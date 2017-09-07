openbase logo
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Social Share Kit

CDNJS npm

Social Share Kit is a library of decent and good looking CSS/JavaScript social sharing icons, buttons and popups.

To get started and see examples, check out http://socialsharekit.com!

Table of contents

License

Documentation

Browser support

IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari. JavaScript library is standalone and has no 3rd party requirements.

Contributing

  • Do not edit CSS file directly since they are automatically generated from LESS files with LESSC compiler. Pull requests should contain changes to both .less and .css files.

  • If contributed changes affects documentation/examples page docs/index.html, you should add according changes to it too.

  • If you are changing JavaScript dist/js/social-share-kit.js compression of the file into dist/js/social-share-kit.min.js is welcomed (with npm uglify-js - uglifyjs --compress --mangle --comments -- dist/js/social-share-kit.js > dist/js/social-share-kit.min.js), but not neccessary.

