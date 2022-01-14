openbase logo
socialpilot-react-date-range

1.0.6

A React component for choosing dates and date ranges.

react-date-range

npm npm npm sponsors

A date library agnostic React component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses date-fns for date operations.

Why should you use react-date-range?

  • Stateless date operations
  • Highly configurable
  • Multiple range selection
  • Based on native js dates
  • Drag n Drop selection
  • Keyboard friendly

Live Demo : http://hypeserver.github.io/react-date-range

Getting Started

Installation

npm install --save react-date-range

This plugin expects react and date-fns as peerDependencies, It means that you need to install them in your project folder.

npm install --save react date-fns

Usage

You need to import skeleton and theme styles first.

import 'react-date-range/dist/styles.css'; // main style file
import 'react-date-range/dist/theme/default.css'; // theme css file

DatePicker

import { Calendar } from 'react-date-range';

class MyComponent extends Component {
  handleSelect(date){
    console.log(date); // native Date object
  }
  render(){
    return (
      <Calendar
        date={new Date()}
        onChange={this.handleSelect}
      />
    )
  }
}

DateRangePicker / DateRange

import { DateRangePicker } from 'react-date-range';

class MyComponent extends Component {
  handleSelect(ranges){
    console.log(ranges);
    // {
    //   selection: {
    //     startDate: [native Date Object],
    //     endDate: [native Date Object],
    //   }
    // }
  }
  render(){
    const selectionRange = {
      startDate: new Date(),
      endDate: new Date(),
      key: 'selection',
    }
    return (
      <DateRangePicker
        ranges={[selectionRange]}
        onChange={this.handleSelect}
      />
    )
  }
}

Options

PropertytypeDefault ValueDescription
localeObjectenUS from localeyou can view full list from here. Locales directly exported from date-fns/locales.
classNameStringwrapper classname
monthsNumber1rendered month count
showSelectionPreviewBooleantrueshow preview on focused/hovered dates
showMonthAndYearPickersBooleantrueshow select tags for month and year on calendar top, if false it will just display the month and year
rangeColorsString[]defines color for selection preview.
shownDateDateinitial focus date
minDateDatedefines minimum date. Disabled earlier dates
maxDateDatedefines maximum date. Disabled later dates
directionString'vertical'direction of calendar months. can be vertical or horizontal
disabledDatesDate[][]dates that are disabled
disabledDayFuncpredicate function that disable day fn(date: Date)
scrollObject{ enabled: false }infinite scroll behaviour configuration. Check out Infinite Scroll section
showMonthArrowBooleantrueshow/hide month arrow button
navigatorRendererFuncrenderer for focused date navigation area. fn(currentFocusedDate: Date, changeShownDate: func, props: object)
ranges*Object[][]Defines ranges. array of range object
moveRangeOnFirstSelection(DateRange)Booleanfalsemove range on startDate selection. Otherwise endDate will replace with startDate unless retainEndDateOnFirstSelection is set to true.
retainEndDateOnFirstSelection(DateRange)BooleanfalseRetain end date when the start date is changed, unless start date is later than end date. Ignored if moveRangeOnFirstSelection is set to true.
onChange(Calendar)Funccallback function for date changes. fn(date: Date)
onChange(DateRange)Funccallback function for range changes. fn(changes). changes contains changed ranges with new startDate/endDate properties.
color(Calendar)String#3d91ffdefines color for selected date in Calendar
date(Calendar)Datedate value for Calendar
showDateDisplay(DateRange)Booleantrueshow/hide selection display row. Uses dateDisplayFormat for formatter
onShownDateChange(DateRange,Calendar)FunctionCallback function that is called when the shown date changes
initialFocusedRange(DateRange)ObjectInitial value for focused range. See focusedRange for usage.
focusedRange(DateRange)ObjectIt defines which range and step are focused. Common initial value is [0, 0]; first value is index of ranges, second one is which step on date range(startDate or endDate).
onRangeFocusChange(DateRange)ObjectCallback function for focus changes
preview(DateRange)Objectdisplays a preview range and overwrite DateRange's default preview. Expected shape: { startDate: Date, endDate: Date, color: String }
showPreview(DateRange)booltruevisibility of preview
editableDateInputs(Calendar)boolfalsewhether dates can be edited in the Calendar's input fields
dragSelectionEnabled(Calendar)booltruewhether dates can be selected via drag n drop
calendarFocus(Calendar)String'forwards'Whether calendar focus month should be forward-driven or backwards-driven. can be 'forwards' or 'backwards'
preventSnapRefocus(Calendar)boolfalseprevents unneceessary refocus of shown range on selection
onPreviewChange(DateRange)ObjectCallback function for preview changes
dateDisplayFormatStringMMM d, yyyyselected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
dayDisplayFormatStringdselected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
weekdayDisplayFormatStringEselected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
monthDisplayFormatStringMMM yyyyselected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
weekStartsOnNumberWhether the week start day that comes from the locale will be overriden. Default value comes from your locale, if no local is specified, note that default locale is enUS
startDatePlaceholderStringEarlyStart Date Placeholder
endDatePlaceholderStringContinuousEnd Date Placeholder
fixedHeightBooleanfalseSince some months require less than 6 lines to show, by setting this prop, you can force 6 lines for all months.
renderStaticRangeLabel(DefinedRange)FunctionCallback function to be triggered for the static range configurations that have hasCustomRendering: true on them. Instead of rendering staticRange.label, return value of this callback will be rendered.
staticRanges(DefinedRange, DateRangePicker)Arraydefault preDefined ranges-
inputRanges(DefinedRange, DateRangePicker)Arraydefault input ranges-
ariaLabelsObject{}inserts aria-label to inner elements
dayContentRendererFunctionnullFunction to customize the rendering of Calendar Day. given a date is supposed to return what to render.

