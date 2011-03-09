jsSnowball is a JavaScript port of http://snowball.tartarus.org/ stemmers, web site is at: http://code.google.com/p/urim/

snowball-js implements the popular "Snowball" word stemming algorithm in JavaScript. Originally ported to JavaScript by Oleg Mazko for Urim, Fortnight Labs forked it to GitHub to add support for Node and npm.

npm install snowball

var Snowball = require ( 'snowball' ); var stemmer = new Snowball( 'English' ); stemmer.setCurrent( 'abbreviations' ); stemmer.stem(); console .log(stemmer.getCurrent()); # => 'abbrebi'

To make porting from Java sources easier each stemmer could be validated by Regex:

[^\.]((limit_backward)|( limit )|( cursor )|(bra)|(ket)|(setCurrent)|(getCurrent)|(in_grouping)|(in_grouping_b)|(out_grouping)|(out_grouping_b)|(in_range)|(in_range_b)|(out_range)|(out_range_b)|(eq_s)|(eq_s_b)|(find_among)|(find_among_b)|(replace_s)|(slice_check)|(slice_from)|(slice_del)|( insert )|(slice_to)|(eq_v_b))

Snowball.min.js library was compressed by Google Closure Compiler:

java -jar compiler .jar --js Snowball .js --js_output_file Snowball .min .js