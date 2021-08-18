This package will create a virtual tree representation of a node package's dependencies, supporting both npm@2 and npm@3 directory structures.
Note that the output differs from the
npm ls output in that deduped packages are resolved to their owners.
let resolveDeps = require('snyk-resolve-deps');
let asTree = require('snyk-tree');
let options = { dev: true };
resolveDeps(process.cwd(), options).then(function (tree) {
console.log(asTree(tree));
}).catch(function (error) {
// error is usually limited to unknown directory
console.log(error.stack);
process.exit(1);
});
false] report only development options
undefined] extract extra fields from dependencies' package.json files. example:
['files']
false] don't include
from arrays with list of deps from
root on every node
'package.json'] location of the package file
To fully support npm@2 and npm@3 two passes of the tree are required:
The module will start by reading the
package.json from the target directory, capture the metadata and then read through each recursive
node_modules directory.
This creates the
physicalTree object. In npm@3 this will usually yield an object with the root metadata (name, version, etc) and then a
dependencies object that contains every dependency across the entire code base. This is not the true representation of the package relationships so we need to make the second pass.
There are also edge cases that need to be handled, particularly when a dev or prod dependency hasn't been loaded into the physical tree because it has been missed. This can be either because the package is missing from the project, or (more likely) because the dependencies is much higher up and outside of the original directory that was scanned. So a second check is run to find those missing modules, using the snyk-resolve module.
Note: code found in
lib/deps.js
The next pass uses the
physicalTree as the starting point, but uses the
dependencies and
devDependencies properties from the
package.json metadata. It will iterate through the dependencies and resolve the correct dependency package from the physical tree based on similar methods that the
require module loading system will use (this is in
lib/pluck.js).
Finally, once the virtual tree is constructed, a pass is made to check for unused packages from the original
physicalTree, which are marked as
extraneous: true, and if the optional
dev flag is
false, all
devDependencies are stripped.
Note: code found in
lib/logical.js