Snyk helps you find, fix and monitor for known vulnerabilities in your dependencies, both on an ad hoc basis and as part of your CI (Build) system.

ℹ️ This repository is only a plugin to be used with the Snyk CLI tool. To use this plugin to test and fix vulnerabilities in your project, install the Snyk CLI tool first. Head over to snyk.io to get started.

Snyk Docker CLI Plugin

This plugin provides dependency metadata for Docker images.

Supported functionality

Package managers:

rpm, apk, deb

Operating systems:

Debian, Red Hat, Alpine, Oracle, CentOS, SLES, OpenSUSE, Amazon Linux, vanilla Linux

Distroless and scratch images

Platforms:

Linux: ARM, AMD, PPC, MIPS, s390x

Image protocols:

Docker archive, OCI archive

pulling images from a Docker socket

pulling from container registries (with support for username and password authentication)

Applications:

Node (npm, yarn)

Java (jar files)

detecting package manager manifests (Python, Ruby)

Others:

Dockerfile analysis

identifying Node and Java binaries installed outside the package manager

running on Windows (not the same as scanning Windows containers)

collecting the rootFs hashes for base image detection and recommendation

Tests

Refer to test/README.md for running and writing tests.