openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

soajs.oauth

by soajs
3.0.37 (see all)

soajs oauth service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

15

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

soajs.oauth

Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

SOAJS oAuth is a service that integrates with oAuth 2.0. The service simply validates, refreshes and kills access tokens generated via oAuth 2.0.

SOAJS oAuth is used to protect other services from public access. Protected services are only accessible if the access_token generated by oAuth is provided as a parameter.

Complete Documentation

More information is available on SOAJS website under the section for oAuth.

License

Copyright SOAJS All Rights Reserved.

Use of this source code is governed by an Apache license that can be found in the LICENSE file at the root of this repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial