Documentation

Please see the documentation here.

The source code of the website can be found here. Contributions are welcome!

Debug / logging

In order to see all the client debug output, run the following command on the browser console – including the desired scope – and reload your app page:

localStorage.debug = '*'

And then, filter by the scopes you're interested in. See also: https://socket.io/docs/v4/logging-and-debugging/

License

MIT