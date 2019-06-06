Convert all node-soap methods to promises. Inspired by soap-q, but it doesn't add any suffix to methods, the client has the same interface as exposed by the original soap module.

Installation

npm install soap-as-promised

Usage

const soap = require ( 'soap-as-promised' ); soap.createClient( 'http://example.org/wsdl' ) .then( ( client ) => client.myAwesomeSoapMethod({ param : true })) .then( ( result ) => console .log( `The result was: ${result} ` )) .catch( ( error ) => console .error( `There was an error! ${error} ` ));

There are a couple of things that behave different from the original soap client: