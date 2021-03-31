openbase logo
snowplow-tracker

by snowplow
0.4.4 (see all)

Snowplow event tracker for Node.js. Add analytics to your JavaScript apps, node-webkit projects and Node.js servers

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Node.js Analytics for Snowplow

early-release Build Status npm version Coveralls

Deprecation notice

This version of the Node.js Tracker is now deprecated.

The latest version can be found in the snowplow-javascript-tracker repo.

You should switch your applications to use @snowplow/node-tracker for the latest updates.

Overview

Add analytics to your JavaScript and TypeScript Node.js applications and servers with the Snowplow Node.js Tracker.

This tracker lets you collect event data from Node.js applications.

Find out more

Technical DocsSetup GuideContributing

Developers

Getting started

Make sure you have node and npm installed and in your $PATH.

Install npm dependencies using npm install:

git clone git@github.com:snowplow/snowplow-nodejs-tracker.git
cd snowplow-nodejs-tracker
npm install
npm run build
npm test

The Snowplow Node.js Tracker is copyright 2014-2020 Snowplow Analytics Ltd.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this software except in compliance with the License.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

