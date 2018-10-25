socket-redis is a WebSocket pub/sub server and client, exposing an API over Redis (allowing you to use WebSocket functionality in your application using a Redis client).
socket-redis starts a WebSocket server (SockJS) where clients can connect to, and subscribe to multiple channels.
The server will let you consume client-related events like
message,
subscribe and
unsubscribe on a Redis pub/sub channel
socket-redis-up.
Additionally it will subscribe to another pub/sub channel
socket-redis-down where you can send messages to all clients in a channel.
When specifying multiple
--socket-ports the script will spawn a child process for each port. This is provided as a simple way to make use of all your CPU cores.
Package is available through npm registry:
npm install socket-redis [-g]
socket-redis.js --redis-host=my-redis
Or as a Docker image:
docker run cargomedia/socket-redis ./bin/socket-redis.js --redis-host=my-redis
See also the provided
docker-compose.yml for reference.
Available options:
--redis-host Specify host of redis server. Defaults to
localhost.
--redis-port Specify port. Default 6379
--redis-pass Specify password if needed
--socket-ports Comma separated public ports which SockJS workers will listen on. Defaults to
8090.
--log-dir Directory where log is stored. Script will try to create directory if needed. Defaults to
null which means it will output to stdout.
--sockjs-client-url Specify custom url for sockjs-client library.
--status-port Specify port for http status requests. It should not be publicly accesible. Defaults to
8085
--status-secret Specify secret token to allow/deny http status requests (optional).
--ssl-key Specify ssl private key file. Combine with
ssl-cert option.
--ssl-cert Specify ssl public certificate file. Combine with
ssl-key option. Append CA-chain within this file.
--ssl-pfx Specify ssl pfx file (key + cert). Overrides
ssl-key and
ssl-cert options.
--ssl-passphrase Specify file containing the ssl passphrase.
socket-redis-up:
{type: "subscribe", data: {channel: <channel>, clientKey: <clientKey>, data: <subscribe-data>}}
{type: "unsubscribe", data: {channel: <channel>, clientKey: <clientKey>}}
{type: "message", data: {clientKey: <clientKey>, data: <data>}}
socket-redis-down:
{type: "publish", data: {channel: <channel>, event: <event>, data: <data>}}
For example you could publish messages using Redis CLI:
redis-cli 'publish' 'socket-redis-down' '{"type":"publish", "data": {"channel":"<channel>", "event":"<event>", "data":"<data>"}}'
Server also answers http status requests (on port 8085 by default).
A JSON representation of all current subscribers is returned on
/:
$ curl 'http://localhost:8085/'
{<channel>: {
"subscribers": {
<clientKey>: {
"clientKey": <clientKey>,
"subscribeStamp": <subscribe-stamp>,
"data": {}
}
}
}
A Prometheus scraping endpoint is responding on
/metrics:
$ curl 'http://localhost:8085/metrics'
# HELP socketredis_channels_total Number of channels
# TYPE socketredis_channels_total gauge
socketredis_channels_total 30
# HELP socketredis_subscribers_total Number of subscribers
# TYPE socketredis_subscribers_total gauge
socketredis_subscribers_total 90
Client is written as a node module. If you want to access it as a global variable in browser then you need to browserify
client/index.js. It will be exposed under
SocketRedis. Also it requires a global variable
SockJS that contains sockjs client.
browserify --standalone SocketRedis ./client/index.js -o ./client/socket-redis.js
Include the SockJS and socket-redis client libraries in your html file:
<script src="http://cdn.sockjs.org/sockjs-0.3.min.js"></script>
<script src="./client/socket-redis.js"></script>
To receive messages from the server create a new
SocketRedis instance and subscribe to some channels:
var socketRedis = new SocketRedis('http://example.com:8090');
socketRedis.onopen = function() {
socketRedis.subscribe('channel-name', null, {foo: 'bar'}, function(event, data) {
console.log('New event `' + event + '` on channel `channel-name`:', data);
});
socketRedis.unsubscribe('channel-name');
};
socketRedis.open();
To publish messages to a channel from the client:
socketRedis.publish('channel-name', 'event-name', {foo: 'bar'});
(The event name will be prefixed with
client- and thus become
client-event-name.)
To send messages to the server:
socketRedis.send({foo: 'bar'});
Install dependencies:
npm install
Build the docker image:
docker-compose run --rm --volume $(pwd):/opt/socket-redis socket-redis ./script/test.sh
docker-compose run --volume $(pwd):/opt/socket-redis --service-ports socket-redis
If it doesn't work you could release it manually with:
npm publish https://github.com/cargomedia/socket-redis/archive/<GitTagWithUpdatedPackageJson>.tar.gz