Snyk helps you find, fix and monitor for known vulnerabilities in your dependencies, both on an ad hoc basis and as part of your CI (Build) system.
|ℹ️ This repository is only a plugin to be used with the Snyk CLI tool. To use this plugin to test and fix vulnerabilities in your project, install the Snyk CLI tool first. Head over to snyk.io to get started.
This plugin provides dependency metadata for Docker images.
Package managers:
Operating systems:
Platforms:
Image protocols:
Applications:
Others:
rootFs hashes for base image detection and recommendation
Refer to test/README.md for running and writing tests.