A Promise-based interface to your Snowflake data warehouse.

This is a wrapper for the Snowflake SDK for Node.js. It provides a Promise-based API instead of the core callback-based API.

Installation

npm i snowflake-promise

Basic usage

const Snowflake = require ( 'snowflake-promise' ).Snowflake; import { Snowflake } from 'snowflake-promise' ; async function main ( ) { const snowflake = new Snowflake({ account: '<account name>' , username: '<username>' , password: '<password>' , database: 'SNOWFLAKE_SAMPLE_DATA' , schema: 'TPCH_SF1' , warehouse: 'DEMO_WH' }); await snowflake.connect(); const rows = await snowflake.execute( 'SELECT COUNT(*) FROM CUSTOMER WHERE C_MKTSEGMENT=:1' , [ 'AUTOMOBILE' ] ); console .log(rows); } main();

Connecting

The constructor takes up to three arguments:

new Snowflake(connectionOptions, [ loggingOptions, [ configureOptions ] ])

connectionOptions Supported options are here: https://docs.snowflake.net/manuals/user-guide/nodejs-driver-use.html#required-connection-options

loggingOptions logSql (optional, function): If provided, this function will be called to log SQL statements. For example, set logSql to console.log to log all issued SQL statements to the console. logLevel (optional: 'error' | 'warn' | 'debug' | 'info' | 'trace' ): Turns on SDK-level logging.

configureOptions ocspFailOpen (optional, boolean) (default: true ): Enables OCSP fail-open functionality. See https://www.snowflake.com/blog/latest-changes-to-how-snowflake-handles-ocsp/ for more information.



More examples