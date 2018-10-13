Express middleware to provide schema-less REST APIs for creating a social networking website primarily using angular.js. It comes with built-in authentication, authorization and notification features.
There exists several MVC framework libraries for node.js that are inspired by Rails. But they might be a bit outdated, when it comes to angular.js, client-side MVW framework. I would like to propose a maybe new style of web programming, which is the combination of a domain-specific REST API library (ready to use, no coding required) and client-side coding.
This project is to provide such a library for a web site like SNS/Twitter/Facebook in a closed/private environment.
$ npm install social-cms-backend
The followings are minimal example code that uses social-cms-backend.
Screencast preview (quadruple speed):
Controllable screencast at normal speed
Notes:
/javascript/main.js -> /javascripts/main.js
var express = require('express');
var SCB = require('social-cms-backend');
var app = express();
app.use(SCB.middleware({
mongodb_url: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/socialcmsdb',
passport_strategy: 'local'
}));
app.listen(3000);
var express = require('express');
var SCB = require('social-cms-backend');
var app = express();
app.use(SCB.middleware({
mongodb_url: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/socialcmsdb',
passport_strategy: 'facebook',
facebook_app_id: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
facebook_app_secret: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET
}));
app.listen(3000);
Notice two environment variables which have to be obtrained from https://developers.facebook.com/ and set properly. Refer Facebook Doc for more information.
var http = require('http');
var express = require('express');
var socket_io = require('socket.io');
var expressSession = require('express-session');
var SCB = require('social-cms-backend');
var app = express();
var SCB_options = {
mongodb_url: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/socialcmsdb',
session_middleware: expressSession({
secret: process.env.SESSION_SECRET,
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true
}),
passport_strategy: 'facebook',
facebook_app_id: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_ID,
facebook_app_secret: process.env.FACEBOOK_APP_SECRET
};
app.use(SCB.middleware(SCB_options));
var server = http.createServer(app);
var sio = socket_io(server);
sio.use(SCB.socket_io(SCB_options));
server.listen(3000);
var SCB_options = {
mongodb_url: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/socialcmsdb',
passport_strategy: 'digest',
auth_digest: {
realm: 'my_realm'
}
};
var SCB_options = {
mongodb_url: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/socialcmsdb',
breeze_mongo: true,
routes: [{
object_type: 'user',
object_prefix: '/breeze-service/users'
}, {
object_type: 'post',
object_prefix: '/breeze-service/posts'
}, {
object_prefix: '/breeze-service/SaveChanges'
}]
};
The login API for Facebook authenticate is the following:
GET /login/facebook
Typically, the HTML would look like this:
<a href="/login/facebook">Login</a>
In the case of DIGEST authentication, the API is:
GET /login/digest
The way to create a user for DIGEST authentication is:
POST /adduser/digest
Content-Type: application/json
Content-Length: ...
{"name":"...","passhash":"...","initdata":"{...}"}
By default, there are 4 object types:
The following is the example of the post object endpoint.
GET /posts?query=...
The "query" query parameter is a MongoDB query parameter object that is stringified (probably by JSON.stringify).
skip and
limit query parameters are also supported.
GET /posts/123
The "123" is the
_id of the post.
POST /posts
The body is an object (JSON format) without system preserved properties such as
_id,
system,
created_time,
owner,
meta.
PUT /posts/123
The body is a MongoDB update object (JSON format) using update operators.
DELETE /posts/123
GET /posts/count?query=...
This is a special endpoint.
GET /posts/inbox
This is a special endpoint to only get posts that matches with predefined "following". More description follows in the next section.
GET /posts/aggregate?pipeline=...
This is a special endpoint to use MongoDB aggregate command. The "pipeline" query parameter is a MongoDB pipeline parameter object that is stringified (probably by JSON.stringify).
User objects can also be accessed by REST API. For example, all user list can be fetched by
GET /users
unless othrewise restricted.
To get login user information, use this special endpoint.
GET /users/myself
To create a group, save a group object like the following:
{
members: [
{ user_id: 111 },
{ user_id: 112 },
{ user_id: 113 }
]
}
The
user_id is the
_id attribute of a user object.
You can also define nested groups like the following:
{
members: [
{ user_id: 111 },
{ group_id: 211 },
{ group_id: 212 }
]
}
The
group_id is the
_id attribute of a group object.
Object read permission is handled by the
scope attribute.
For example, if an object has the
scope like this,
{
data: { ... },
scope: [
{ user_id: 111 },
{ group_id: 211 }
]
}
this object can only be accessed by the user
user_id=111 and
all members of the group
group_id=211.
Notice
data attribute is just an example.
Object write permission is based on ownership, which means an object can only be updated by the user who first saved.
These access control can be customized by
hasPermission SCB option.
There is a special endpoint
inbox.
if an object has
destination property and if a user follows
that destination, that object is added to the user
inbox.
For example, suppose a user with
user_id=111 follows
another user with
user_id=112, a user object will be
{
_id: 111,
following: [{
user_id: 112
}]
}
and if an object has
destination like the following
{
destination: [{
user_id: 112
}]
}
the user with
user_id=111 will see this object in one's own
inbox.
A user can also follow a group, in this case the user object would look like the following.
{
_id: 111,
following: [{
group_id: 211
}]
}
There is an SCB option
always_follow_myself and if it is
true,
it is equivalent to having a user
user_id=111 object like
{
_id: 111,
following: [{
user_id: 111
}]
}
for all users.
If an object has a
destination property and a user follows it,
the server pushes the object to to the user by socket.io,
if socket.io is configured properly (See the example in "How To Use").
For example, if a "post" object like the following is inserted;
{
destination: [{
group_id: 211
}]
}
all the users who follow
group_id=211 will receive the whole object
as a message identified by
new-post.
So the clients of the users are expected to listen to it by the following.
socket.on('new-post', function(data) {
//do something with data
});
Sometimes, we want to encode JavaScript objects in JSON.
We have a special notion for
Date and
RegExp like the following.
{"key1":"val1","key2":"/Date(12345)/"} //12345 is milliseconds
{"key3":"val3","key4":"/RegExp([A-Z][a-z]+)/"}
The examples above are all about the post object. You can define any objects and their routes in an SCB option.
routes: [{
object_type: 'user',
object_prefix: '/rest/users'
}, {
object_type: 'group',
object_prefix: '/rest/groups'
}, {
object_type: 'article',
object_prefix: '/rest/articles'
}, {
object_type: 'comment',
object_prefix: '/rest/comments'
}, {
object_type: 'like',
object_prefix: '/rest/likes'
}]
However, keeping
user and
group objects are always required for
authentication and authorization.
If you want to create a unique index, you can define it in an SCB option.
ensure_unique_index: {
object_type: 'like',
object_fields: ['owner', 'article_id']
}
This will restrict one "like" at most for one article for each user.