*shape of range:

 {
   startDate: PropTypes.object,
   endDate: PropTypes.object,
   color: PropTypes.string,
   key: PropTypes.string,
   autoFocus: PropTypes.bool,
   disabled: PropTypes.bool,
   showDateDisplay: PropTypes.bool,
 }

**shape of ariaLabels:

 {
   // The key of dateInput should be same as key in range.
   dateInput: PropTypes.objectOf(
     PropTypes.shape({
       startDate: PropTypes.string,
       endDate: PropTypes.string
     })
   ),
   monthPicker: PropTypes.string,
   yearPicker: PropTypes.string,
   prevButton: PropTypes.string,
   nextButton: PropTypes.string,
 }

Infinite Scrolled Mode

To enable infinite scroll set scroll={{enabled: true}} basically. Infinite scroll feature is affected by direction(rendering direction for months) and months(for rendered months count) props directly. If you prefer, you can overwrite calendar sizes with calendarWidth/calendarHeight or each month's height/width with monthWidth/monthHeight/longMonthHeight at scroll prop.

  // shape of scroll prop
  scroll: {
    enabled: PropTypes.bool,
    monthHeight: PropTypes.number,
    longMonthHeight: PropTypes.number, // some months has 1 more row than others
    monthWidth: PropTypes.number, // just used when direction="horizontal"
    calendarWidth: PropTypes.number, // defaults monthWidth * months
    calendarHeight: PropTypes.number, // defaults monthHeight * months
  }),

Release workflow

  • Merge everything that needs to be in the release to master
  • Open a new release PR than:
    • bumps version to appropriate one <new_version>
    • Update CHANGELOG.md
  • Make sure the demo and important features are working as expected
  • After merging, tag the master commit with release/<new_version> and let Github Action handle publishing
  • = Profit 🙈

TODOs

  • Make mobile friendly (integrate tap and swipe actions)
  • Add tests
  • Improve documentation

