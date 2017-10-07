openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sln

social-likes-next

by Artem Sapegin
1.1.0 (see all)

Beautiful modern share buttons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

165

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Social Likes Next

Build Status npm

Beautiful share buttons for social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Telegram, LinkedIn, Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.


See the demo!

Features

  • Easy to install.
  • Beautiful and all in one style (with three different skins).
  • Won’t explode your page’s layout.

This is a modern version of the Social Likes for jQuery. Main distinctions:

  • No jQuery dependency.
  • No counters.
  • No single button mode.
  • SVG icons.
  • Supports IE11+.

Installation and configuration

Installation from npm

It’s recommended to install the social-likes-next from npm:

npm install --save social-likes-next

And use a bundler like Webpack or Browserify:

// ES6
import 'social-likes-next';
import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css';  // Flat skin
// import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_light.css';  // Light skin
// import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_birman.css';  // Birman skin

// ES5
require('social-likes-next');
require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css');  // Flat skin
// require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_light.css');  // Light skin
// require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_birman.css');  // Birman skin

Installation from CDN

You can also use jsDelivr or unpkg:

  1. Add a script to your the bottom of your HTML’s <body>:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js"></script>
  1. Add a stylesheet.

Choose one of the CSS files:

  • social-likes_flat.css: Flat skin;
  • social-likes_light.css: Light skin;
  • social-likes_birman.css: Birman skin.

And add it to your HTML’s <head>:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css">
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css">

Adding button to your page

Add this HTML where you want to have share buttons:

<div class="social-likes">
    <div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
    <div data-service="twitter" title="Share link on Twitter">Twitter</div>
    <div data-service="plusone" title="Share link on Google+">Google+</div>
    <!-- <div data-service="pinterest" title="Share link on Pinterest" data-media="image link, required">Pinterest</div> -->
    <!-- <div data-service="vkontakte" title="Share link on Vkontakte">Vkontakte</div> -->
    <!-- <div data-service="odnoklassniki" title="Share link on Odnoklassniki">Odnoklassniki</div> -->
</div>

You can modify the labels or remove them.

Advanced configuration

Layout

Default

All buttons in a row.

<div class="social-likes">
    <div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
    ...
</div>

Vertical

All buttons in a column.

<div class="social-likes social-likes_vertical">
    <div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
    ...
</div>

Options

url

URL of a shareable page. Current page by default.

title

Title for Twitter and Vkontakte. Current page’s title by default.

Examples:

<div class="social-likes" data-url="http://landscapists.info/" data-title="Landscapists of Russia"></div>

or:

<div class="social-likes">
    <div data-service="twitter" title="Share link on Twitter" data-title="Landscapists of Russia">Twitter</div></div>

Services specific options

Twitter

You can specify via (site’s or your own Twitter) and related (any other Twitter you want to advertise) on Twitter button:

<div data-service="twitter" data-via="sapegin" data-related="Landscapists">Twitter</div>

Pinterest

You should specify an image URL via data-media attribute on Pinterest button:

<div data-service="pinterest" data-media="http://example.com/image/url.jpg">Pinterest</div>

Manual initialization

Could be useful on dynamic (AJAX) websites.

<div id="share">
    <div data-service="facebook">Facebook</div>
    ...
</div>

import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next';
socialLikes(document.getElementById('share'));

You can also specify options:

import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next';
socialLikes(document.getElementById('share'), {
    url: 'http://landscapists.info/',
    title: 'Landscapists of Russia',
});

Dynamic URL changing

You can dynamically replace URL, title and Pinterest image without reinitialization.

<div id="share2" class="social-likes" data-url="http://example.com/" data-title="My example">
    <div data-service="facebook">Facebook</div>
    ...
</div>

socialLikes(document.getElementById('share2'), {
    url: 'http://github.com/',
    title: 'GitHub',
    data: {
        media: 'http://birdwatcher.ru/i/userpic.jpg'  // Image for Pinterest button
    }
});

Adding your own button

Define socialLikesButtons object:

var socialLikesButtons = {
    github: {
        icon: 'M8 .173C3.58.173...',
        clickUrl: 'http://github.com/sapegin'
    }
};

Add some CSS:

.social-likes__icon_github {
    color: #333;
}
.social-likes__widget_github:hover,
.social-likes__widget_github:active,
.social-likes__widget_github:focus {
    background: #333;
    border-color: #333;
}

And use it like any other button:

<div data-service="github">GitHub</div>

See sources (src folder) for available options and class names and contrib folder for custom buttons examples.

FAQ

Likes or shares?

This plugin allows your users to “share” the content of your website. (Un)fortunately¹ real “likes” are possible only when you use original Facebook, Google+, etc. buttons.

¹ I believe that “shares” are much better and valuable than “likes” because they’re more visible in feed and users could add they’re own comments to links they share. “Like” costs nothing.

Why there’s no counters?

Twitter counter API was disabled by Twitter in November 2015, they’ve also removed the counter from their native share button.

I believe that all other major social networks will follow Twitter and remove counters from their share buttons in the future.

Counters (as well as native share buttons) make your site slower because every counter adds an extra HTTP request to a new host. Social Likes Next doesn’t add any additional HTTP requests if you bundle its scripts and styles with your site’s JavaScript and CSS.

Why only IE11+ is supported?

Microsoft don’t support older versions of Internet Explorer since January 2016 so it’s a great opportunity for us, developers, to do the same.

How to change title, description and image?

You can use Open Graph. It works for Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Vkontakte).

You can add additional Twitter data using Twitter Card. You have to approve every type of Twitter Card.

<meta property="og:type" content="article">
<meta property="og:url" content="{page_url}">
<meta property="og:title" content="{title}">
<meta property="og:description" content="{description}">
<meta property="og:image" content="{image_url}">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@SiteTwitter">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@sapegin">

See also Facebook’s sharing tips.

If you’re experiencing any problems with meta data try Open Graph Debugger and Twitter Card Validator.

Troubleshooting

The buttons don’t work, displayed without design or don’t displayed at all

First look at your browser’s console.

If you don’t see any errors check the following:

  1. social-likes.js is included and the path is correct.

  2. social-likes_flat.css or social-likes_light.css or social-likes_birman.css is included in the of your page and the path is correct.

So you need your page to look like this:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <title>Welcome to my site!</title>
    <link href="social-likes_birman.css" rel="stylesheet">
    ...
    <script src="social-likes.js"></script>
    ...

Release History

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

Author

License

The MIT License, see the included license.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial