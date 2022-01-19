Event-based wrapper around
snoowrap
Basic Usage:
import { InboxStream, CommentStream, SubmissionStream } from "snoostorm";
import Snoowrap from "snoowrap";
const creds = require("./credentials.json");
const client = new Snoowrap(creds);
// Options object is a Snoowrap Listing object, but with subreddit and pollTime options
const comments = new CommentStream(client, {
subreddit: "AskReddit",
limit: 10,
pollTime: 2000,
});
comments.on("item", console.log);
const submissions = new SubmissionStream(client, {
subreddit: "AskReddit",
limit: 10,
pollTime: 2000,
});
submissions.on("item", console.log);
const inbox = new InboxStream(client);
inbox.on("item", console.log);
inbox.end();
inbox.on("end", () => console.log("And now my watch has ended"));
Out of the box,
snoostorm supports the following objects:
If you would like to poll another object in
snoowrap, you can implement your own Poll easily. For example, here is an implementation that will poll for new friends:
import { Poll } from "snoostorm"
export interface FriendStreamOptions {
pollTime?: number;
}
export class FriendStream extends Poll<Snoowrap.RedditUser> {
constructor(
client: Snoowrap,
options: FriendStreamOptions = { pollTime: 2000 }
) {
super({
frequency: options.pollTime,
get: () => client.getFriends(),
identifier: "name",
});
}
}
const friends = new FriendStream(client);
friends.on("item", (item) => {
console.log("New Friend!", item.name);
});