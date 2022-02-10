openbase logo
snowflake-sdk

by snowflakedb
1.6.5 (see all)

NodeJS driver

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

34

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NodeJS Driver for Snowflake

.. image:: https://github.com/snowflakedb/snowflake-connector-nodejs/workflows/Build%20and%20Test/badge.svg?branch=master :target: https://github.com/snowflakedb/snowflake-connector-nodejs/actions?query=workflow%3A%22Build+and+Test%22+branch%3Amaster

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/npm/v/snowflake-sdk.svg :target: https://www.npmjs.com/package/snowflake-sdk

.. image:: http://img.shields.io/:license-Apache%202-brightgreen.svg :target: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.txt

Install

Include :code:snowflake-sdk in :code:dependencies section in :code:package.json:

.. code-block:: json

{
  "name": "<your_application_name>",
  "version": "<your_application_version>",
  "dependencies": {
    "...": "...",
    "snowflake-sdk": "^1.1.0",
    "...": "..."
  }
}

And run the :code:npm install.

Docs

For detailed documentation and basic usage examples, please see the documentation at NodeJS Driver for Snowflake <https://docs.snowflake.net/manuals/user-guide/nodejs-driver.html>_

Test

Prepare for Test

Set the Snowflake connection info in parameters.json and place it in $HOME:

.. code-block:: json

{
    "testconnection": {
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_USER":      "<your_user>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_PASSWORD":  "<your_password>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ACCOUNT":   "<your_account>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_WAREHOUSE": "<your_warehouse>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_DATABASE":  "<your_database>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_SCHEMA":    "<your_schema>",
        "SNOWFLAKE_TEST_ROLE":      "<your_role>"
    }
}

Run Tests

.. code-block:: bash

npm test

Package

The npm package can be built by the command:

.. code-block:: bash

npm pack

Note it is not required to build a package to run tests blow.

Development

Reformat Source code

Use WebStorm code style file to format the source code.

.. code-block:: bash

format.sh -mask "*.js" -settings $(pwd)/webstorm-codestyle.xml -R $(pwd)/lib/ -R $(pwd)/test -R $(pwd)/system_test

