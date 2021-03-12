A Promise-based interface to your Snowflake data warehouse.
This is a wrapper for the Snowflake SDK for Node.js. It provides a Promise-based API instead of the core callback-based API.
npm i snowflake-promise
const Snowflake = require('snowflake-promise').Snowflake;
// or, for TypeScript:
import { Snowflake } from 'snowflake-promise';
async function main() {
const snowflake = new Snowflake({
account: '<account name>',
username: '<username>',
password: '<password>',
database: 'SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA',
schema: 'TPCH_SF1',
warehouse: 'DEMO_WH'
});
await snowflake.connect();
const rows = await snowflake.execute(
'SELECT COUNT(*) FROM CUSTOMER WHERE C_MKTSEGMENT=:1',
['AUTOMOBILE']
);
console.log(rows);
}
main();
The constructor takes up to three arguments:
new Snowflake(connectionOptions, [ loggingOptions, [ configureOptions ] ])
connectionOptions
loggingOptions
logSql (optional, function): If provided, this function will be called to log SQL
statements. For example, set
logSql to
console.log to log all issued SQL
statements to the console.
logLevel (optional:
'error' | 'warn' | 'debug' | 'info' | 'trace'): Turns on
SDK-level logging.
configureOptions
ocspFailOpen (optional, boolean) (default:
true): Enables OCSP fail-open
functionality. See https://www.snowflake.com/blog/latest-changes-to-how-snowflake-handles-ocsp/ for more information.
then syntax (and older versions of Node.js)