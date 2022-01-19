openbase logo
sno

snoostorm

by Brendan McGuire
1.5.2

An event based library for streaming from the Reddit API. Built on top of snoowrap

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Reddit API

Average Rating

Readme

SnooStorm

Event-based wrapper around snoowrap

Usage

Basic Usage:

import { InboxStream, CommentStream, SubmissionStream } from "snoostorm";
import Snoowrap from "snoowrap";

const creds = require("./credentials.json");

const client = new Snoowrap(creds);

// Options object is a Snoowrap Listing object, but with subreddit and pollTime options
const comments = new CommentStream(client, {
  subreddit: "AskReddit",
  limit: 10,
  pollTime: 2000,
});
comments.on("item", console.log);

const submissions = new SubmissionStream(client, {
  subreddit: "AskReddit",
  limit: 10,
  pollTime: 2000,
});
submissions.on("item", console.log);

const inbox = new InboxStream(client);
inbox.on("item", console.log);

inbox.end();
inbox.on("end", () => console.log("And now my watch has ended"));

Custom Polls

Out of the box, snoostorm supports the following objects:

  • Comments
  • Submissions
  • Inbox
  • Modmail

If you would like to poll another object in snoowrap, you can implement your own Poll easily. For example, here is an implementation that will poll for new friends:


import { Poll } from "snoostorm"

export interface FriendStreamOptions {
  pollTime?: number;
}

export class FriendStream extends Poll<Snoowrap.RedditUser> {
  constructor(
    client: Snoowrap,
    options: FriendStreamOptions = { pollTime: 2000 }
  ) {
    super({
      frequency: options.pollTime,
      get: () => client.getFriends(),
      identifier: "name",
    });
  }
}

const friends = new FriendStream(client);

friends.on("item", (item) => {
  console.log("New Friend!", item.name);
});

Brendan McGuire
Computer Science @ Clemson University
November 27, 2020

Alternatives

ro
reddit-oauthReddit API wrapper
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
red
redditSimple Reddit API client
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
296
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
sno
snoowrapA JavaScript wrapper for the reddit API
GitHub Stars
903
Weekly Downloads
23K
rr
random-redditRandom Reddit posts and images
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
125
rf
reddit-fetchA simple wrapper for fetching information from reddit posts.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
277
