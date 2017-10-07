Beautiful share buttons for social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Telegram, LinkedIn, Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.
This is a modern version of the Social Likes for jQuery. Main distinctions:
It’s recommended to install the
social-likes-next from npm:
npm install --save social-likes-next
And use a bundler like Webpack or Browserify:
// ES6
import 'social-likes-next';
import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css'; // Flat skin
// import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_light.css'; // Light skin
// import 'social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_birman.css'; // Birman skin
// ES5
require('social-likes-next');
require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_flat.css'); // Flat skin
// require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_light.css'); // Light skin
// require('social-likes-next/lib/social-likes_birman.css'); // Birman skin
You can also use jsDelivr or unpkg:
<body>:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes.min.js"></script>
Choose one of the CSS files:
social-likes_flat.css: Flat skin;
social-likes_light.css: Light skin;
social-likes_birman.css: Birman skin.
And add it to your HTML’s
<head>:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css">
<!-- or -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/social-likes-next/dist/social-likes_flat.css">
Add this HTML where you want to have share buttons:
<div class="social-likes">
<div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
<div data-service="twitter" title="Share link on Twitter">Twitter</div>
<div data-service="plusone" title="Share link on Google+">Google+</div>
<!-- <div data-service="pinterest" title="Share link on Pinterest" data-media="image link, required">Pinterest</div> -->
<!-- <div data-service="vkontakte" title="Share link on Vkontakte">Vkontakte</div> -->
<!-- <div data-service="odnoklassniki" title="Share link on Odnoklassniki">Odnoklassniki</div> -->
</div>
You can modify the labels or remove them.
All buttons in a row.
<div class="social-likes">
<div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
All buttons in a column.
<div class="social-likes social-likes_vertical">
<div data-service="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
url
URL of a shareable page. Current page by default.
title
Title for Twitter and Vkontakte. Current page’s title by default.
Examples:
<div class="social-likes" data-url="http://landscapists.info/" data-title="Landscapists of Russia">
…
</div>
or:
<div class="social-likes">
<div data-service="twitter" title="Share link on Twitter" data-title="Landscapists of Russia">Twitter</div>
…
</div>
You can specify
via (site’s or your own Twitter) and
related (any other Twitter you want to advertise) on Twitter button:
<div data-service="twitter" data-via="sapegin" data-related="Landscapists">Twitter</div>
You should specify an image URL via
data-media attribute on Pinterest button:
<div data-service="pinterest" data-media="http://example.com/image/url.jpg">Pinterest</div>
Could be useful on dynamic (AJAX) websites.
<div id="share">
<div data-service="facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next';
socialLikes(document.getElementById('share'));
You can also specify options:
import socialLikes from 'social-likes-next';
socialLikes(document.getElementById('share'), {
url: 'http://landscapists.info/',
title: 'Landscapists of Russia',
});
You can dynamically replace URL, title and Pinterest image without reinitialization.
<div id="share2" class="social-likes" data-url="http://example.com/" data-title="My example">
<div data-service="facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
socialLikes(document.getElementById('share2'), {
url: 'http://github.com/',
title: 'GitHub',
data: {
media: 'http://birdwatcher.ru/i/userpic.jpg' // Image for Pinterest button
}
});
Define
socialLikesButtons object:
var socialLikesButtons = {
github: {
icon: 'M8 .173C3.58.173...',
clickUrl: 'http://github.com/sapegin'
}
};
Add some CSS:
.social-likes__icon_github {
color: #333;
}
.social-likes__widget_github:hover,
.social-likes__widget_github:active,
.social-likes__widget_github:focus {
background: #333;
border-color: #333;
}
And use it like any other button:
<div data-service="github">GitHub</div>
See sources (
src folder) for available options and class names and
contrib folder for custom buttons examples.
This plugin allows your users to “share” the content of your website. (Un)fortunately¹ real “likes” are possible only when you use original Facebook, Google+, etc. buttons.
¹ I believe that “shares” are much better and valuable than “likes” because they’re more visible in feed and users could add they’re own comments to links they share. “Like” costs nothing.
Twitter counter API was disabled by Twitter in November 2015, they’ve also removed the counter from their native share button.
I believe that all other major social networks will follow Twitter and remove counters from their share buttons in the future.
Counters (as well as native share buttons) make your site slower because every counter adds an extra HTTP request to a new host. Social Likes Next doesn’t add any additional HTTP requests if you bundle its scripts and styles with your site’s JavaScript and CSS.
Microsoft don’t support older versions of Internet Explorer since January 2016 so it’s a great opportunity for us, developers, to do the same.
You can use Open Graph. It works for Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Vkontakte).
You can add additional Twitter data using Twitter Card. You have to approve every type of Twitter Card.
<meta property="og:type" content="article">
<meta property="og:url" content="{page_url}">
<meta property="og:title" content="{title}">
<meta property="og:description" content="{description}">
<meta property="og:image" content="{image_url}">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@SiteTwitter">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@sapegin">
See also Facebook’s sharing tips.
If you’re experiencing any problems with meta data try Open Graph Debugger and Twitter Card Validator.
First look at your browser’s console.
If you don’t see any errors check the following:
social-likes.js is included and the path is correct.
social-likes_flat.css or
social-likes_light.css or
social-likes_birman.css is included in the of your page and the path is correct.
So you need your page to look like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Welcome to my site!</title>
<link href="social-likes_birman.css" rel="stylesheet">
...
<script src="social-likes.js"></script>
...
The changelog can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.
The MIT License, see the included license.md file.