SnooStorm

Event-based wrapper around snoowrap

Usage

Basic Usage:

import { InboxStream, CommentStream, SubmissionStream } from "snoostorm" ; import Snoowrap from "snoowrap" ; const creds = require ( "./credentials.json" ); const client = new Snoowrap(creds); const comments = new CommentStream(client, { subreddit : "AskReddit" , limit : 10 , pollTime : 2000 , }); comments.on( "item" , console .log); const submissions = new SubmissionStream(client, { subreddit : "AskReddit" , limit : 10 , pollTime : 2000 , }); submissions.on( "item" , console .log); const inbox = new InboxStream(client); inbox.on( "item" , console .log); inbox.end(); inbox.on( "end" , () => console .log( "And now my watch has ended" ));

Custom Polls

Out of the box, snoostorm supports the following objects:

Comments

Submissions

Inbox

Modmail

If you would like to poll another object in snoowrap , you can implement your own Poll easily. For example, here is an implementation that will poll for new friends: