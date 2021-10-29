openbase logo
snyk-gradle-plugin

by snyk
3.17.0

Basic Snyk CLI plugin for Gradle support

Readme

Snyk logo

Snyk helps you find, fix and monitor for known vulnerabilities in your dependencies, both on an ad hoc basis and as part of your CI (Build) system.

ℹ️ This repository is only a plugin to be used with the Snyk CLI tool. To use this plugin to test and fix vulnerabilities in your project, install the Snyk CLI tool first. Head over to snyk.io to get started.

Snyk Gradle CLI Plugin

This plugin provides dependency metadata for Gradle projects that use gradle and have a build.gradle file.

Documentation

Please refer to the Snyk for Java documentation

Support

❌ Not supported ❓ No issues expected but not regularly tested ✅ Supported and verified with tests

Supported OS

OSSupported
Windows
Linux
OSX️✅

Supported Node versions

NodeSupported
6
8
10
12

Supported Java & Gradle versions

Java / Gradle2.*3.*4.*5.*6.0
8 (LTS)
9
10
11 (LTS)
12️✅
13

Supported Snyk command line arguments:

  • --gradle-sub-project=foo return dependencies for a specific subproject (by default, return only the dependencies for the top-level project)

Additional command line arguments:

  • --all-sub-projects for "multi project" configurations, test all sub-projects.

  • --configuration-matching=<string> Resolve dependencies using only configuration(s) that match the provided Java regular expression, e.g. '^releaseRuntimeClasspath$'.

  • --configuration-attributes=<string> Select certain values of configuration attributes to resolve the dependencies. E.g.: 'buildtype:release,usage:java-runtime'

Under the hood

See lib/init.gradle for the Groovy script injected in Gradle builds to gather and resolve the dependencies.

