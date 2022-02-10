NodeJS Driver for Snowflake

Install

Include :code: snowflake-sdk in :code: dependencies section in :code: package.json :

.. code-block:: json

{ "name" : "<your_application_name>" , "version" : "<your_application_version>" , "dependencies" : { "..." : "..." , "snowflake-sdk" : "^1.1.0" , "..." : "..." } }

And run the :code: npm install .

Docs

For detailed documentation and basic usage examples, please see the documentation at NodeJS Driver for Snowflake <https://docs.snowflake.net/manuals/user-guide/nodejs-driver.html> _

Test

Prepare for Test

Set the Snowflake connection info in parameters.json and place it in $HOME:

.. code-block:: json

{ "testconnection" : { "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_USER" : "<your_user>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_PASSWORD" : "<your_password>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ACCOUNT" : "<your_account>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_WAREHOUSE" : "<your_warehouse>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_DATABASE" : "<your_database>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_SCHEMA" : "<your_schema>" , "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ROLE" : "<your_role>" } }

Run Tests

.. code-block:: bash

npm test

Package

The npm package can be built by the command:

.. code-block:: bash

npm pack

Note it is not required to build a package to run tests blow.

Development

Reformat Source code

Use WebStorm code style file to format the source code.

.. code-block:: bash