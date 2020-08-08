An Angular starter kit featuring Angular 6, Ahead of Time Compile, Router, Forms, Http, Services, Tests, E2E), Karma, Protractor, Jasmine, Istanbul, TypeScript, @types, TsLint, Codelyzer, Hot Module Replacement, and Webpack.
If you're looking for Angular 1.x please use NG6-starter If you're looking to learn about Webpack and ES6 Build Tools check out ES6-build-tools If you're looking to learn TypeScript see TypeStrong/learn-typescript If you're looking for something easier to get started with then see the angular-seed that I also maintain gdi2290/angular-seed
This seed repo serves as an Angular starter for anyone looking to get up and running with Angular and TypeScript fast. Using a Webpack 4 for building our files and assisting with boilerplate. We're also using Protractor for our end-to-end story and Karma for our unit tests.
Make sure you have Node version >= 8.0 and (NPM >= 5 or Yarn )
Clone/Download the repo then edit
app.component.tsinside
/src/app/app.component.ts
# clone our repo
# --depth 1 removes all but one .git commit history
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/gdi2290/angular-starter.git
# change directory to our repo
cd angular-starter
# install the repo with npm
npm install
# start the server
npm start
# use Hot Module Replacement
npm run server:dev:hmr
# if you're in China use cnpm
# https://github.com/cnpm/cnpm
go to http://0.0.0.0:3000 or http://localhost:3000 in your browser
We use the component approach in our starter. This is the new standard for developing Angular apps and a great way to ensure maintainable code by encapsulation of our behavior logic. A component is basically a self contained app usually in a single file or a folder with each concern as a file: style, template, specs, e2e, and component class. Here's how it looks:
angular-starter/
├──config/ * our configuration
| ├──build-utils.js * common config and shared functions for prod and dev
| ├──config.common.json * config for both environments prod and dev such title and description of index.html
| ├──config.dev.json * config for devevlopment environment
| ├──config.prod.json * config for production environment
│ │ (note: you can load your own config file, just set the evn ANGULAR_CONF_FILE with the path of your own file)
| ├──helpers.js * helper functions for our configuration files
| ├──spec-bundle.js * ignore this magic that sets up our Angular testing environment
| ├──karma.conf.js * karma config for our unit tests
| ├──protractor.conf.js * protractor config for our end-to-end tests
│ ├──webpack.common.js * common tasks for webpack build process shared for dev and prod
│ ├──webpack.dev.js * our development webpack config
│ ├──webpack.prod.js * our production webpack config
│ └──webpack.test.js * our testing webpack config
│
├──src/ * our source files that will be compiled to javascript
| ├──main.browser.ts * our entry file for our browser environment
│ │
| ├──index.html * Index.html: where we generate our index page
│ │
| ├──polyfills.ts * our polyfills file
│ │
│ ├──app/ * WebApp: folder
│ │ ├──app.component.spec.ts * a simple test of components in app.component.ts
│ │ ├──app.e2e.ts * a simple end-to-end test for /
│ │ └──app.component.ts * a simple version of our App component components
│ │
│ └──assets/ * static assets are served here
│ ├──icon/ * our list of icons from www.favicon-generator.org
│ ├──service-worker.js * ignore this. Web App service worker that's not complete yet
│ ├──robots.txt * for search engines to crawl your website
│ └──humans.txt * for humans to know who the developers are
│
│
├──tslint.json * typescript lint config
├──typedoc.json * typescript documentation generator
├──tsconfig.json * typescript config used outside webpack
├──tsconfig.webpack.json * config that webpack uses for typescript
├──package.json * what npm uses to manage its dependencies
└──webpack.config.js * webpack main configuration file
What you need to run this app:
node and
npm (
brew install node)
v8.x.x+ (or
v9.x.x) and NPM
5.x.x+
If you have
nvminstalled, which is highly recommended (
brew install nvm) you can do a
nvm install --lts && nvm usein
$to run with the latest Node LTS. You can also have this
zshdone for you automatically
Once you have those, you should install these globals with
npm install --global:
webpack (
npm install --global webpack)
webpack-dev-server (
npm install --global webpack-dev-server)
karma (
npm install --global karma-cli)
protractor (
npm install --global protractor)
typescript (
npm install --global typescript)
tslint (
npm install --global tslint@4.5.1)
fork this repo
clone your fork
npm install webpack-dev-server rimraf webpack -g to install required global dependencies
npm install to install all dependencies or
yarn
npm run server to start the dev server in another tab
After you have installed all dependencies you can now run the app. Run
npm run server to start a local server using
webpack-dev-server which will watch, build (in-memory), and reload for you. The port will be displayed to you as
http://0.0.0.0:3000 (or if you prefer IPv6, if you're using
express server, then it's
http://[::1]:3000/).
# development
npm run server
# production
npm run build:prod
npm run server:prod
# development
npm run build:dev
# production (jit)
npm run build:prod
# AoT
npm run build:aot
npm run server:dev:hmr
npm run watch
npm run test
npm run watch:test
# update Webdriver (optional, done automatically by postinstall script)
npm run webdriver:update
# this will start a test server and launch Protractor
npm run e2e
# this will test both your JIT and AoT builds
npm run ci
npm run e2e:live
npm run build:docker
Configuration files live in
config/ we are currently using webpack, karma, and protractor for different stages of your application
The following are some things that will make AoT compile fail.
form.controls.controlName, use
form.get(‘controlName’)
control.errors?.someError, use
control.hasError(‘someError’)
For more detailed guide on AoT's Do's and Don'ts refer to https://github.com/rangle/angular-2-aot-sandbox
Any stylesheets (Sass or CSS) placed in the
src/styles directory and imported into your project will automatically be compiled into an external
.css and embedded in your production builds.
For example to use Bootstrap as an external stylesheet:
1) Create a
styles.scss file (name doesn't matter) in the
src/styles directory.
2)
npm install the version of Boostrap you want.
3) In
styles.scss add
@import '~bootstrap/scss/bootstrap.scss';
4) In
src/app/app.module.ts add underneath the other import statements:
import '../styles/styles.scss';
You can include more examples as components but they must introduce a new concept such as
Home component (separate folders), and Todo (services). I'll accept pretty much everything so feel free to open a Pull-Request
To take full advantage of TypeScript with autocomplete you would have to install it globally and use an editor with the correct TypeScript plugins.
TypeScript 2.7.x includes everything you need. Make sure to upgrade, even if you installed TypeScript previously.
npm install --global typescript
We have good experience using these editors:
Install Debugger for Chrome and see docs for instructions to launch Chrome
The included
.vscode automatically connects to the webpack development server on port
3000.
When you include a module that doesn't include Type Definitions inside of the module you can include external Type Definitions with @types
i.e, to have youtube api support, run this command in terminal:
npm i @types/youtube @types/gapi @types/gapi.youtube
In some cases where your code editor doesn't support Typescript 2 yet or these types weren't listed in
tsconfig.json, add these to "src/custom-typings.d.ts" to make peace with the compile check:
import '@types/gapi.youtube';
import '@types/gapi';
import '@types/youtube';
When including 3rd party modules you also need to include the type definition for the module if they don't provide one within the module. You can try to install it with @types
npm install @types/node
npm install @types/lodash
If you can't find the type definition in the registry we can make an ambient definition in this file for now. For example
declare module "my-module" {
export function doesSomething(value: string): string;
}
If you're prototyping and you will fix the types later you can also declare it as type any
declare var assert: any;
declare var _: any;
declare var $: any;
If you're importing a module that uses Node.js modules which are CommonJS you need to import as
import * as _ from 'lodash';
@Injectable() for your service for typescript to correctly attach the metadata (this is a TypeScript problem)
/src/app/home/home.component.spec.ts
EACCES and
EADDRINUSE errors?
