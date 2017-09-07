Social Share Kit is a library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups.

To get started and see examples, check out http://socialsharekit.com!

IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari. JavaScript library is standalone and has no 3rd party requirements.

Do not edit CSS file directly since they are automatically generated from LESS files with LESSC compiler. Pull requests should contain changes to both .less and .css files.

If contributed changes affects documentation/examples page docs/index.html , you should add according changes to it too.