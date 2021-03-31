This version of the Node.js Tracker is now deprecated.
The latest version can be found in the snowplow-javascript-tracker repo.
You should switch your applications to use
@snowplow/node-tracker for the latest updates.
Add analytics to your JavaScript and TypeScript Node.js applications and servers with the Snowplow Node.js Tracker.
This tracker lets you collect event data from Node.js applications.
|Technical Docs
|Setup Guide
|Contributing
Make sure you have
node and
npm installed and in your
$PATH.
Install npm dependencies using
npm install:
git clone git@github.com:snowplow/snowplow-nodejs-tracker.git
cd snowplow-nodejs-tracker
npm install
npm run build
npm test
