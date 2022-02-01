SOAJS oAuth is a service that integrates with oAuth 2.0. The service simply validates, refreshes and kills access tokens generated via oAuth 2.0.

SOAJS oAuth is used to protect other services from public access. Protected services are only accessible if the access_token generated by oAuth is provided as a parameter.

Complete Documentation

More information is available on SOAJS website under the section for oAuth.

License

Copyright SOAJS All Rights Reserved.

Use of this source code is governed by an Apache license that can be found in the LICENSE file at the root of this repository.