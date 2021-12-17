snowboard

API blueprint toolkit.

Packages

Docker

You can also use automated build docker image on quay.io/bukalapak/snowboard :

docker pull quay.io/bukalapak/snowboard docker run -it --rm quay.io/bukalapak/snowboard help

To run snowboard with the current directory mounted to /doc :

$ docker run -it --rm -v $PWD :/doc quay.io/bukalapak/snowboard html -o outDir API .apib

Usage

Let's say we have API Blueprint document called API.apib , like:

# API ## GET /message + Response 200 (text/plain) Hello World!

There are some scenarios we can perform, like:

generate HTML documentation snowboard html -o outDir API.apib run mock server snowboard mock API.apib and more, see sections below

HTML Documentation

To generate HTML documentation, we can do:

$ snowboard html -o outDir API .apib

Above command will generate HTML documentation in output directory using snowboard default template (called winter ).

Template Overrides

Snowboard let you override part of the template, you can override template, javascript and stylesheet. You can define it under html config:

const { resolve } = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { html : { overrides : { "pages/Home.svelte" : resolve(process.cwd(), "custom/Home.svelte" ), "lib/helper/colorize.js" : resolve(process.cwd(), "custom/colors.js" ), "index.css" : resolve(process.cwd(), "path-to-style.css" ) } } };

HTTP Server

If you want to access HTML documentation via HTTP, you can use http sub-command:

snowboard http API.apib

With this flag, you can access HTML documentation on localhost:8088 .

If you need to customize binding address, you can use flag -b .

API Playground

You can activate the playground feature to let your users interact with your staging or even production API.

Playground requires a configuration contains supported environments and the name of the default environment. On each environment, you can set an authentication option.

Here's the example of playground configuration along with the different authentication combination supported:

module .exports = { html : { playground : { enabled : true , hidden : false , env : "development" , environments : { development : { url : "http://localhost:8087/" , auth : { name : "apikey" , options : { key : "api-dev-key" , header : "X-Api-Key" } } }, staging : { url : "https://staging.example.com/" , auth : { name : "basic" , options : { username : "admin" , password : "secret" } } }, production : { url : "https://api.example.com" , auth : { name : "oauth2" , options : { authorizeUrl : "https://accounts.example.com/oauth/authorize" , tokenUrl : "https://accounts.example.com/oauth/access_token" , callbackUrl : "https://www.example.com" , clientId : "<client-id>" , scopes : "<scope-names>" } } } } } } };

Once you have a configuration file, named snowboard.config.js , you can do:

snowboard html -o outDir API.apib http sub-command works too snowboard http API.apib

To disable playground on particular environment, you can add playground: false under environment configuration, like:

module .exports = { html : { playground : { enabled : true , env : "development" , environments : { development : { url : "http://localhost:8087/" , playground : false }, staging : { url : "https://staging.example.com/" } } } } };

Mock Server

Another snowboard useful feature is having a mock server. You can use mock sub-command for that.

snowboard mock API.apib

Then you can use localhost:8087 for accessing mock server. You can customize the address using flag -b .

For multiple responses, you can set Prefer header to select a specific response:

Prefer : status=200

You can also supply multiple inputs for mock sub-command:

$ snowboard mock API .apib OTHER .apib

Mock Server Authentication

The mock server supports various authentication, you can enable that by passing a configuration file using configuration file snowboard.config.js , like:

snowboard mock API.apib

Here's the example of the configuration file for mock server:

API key authentication

module .exports = { mock : { auth : { name : "apikey" , options : { key : "<api-key>" , header : "<Header-Name>" } } } };

Basic authentication

module .exports = { mock : { auth : { name : "basic" , options : { username : "<username>" , password : "<password>" } } } };

Other Features

Besides the above features, snowboard also has several useful features for working with API blueprint:

Besides rendering to HTML, snowboard also support validates API blueprint document. You can use lint sub-command.

snowboard lint API.apib

Using flag --json , you will receive output as JSON format.

Render API Element JSON

In case you need to get API element JSON output for further processing, you can use:

$ snowboard json API.apib

List Routes

If you need to list all available routes for current API blueprints, you can do:

$ snowboard list API .apib ANOTHER .apib

Using flag --json , you will receive output as JSON format.

SSL Support

To enable HTTPS server, both http , and mock subcommand supports SSL configuration. You can do:

http server snowboard http -S -C cert.pem -K key.pem API.apib mock server snowboard mock -S -C cert.pem -K key.pem API.apib

For example, for local development, you can utilize mkcert to create your local development certificate and use it with snowboard:

generate localhost certificate mkcert -install mkcert localhost use the generated certificate with snowboard http or mock subcommand snowboard http -S -C localhost.pem -K localhost-key.pem API.apib you can now access using https://localhost:8088/

Watcher Support

To enable auto-regeneration on input files updates, you can add global flag --watch

$ snowboard html # http server $ snowboard http

Help