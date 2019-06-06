Convert all node-soap methods to promises. Inspired by soap-q, but it doesn't add any suffix to methods, the client has the same interface as exposed by the original soap module.
npm install soap-as-promised
const soap = require('soap-as-promised');
soap.createClient('http://example.org/wsdl')
.then((client) => client.myAwesomeSoapMethod({param: true}))
.then((result) => console.log(`The result was: ${result}`))
.catch((error) => console.error(`There was an error! ${error}`));
There are a couple of things that behave different from the original soap client:
{return: null, _rawResponse: "<SOAP RETURNED BY THE SERVICE>"}
{return: 'String response', _rawResponse: "<SOAP RETURNED BY THE SERVICE>"}
null or
{})