredis_subscribers_total 90

Client

Building

Client is written as a node module. If you want to access it as a global variable in browser then you need to browserify client/index.js . It will be exposed under SocketRedis . Also it requires a global variable SockJS that contains sockjs client.

browserify --standalone SocketRedis ./client/index .js -o ./client/socket-redis .js

Installation

Include the SockJS and socket-redis client libraries in your html file:

< script src = "http://cdn.sockjs.org/sockjs-0.3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./client/socket-redis.js" > </ script >

Example

To receive messages from the server create a new SocketRedis instance and subscribe to some channels:

var socketRedis = new SocketRedis( 'http://example.com:8090' ); socketRedis.onopen = function ( ) { socketRedis.subscribe( 'channel-name' , null , { foo : 'bar' }, function ( event, data ) { console .log( 'New event `' + event + '` on channel `channel-name`:' , data); }); socketRedis.unsubscribe( 'channel-name' ); }; socketRedis.open();

To publish messages to a channel from the client:

socketRedis .publish ( 'channel-name' , 'event-name' , { foo : 'bar' });

(The event name will be prefixed with client- and thus become client-event-name .)

To send messages to the server:

socketRedis .send ({ foo : 'bar' });

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Build the docker image:

Running Tests

docker-compose run --rm --volume $(pwd): /opt/ socket-redis socket-redis ./script/test.sh

Running the Server

docker-compose run --volume $(pwd): /opt/ socket-redis --service-ports socket-redis

Releasing new Versions

Update package.json with a new version Push a new git tag with the updated package.json The Travis build should deploy to NPM automatically

If it doesn't work you could release it manually with: