Now that optional chaining operator is available, libraries like snq have become redundant. Optional chaining operator is a better, more performant choice. Please use it instead.
snq is a utility function to safely navigate arrays and object properties without getting type errors. It is not an original idea at all and is actually adapted and only slightly different from idx. The main differences are as follows:
undefined whenever a
TypeError happens, regardless of the reason for the error and throws an error only if it is not a
TypeError. idx returns
null, if the cause of the error is a
null value and throws an error if the error is not caused by an
undefined or
null value.
undefined.
Run the following code in your terminal:
yarn add snq
or if you are using npm:
npm install --save snq
import snq from 'snq';
Consider the following interfaces as
products list:
interface Price {
amount: number;
currency: string;
symbol?: string;
}
interface Product {
id: number;
name: string;
inStock: boolean;
price?: {
final: Price;
original?: Price;
};
}
This is how it would probably look like when you want to get original price symbol of first product:
products.length &&
products[0].price &&
products[0].price.original &&
products[0].price.original.symbol
Otherwise, you will get a type error. Using
snq, it is safe to write the following:
const symbol = snq(() => products[0].price.original.symbol);
// symbol is undefined if a type error happens, actual value if not
There is an optional second argument which represents the default value to return when a type error happens.
const symbol = snq(() => products[0].price.original.symbol, '$');
// symbol is "$" if a type error happens, actual value if not
The type of the symbol returned will be inferred as string in both cases.
