Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/543
Read All Reviews
alex-drocks
vibhugautam73
AsyncBanana
TheSlayer-666
akashz19
Vishal19111999
sajinimarychandy

Top Feedback

8Easy to Use
8Performant
6Bleeding Edge
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Buggy

Readme

Join us on Discord!

Snowpack

Snowpack is a lightning-fast frontend build tool, designed to leverage JavaScript's native module system (known as ESM). It is an alternative to heavier, more complex bundlers like webpack or Parcel in your development workflow.

Key Features

More info at the official Snowpack website ➞


Contributor Guidelines: CONTRIBUTING.md
License: MIT

100
Alexandre DesrochesQuebec, Canada8 Ratings7 Reviews
Focusing on Javascript - Including Node.js, Electron.js, React.js., Next.js, HTML and CSS. I also use Autohotkey, Firebase, and PHP for WordPress.
December 3, 2020
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Snowpack is so good that I hope it becomes a standard. Initial setup is way easier than webpack because of their prebuilt template which you can create as easily as for example "Create React App". You can get a react template running with snowpack in less than 30 minutes even if you've never used it before. I'm not the best dev and for real this thing is just easy to use. Also, loading times are incomparable to webpack 4 (not sure about webpack 5). Snowpack is also nice because you CAN use webpack easily only for you BUILD script which allows for extremely fast dev server with hot module replacement and also a good optimized production build. The only other easy setup I could compare to snowpack is when you use NextJS and their prebuilt templates to get you started.

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use

It is a build tool for JavaScript application. As you know that it does not have any build time, so it very fast as compared to Webpack. It lets you work in fast and unbundled development environment. I like the most is that it has efficient cache and an easy learning curve compared to Webpack which is intense. It still has some bugs in the reload functions, so if you are looking for user-friendly alternative, I’ll tell to use this but it is not as technically efficient as Webpack.

0
AsyncBananaSomewhere within this dimension.47 Ratings23 Reviews
Bio bio bio bio...
January 18, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

Snowpack is easily one of the best bundlers around, with some of the fastest dev server reload speeds, an easy to use plugin api, and utilization of es modules to remove the need for all of the really long cjs require polyfills. It has recently added built in build optimization, which, while experimental, so far has worked really well for me, and removed the need for using a webpack plugin to bundle it.

0
Greg TrifanGalați, Romania13 Ratings13 Reviews
Always trying 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
1 year ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

Snowpack it's an extremely good and powerful tool, the initial setup it's extremely easy, comparable to "create-react-app", it's also highly customizable, featuring a lot of plugins out there in the web. The docs are OK, you also get some app templates on their repository (https://github.com/snowpackjs/create-snowpack-app/tree/master/templates) which help you getting started

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

I found snowpack to be a fast an effective way to make react projects, I found it to be refreshing the components very quickly after me updating the code. Earlier I relied on webpack but now I am also putting snowpack in my list of considerations for a bundler! Highly recommended to try out, even if you think webpack is fast, this is much faster!

0

Alternatives

webpackA bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use
@babel/core🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
39M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
esb
esbuildAn extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
71
Top Feedback
21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
viteNext generation frontend tooling. It's fast!
GitHub Stars
37K
Weekly Downloads
485K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
123
Top Feedback
19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
rollupNext-generation ES module bundler
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant
parcel-bundlerThe zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
133
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
