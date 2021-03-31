Node.js Analytics for Snowplow

Deprecation notice

This version of the Node.js Tracker is now deprecated.

The latest version can be found in the snowplow-javascript-tracker repo.

You should switch your applications to use @snowplow/node-tracker for the latest updates.

Overview

Add analytics to your JavaScript and TypeScript Node.js applications and servers with the Snowplow Node.js Tracker.

This tracker lets you collect event data from Node.js applications.

Developers

Getting started

Make sure you have node and npm installed and in your $PATH .

Install npm dependencies using npm install :

git clone git@github.com:snowplow/snowplow-nodejs-tracker.git cd snowplow-nodejs-tracker npm install npm run build npm test

Copyright and license

The Snowplow Node.js Tracker is copyright 2014-2020 Snowplow Analytics Ltd.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this software except in compliance with the License.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.