EADDRINUSE error means the port
3000 is currently being used and
EACCES is lack of permission for webpack to build files to
./dist/
sass for css?
loaders: ['raw-loader','sass-loader'] and
@Component({ styleUrls: ['./filename.scss'] }) see Wiki page How to include SCSS in components, or issue #136 for more information.
vscode-chrome-debug support?
launch.json see issue #144
0.0.0.0 so revert these changes #205
node_modules/ and run
npm cache clean then
npm install
npm run server:dev:hmr
RangeError: Maximum call stack size exceeded
mangle to
false then you should be good.
Error:Error: Parse tsconfig error [{"messageText":"Unknown compiler option 'lib'.","category":1,"code":5023},{"messageText":"Unknown compiler option 'strictNullChecks'.","category":1,"code":5023},{"messageText":"Unknown compiler option 'baseUrl'.","category":1,"code":5023},{"messageText":"Unknown compiler option 'paths'.","category":1,"code":5023},{"messageText":"Unknown compiler option 'types'.","category":1,"code":5023}]
node_modules/typescript and run
npm install typescript@beta. This repo now uses ts 2.0
c:\[path to angular-starter] to
C:\[path to angular-starter] see 926#issuecomment-245223547
Contact us anytime for anything about this repo or Angular
@PatrickJS__ on twitter
To run project you only need host machine with operating system with installed git (to clone this repo) and docker and thats all - any other software is not needed (other software like node.js etc. will be automatically downloaded and installed inside docker container during build step based on dockerfile).
brew cask install docker
And run docker by Mac bottom menu> launchpad > docker (on first run docker will ask you about password)
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://p80.pool.sks-keyservers.net:80 --recv-keys 58118E89F3A912897C070ADBF76221572C52609D
sudo apt-add-repository 'deb https://apt.dockerproject.org/repo ubuntu-xenial main'
sudo apt-get update
apt-cache policy docker-engine
sudo apt-get install -y docker-engine
sudo systemctl status docker # test: should be ‘active’
And add your user to docker group (to avoid
sudo before using
docker command in future):
sudo usermod -aG docker $(whoami)
and logout and login again.
Because node.js is big memory consumer you need 1-2GB RAM or virtual memory to build docker image (it was successfully tested on machine with 512MB RAM + 2GB virtual memory - building process take 7min)
Go to main project folder. To build image type:
docker build -t angular-starter .
The angular-starter name used in above commands is only example image name. To remove intermediate images created by docker on build process, type:
docker rmi -f $(docker images -f "dangling=true" -q)
To run created docker image on localhost:8080 type (parameter
-p 8080:80 is host:container port mapping)
docker run --name angular-starter -p 8080:80 angular-starter &
And that's all, you can open browser and go to localhost:8080.
To create and run docker image on localhost:8080 as part of large project you may use docker-compose. Type
docker-compose up
And that's all, you can open browser and go to localhost:8080.
If you want to run image as virtual-host on sub-domain you must setup proxy. You should install proxy and set sub-domain in this way:
docker run -d -p 80:80 --name nginx-proxy -v /var/run/docker.sock:/tmp/docker.sock:ro jwilder/nginx-proxy:alpine
And in your
/etc/hosts file (linux) add line:
127.0.0.1 angular-starter.your-domain.com or in yor hosting add
folowing DNS record (wildchar
* is handy because when you add new sub-domain in future, you don't need to touch/add any DNS record)
Type: CNAME
Hostname: *.your-domain.com
Direct to: your-domain.com
TTL(sec): 43200
And now you are ready to run image on subdomain by:
docker run -e VIRTUAL_HOST=angular-starter.your-domain.com --name angular-starter angular-starter &
docker exec -t -i angular-starter /bin/bash
You can quickly create a free site to get started using this starter kit in production on Netlify:
Assuming you have SonarQube 5.5.6 (LTS) installed
npm install --global sonar-scanner
npm install karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter --save-dev
sonar-project.properties file for the property
sonar.host.url to point to your SonarQube server. By default this assumes that the SonarQube server is running locally using the default port
sonar.host.url=<Sonar Host URL and Port>
npm run test:sonar
sonar-scanner
sonarQubeUnitReporter: {
sonarQubeVersion: '6.x',
}
enjoy — PatrickJS