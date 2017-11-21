Try the all new Social Likes Next: no jQuery, no counters, Retina, IE11+, improved skins.
Beautiful share buttons with counters for popular social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest, Vkontakte, etc. Uses jQuery.
Use interactive builder to generate the code.
Or install via npm:
npm install --save social-likes.
All buttons in a row.
<div class="social-likes">
<div class="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
All buttons in a column.
<div class="social-likes social-likes_vertical">
<div class="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
One button with a counter (sum of all the networks). Opens popup with like buttons in vertical layout. Use
data-single-title attribute to change button title.
<div class="social-likes social-likes_single" data-single-title="Share me!">
<div class="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
If you want to remove button titles add
social-likes_notext class to make it looks better.
<div class="social-likes social-likes_notext">
<div class="facebook" title="Share link on Facebook"></div>
...
</div>
Options define via HTML data attributes or JavaScript parameters object.
url
URL of shareable page. Current page by default.
title
Title for Twitter, Vkontakte and LiveJournal. Current page’s title by default.
html
HTML code for LiveJournal button. By default tag with link to current page.
counters
Disables “likes” counters when “no”. Default: “yes”.
zeroes
Show counters even when number is
0. Default: “no”.
single-title
Share button title for “single button” mode. Default: “Share”.
Examples:
<div class="social-likes" data-url="http://landscapists.info/" data-title="Landscapists of Russia">
…
</div>
<div class="social-likes social-likes_single" data-single-title="This is Sharing!">
…
</div>
$('.social-likes').socialLikes({
url: 'https://github.com/sapegin/social-likes/',
title: 'Beautiful “like” buttons with counters for popular social networks',
counters: true,
singleTitle: 'Share it!'
});
You can specify
via (site’s or your own Twitter) and
related (any other Twitter you want to advertise) values for
<div class="twitter">:
<div class="twitter" data-via="sapegin" data-related="Landscapists">Twitter</div>
You should specify an image URL via data-media attribute on
<div class="pinterest">:
<div class="pinterest" data-media="http://example.com/image/url.jpg">Pinterest</div>
Could be useful on dynamic (AJAX) websites.
<div id="share">
<div class="facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
$('#share').socialLikes();
You can dynamically replace URL, title and Pinterest image without reinitialization.
<div id="share2" class="social-likes" data-url="http://example.com/" data-title="My example">
<div class="facebook">Facebook</div>
...
</div>
$('#share2').socialLikes({
url: 'https://github.com/',
title: 'GitHub',
data: {
media: 'http://birdwatcher.ru/i/userpic.jpg' // Image for Pinterest button
}
});
By default counters for any unique URL requested only once. You can force new request with
forceUpdate option:
$('#share2').socialLikes({
forceUpdate: true
});
counter.social-likes
Triggers for every counter.
$('.social-likes').on('counter.social-likes', function(event, service, number) {
// service: facebook, twitter, etc.
});
ready.social-likes
Triggers after all counters loaded.
$('.social-likes').on('ready.social-likes', function(event, number) {
// number is total number of shares
});
popup_opened.social-likes
Triggers after popup window opened.
$('.social-likes').on('popup_opened.social-likes', function(event, service, win) {
// win is popup window handler (window.open())
});
popup_closed.social-likes
Triggers after popup window closed.
$('.social-likes').on('popup_closed.social-likes', function(event, service) {
// Request new counters
$(event.currentTarget).socialLikes({forceUpdate: true});
// Or just increase the number
var counter = $(event.currentTarget).find('.social-likes__counter_' + service);
counter.text(+(counter.text()||0)+1).removeClass('social-likes__counter_empty');
});
You can find some custom buttons in
contrib folder.
Define
socialLikesButtons object:
var socialLikesButtons = {
surfingbird: {
popupUrl: 'http://surfingbird.ru/share?url={url}',
popupWidth: 650,
popupHeight: 500
}
};
Or with a custom click handler:
var socialLikesButtons = {
livejournal: {
click: function(e) {
// this.widget.data('something')
}
}
};
Add some CSS:
.social-likes__button_surfingbird {
background: #f2f3f5;
color: #596e7e;
border-color: #ced5e2;
}
.social-likes__icon_surfingbird {
background: url(http://surfingbird.ru/img/share-icon.png) no-repeat 2px 3px;
}
And use it like any other button:
<div class="surfingbird">Surf</div>
See sources (
src folder) for available options and class names and
contrib folder for custom buttons examples.
This plugin allows your users to “share” the content of your website. (Un)fortunately¹ real “likes” are possible only when you use original Facebook, Google+, etc. buttons.
¹ I believe that “shares” are much better and valuable than “likes” because they’re more visible in feed and users could add they’re own comments to links they share. “Like” costs nothing.
You can use Open Graph. It works for Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and Vkontakte).
You can add additional Twitter data using Twitter Card. You have to approve every type of Twitter Card.
<meta property="og:type" content="article">
<meta property="og:url" content="{page_url}">
<meta property="og:title" content="{title}">
<meta property="og:description" content="{description}">
<meta property="og:image" content="{image_url}">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@SiteTwitter">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@sapegin">
If you’re experiencing any problems with meta data try Open Graph Debugger and Twitter Card Validator.
Twitter counter API was disabled by Twitter but you can replace it with OpenShareCount. It’s free but you have to register your site there.
Create account at OpenShareCount.
Add this script before you include
social-likes.js:
<script>
var socialLikesButtons = {
twitter: {
counterUrl: 'https://opensharecount.com/count.json?url={url}&callback=?',
convertNumber: function(data) {
return data.count;
}
}
};
</script>
See wiki.
You can track how many people click on each social button on your site with Google Analytics (or other analytics service). Note that you can track clicks only, not real shares.
$(document).on('popup_opened.social-likes', function(event, service) {
ga('send', 'social', service, 'share', location.href);
});
First look at your browser’s console. If you see an error “Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined”:
Then you need to include jQuery into your page. Make sure you use version at least 1.7 (and lower than 2.0 if you need to support IE8) and you include jQuery before
social-likes.js. The easiest way to do it is to use Google CDN:
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
If you don’t see any error check the following:
social-likes.js is included after jQuery and the path is correct.
social-likes_flat.css or
social-likes_classic.css or
social-likes_birman.css is included in of your page and the path is correct.
So you need your page to look like this:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Welcome to my site!</title>
<link href="social-likes_birman.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="social-likes.js"></script>
...
Twitter counter was disabled in 3.0.15.
In most cases if you don’t see counters it’s because social networks APIs return zeros. You could check API requests results in Network tab in your browser’s developer tools:
Double check that you use canonical URLs (without extra parameters such as
utm_source). You can change URL via
data-url option.
If you have more than one Social Likes blocks on a page with different URLs, Google+ counter will work only for the first block. Google+ counter also won’t work when you refresh counters with
forceUpdate option or change URL dynamically.
If your site have internationalized domain name (e.g.
президент.рф) make sure you convert it to Punycode (e.g.
xn--d1abbgf6aiiy.xn--p1ai).
If you’re sure that it’s a bug please file an issue and provide a link to a page with non-working counter.
The changelog can be found on the Releases page.
Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.
The MIT License, see the included license.md file.