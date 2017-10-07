Social Likes Next

Beautiful share buttons for social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Telegram, LinkedIn, Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.



See the demo!

Features

Easy to install.

Beautiful and all in one style (with three different skins).

Won’t explode your page’s layout.

This is a modern version of the Social Likes for jQuery. Main distinctions:

No jQuery dependency.

No counters.

No single button mode.

SVG icons.

Supports IE11+.

Installation and configuration

Installation from npm

It’s recommended to install the social-likes-next from npm:

npm install --save social-likes-next

And use a bundler like Webpack or Browserify:

import 'social-likes-next' ; import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css' ; require ( 'social-likes-next' ); require ( 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css' );

Installation from CDN

You can also use jsDelivr or unpkg:

Add a script to your the bottom of your HTML’s <body> :

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js" > </ script >

Add a stylesheet.

Choose one of the CSS files:

social-likes_flat.css : Flat skin;

: Flat skin; social-likes_light.css : Light skin;

: Light skin; social-likes_birman.css : Birman skin.

And add it to your HTML’s <head> :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css" >

Adding button to your page

Add this HTML where you want to have share buttons:

< div class = "social-likes" > < div data-service = "facebook" title = "Share link on Facebook" > Facebook </ div > < div data-service = "twitter" title = "Share link on Twitter" > Twitter </ div > < div data-service = "plusone" title = "Share link on Google+" > Google+ </ div > </ div >

You can modify the labels or remove them.

Advanced configuration

Layout

Default

All buttons in a row.

< div class = "social-likes" > < div data-service = "facebook" title = "Share link on Facebook" > Facebook </ div > ... </ div >

Vertical

All buttons in a column.

< div class = "social-likes social-likes_vertical" > < div data-service = "facebook" title = "Share link on Facebook" > Facebook </ div > ... </ div >

Options

url

URL of a shareable page. Current page by default.

title

Title for Twitter and Vkontakte. Current page’s title by default.

Examples:

< div class = "social-likes" data-url = "http://landscapists.info/" data-title = "Landscapists of Russia" > … </ div >

or:

< div class = "social-likes" > < div data-service = "twitter" title = "Share link on Twitter" data-title = "Landscapists of Russia" > Twitter </ div > … </ div >

Services specific options

Twitter

You can specify via (site’s or your own Twitter) and related (any other Twitter you want to advertise) on Twitter button:

< div data-service = "twitter" data-via = "sapegin" data-related = "Landscapists" > Twitter </ div >

Pinterest

You should specify an image URL via data-media attribute on Pinterest button:

< div data-service = "pinterest" data-media = "http://example.com/image/url.jpg" > Pinterest </ div >

Manual initialization

Could be useful on dynamic (AJAX) websites.

< div id = "share" > < div data-service = "facebook" > Facebook </ div > ... </ div >

import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next' ; socialLikes( document .getElementById( 'share' ));

You can also specify options:

import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next' ; socialLikes( document .getElementById( 'share' ), { url : 'http://landscapists.info/' , title : 'Landscapists of Russia' , });

Dynamic URL changing

You can dynamically replace URL, title and Pinterest image without reinitialization.

< div id = "share2" class = "social-likes" data-url = "http://example.com/" data-title = "My example" > < div data-service = "facebook" > Facebook </ div > ... </ div >

socialLikes( document .getElementById( 'share2' ), { url : 'http://github.com/' , title : 'GitHub' , data : { media : 'http://birdwatcher.ru/i/userpic.jpg' } });

Adding your own button

Define socialLikesButtons object:

var socialLikesButtons = { github : { icon : 'M8 .173C3.58.173...' , clickUrl : 'http://github.com/sapegin' } };

Add some CSS:

.social-likes__icon_github { color : #333 ; } .social-likes__widget_github :hover , .social-likes__widget_github :active , .social-likes__widget_github :focus { background : #333 ; border-color : #333 ; }

And use it like any other button:

< div data-service = "github" > GitHub </ div >

See sources ( src folder) for available options and class names and contrib folder for custom buttons examples.

FAQ

Likes or shares?

This plugin allows your users to “share” the content of your website. (Un)fortunately¹ real “likes” are possible only when you use original Facebook, Google+, etc. buttons.

¹ I believe that “shares” are much better and valuable than “likes” because they’re more visible in feed and users could add they’re own comments to links they share. “Like” costs nothing.

Why there’s no counters?

Twitter counter API was disabled by Twitter in November 2015, they’ve also removed the counter from their native share button.

I believe that all other major social networks will follow Twitter and remove counters from their share buttons in the future.

Counters (as well as native share buttons) make your site slower because every counter adds an extra HTTP request to a new host. Social Likes Next doesn’t add any additional HTTP requests if you bundle its scripts and styles with your site’s JavaScript and CSS.

Why only IE11+ is supported?

Microsoft don’t support older versions of Internet Explorer since January 2016 so it’s a great opportunity for us, developers, to do the same.

How to change title, description and image?

You can use Open Graph. It works for Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Vkontakte).

You can add additional Twitter data using Twitter Card. You have to approve every type of Twitter Card.

< meta property = "og:type" content = "article" > < meta property = "og:url" content = "{page_url}" > < meta property = "og:title" content = "{title}" > < meta property = "og:description" content = "{description}" > < meta property = "og:image" content = "{image_url}" > < meta name = "twitter:card" content = "summary" > < meta name = "twitter:site" content = "@SiteTwitter" > < meta name = "twitter:creator" content = "@sapegin" >

See also Facebook’s sharing tips.

If you’re experiencing any problems with meta data try Open Graph Debugger and Twitter Card Validator.

Troubleshooting

The buttons don’t work, displayed without design or don’t displayed at all

First look at your browser’s console.

If you don’t see any errors check the following:

social-likes.js is included and the path is correct. social-likes_flat.css or social-likes_light.css or social-likes_birman.css is included in the of your page and the path is correct.

So you need your page to look like this:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Welcome to my site! </ title > < link href = "social-likes_birman.css" rel = "stylesheet" > ... < script src = "social-likes.js" > </ script > ...

Release History

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Author

License

The MIT License, see the included license.md file.