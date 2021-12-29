Alexandre Desroches ● Quebec, Canada ● 8 Rating s ● 7 Review s ● Focusing on Javascript - Including Node.js, Electron.js, React.js., Next.js, HTML and CSS. I also use Autohotkey, Firebase, and PHP for WordPress. December 3, 2020 Easy to Use Poor Documentation Performant Highly Customizable Responsive Maintainers Bleeding Edge Snowpack is so good that I hope it becomes a standard. Initial setup is way easier than webpack because of their prebuilt template which you can create as easily as for example "Create React App". You can get a react template running with snowpack in less than 30 minutes even if you've never used it before. I'm not the best dev and for real this thing is just easy to use. Also, loading times are incomparable to webpack 4 (not sure about webpack 5). Snowpack is also nice because you CAN use webpack easily only for you BUILD script which allows for extremely fast dev server with hot module replacement and also a good optimized production build. The only other easy setup I could compare to snowpack is when you use NextJS and their prebuilt templates to get you started. 0

Vibhu Gautam ● Noida ● 40 Rating s ● 41 Review s ● 3 months ago Easy to Use It is a build tool for JavaScript application. As you know that it does not have any build time, so it very fast as compared to Webpack. It lets you work in fast and unbundled development environment. I like the most is that it has efficient cache and an easy learning curve compared to Webpack which is intense. It still has some bugs in the reload functions, so if you are looking for user-friendly alternative, I'll tell to use this but it is not as technically efficient as Webpack.

AsyncBanana ● Somewhere within this dimension. ● 47 Rating s ● 23 Review s ● Bio bio bio bio... January 18, 2021 Easy to Use Performant Bleeding Edge Highly Customizable Snowpack is easily one of the best bundlers around, with some of the fastest dev server reload speeds, an easy to use plugin api, and utilization of es modules to remove the need for all of the really long cjs require polyfills. It has recently added built in build optimization, which, while experimental, so far has worked really well for me, and removed the need for using a webpack plugin to bundle it.

Greg Trifan ● Galați, Romania ● 13 Rating s ● 13 Review s ● Always trying 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 1 year ago Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Easy to Use Snowpack it's an extremely good and powerful tool, the initial setup it's extremely easy, comparable to "create-react-app", it's also highly customizable, featuring a lot of plugins out there in the web. The docs are OK, you also get some app templates on their repository (https://github.com/snowpackjs/create-snowpack-app/tree/master/templates) which help you getting started