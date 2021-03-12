openbase logo
snowflake-promise

by Nate Silva
4.5.0 (see all)

Node.js Promise-based interface for accessing Snowflake databases

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.5K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

snowflake-promise npm node

A Promise-based interface to your Snowflake data warehouse.

This is a wrapper for the Snowflake SDK for Node.js. It provides a Promise-based API instead of the core callback-based API.

Installation

  • npm i snowflake-promise

Basic usage

const Snowflake = require('snowflake-promise').Snowflake;
// or, for TypeScript:
import { Snowflake } from 'snowflake-promise';

async function main() {
  const snowflake = new Snowflake({
    account: '<account name>',
    username: '<username>',
    password: '<password>',
    database: 'SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA',
    schema: 'TPCH_SF1',
    warehouse: 'DEMO_WH'
  });

  await snowflake.connect();

  const rows = await snowflake.execute(
    'SELECT COUNT(*) FROM CUSTOMER WHERE C_MKTSEGMENT=:1',
    ['AUTOMOBILE']
  );

  console.log(rows);
}

main();

Connecting

The constructor takes up to three arguments:

new Snowflake(connectionOptions, [ loggingOptions, [ configureOptions ] ])

More examples

