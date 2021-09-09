Snyk helps you find, fix and monitor for known vulnerabilities in your dependencies, both on an ad hoc basis and as part of your CI (Build) system.
|ℹ️ This repository is only a plugin to be used with the Snyk CLI tool. To use this plugin to test and fix vulnerabilities in your project, install the Snyk CLI tool first. Head over to snyk.io to get started.
|OS
|Supported
|Windows
|✅
|Linux
|✅
|OSX
|️✅
|Node
|Supported
|10
|✅
|12
|✅
|14
|✅
|Pip / Python
|2.7
|3.6
|3.7
|3.8
|3.9
|9.0.3
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|10.0.0
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|18.1.0
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
pyproject.toml and
poetry.lock)
All known versions are expected to be supported (current latest version is 1.1.6)
This plugin provides dependency metadata for Python projects that use one of the following dependency management methods:
pip with a
requirements.txt file
pipenv with a
Pipfile file
poetry with
pyproject.toml and
poetry.lock
There's a special
only-provenance mode that allows extracting of top-level dependencies with
their corresponding positions in the original manifest file.
Prerequisites:
dev-requirements.txt:
pip install --user -r dev-requirements.txt
python-dev installed with apt, or see here.
Tests can be run against multiple python versions by using tox:
pip install tox
tox
Linting and testing:
npm i
npm run lint
npm test