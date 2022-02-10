NodeJS Driver for Snowflake
.. image:: https://github.com/snowflakedb/snowflake-connector-nodejs/workflows/Build%20and%20Test/badge.svg?branch=master :target: https://github.com/snowflakedb/snowflake-connector-nodejs/actions?query=workflow%3A%22Build+and+Test%22+branch%3Amaster
.. image:: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/snowflake-sdk.svg :target: https://www.npmjs.com/package/snowflake-sdk
.. image:: http://img.shields.io/:license-Apache%202-brightgreen.svg :target: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.txt
Include :code:
snowflake-sdk in :code:
dependencies section in :code:
package.json:
.. code-block:: json
{
"name": "<your_application_name>",
"version": "<your_application_version>",
"dependencies": {
"...": "...",
"snowflake-sdk": "^1.1.0",
"...": "..."
}
}
And run the :code:
npm install.
For detailed documentation and basic usage examples, please see the documentation
at
NodeJS Driver for Snowflake <https://docs.snowflake.net/manuals/user-guide/nodejs-driver.html>_
Set the Snowflake connection info in
parameters.json and place it in $HOME:
.. code-block:: json
{
"testconnection": {
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_USER": "<your_user>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_PASSWORD": "<your_password>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ACCOUNT": "<your_account>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_WAREHOUSE": "<your_warehouse>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_DATABASE": "<your_database>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_SCHEMA": "<your_schema>",
"SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ROLE": "<your_role>"
}
}
.. code-block:: bash
npm test
The npm package can be built by the command:
.. code-block:: bash
npm pack
Note it is not required to build a package to run tests blow.
Use WebStorm code style file to format the source code.
.. code-block:: bash
format.sh -mask "*.js" -settings $(pwd)/webstorm-codestyle.xml -R $(pwd)/lib/ -R $(pwd)/test -R $(pwd)/system_test