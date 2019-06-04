/\ __
This is a native SNMP library for Node.js. The purpose is to provide enough functionality to perform large scale monitoring of network equipment. Current features towards this end are:
It specifically does not include:
It's optimized for polling tens of thousands of counters on hundreds or thousands of hosts in a parallell manner. This is known to work (although performance might be limited by less than optimal SNMP agent implementations in random network gear).
$ npm install snmp-native
var snmp = require('snmp-native');
Create a
Session. The
Session constructor, like most of the other
functions, take an
options object. The options passed to the
Session will
be the defaults for any subsequent function calls on that session, but can be
overridden as needed. Useful parameters here are
host,
port and
family.
// Create a Session with default settings.
var session = new snmp.Session();
// Create a Session with explicit default host, port, and community.
var session = new snmp.Session({ host: 'device.example.com', port: 161, community: 'special' });
// Create an IPv6 Session.
var session = new snmp.Session({ host: '2001:db8::42', family: 'udp6', community: 'private' });
The following options are recognized as properties in the options object. All
can be specified in the
Session constructor and optionally overridden at a
later time by setting them in the option object to a method call.
For optimum performance when polling many hosts, create a session without
specifying the
host. Reuse this session for all hosts and specify the
host
on each
get,
getAll, etc.
host: The host to send the request to. An resolvable name is allowed in
addition to IP addresses. Default:
'localhost'.
port: The UDP port number to send the request to. Default:
161.
community: The SNMP community name. Default:
'public'.
family: Address family to bind to. This is only used by the
Session
constructor since that is when the bind is done. It cannot be changed or
overridden after construction. Default:
'udp4'. Valid values:
'udp4' or
'udp6'.
timeouts: An array of timeout values. Values are times in milliseconds,
the length of the array is the total number of transmissions that will
occur. Default:
[5000, 5000, 5000, 5000] (four attempts, with five seconds
between each). A backoff can be implemented by timeouts along the lines of
[ 1000, 2000, 4000, 8000 ]. Retransmissions can be disabled by using only
a single timeout value:
[ 5000 ].
bindPort: UDP port used to bind the socket locally. Default:
0 (random port)
msgReceived: A
(message, rinfo) => {} function responsible to handle incoming
messages and sending UDP responses back. If nothing is given here, the default implementation
is used. This is useful if you want to implement custom logic in your application
All of the
get* functions return arrays of
VarBind as the result to the
callback. The
VarBind objects have the following properties:
oid: The OID they represent (in array form).
type: The integer type code for the returned value.
value: The value, in decoded form. This will be an integer for integer,
gauge, counter and timetick types, a string for an octet string value, an
array for array or IP number types.
valueRaw: For octet string values, this is a raw
Buffer representing the string.
valueHex: For octet string values, this is a hex string representation of the value.
sendStamp: The timestamp (in milliseconds) when the request was transmitted.
receiveStamp: The timestamp (in milliseconds) when the response was received.
Perform a simple GetRequest. Options (in addition to the ones defined above for
Session):
oid: The OID to get. Example:
[1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4] or
'.1.3.6.1.4.1.1.2.3.4'. Both forms are accepted, but the string form will
need to be parsed to an array, slightly increasing CPU usage.
Will call the specified
callback with an
error object (
null on success)
and the varbind that was received.
session.get({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0] }, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.log('Fail :(');
} else {
console.log(varbinds[0].oid + ' = ' + varbinds[0].value + ' (' + varbinds[0].type + ')');
}
});
You can also specify host, community, etc explicitly.
session.get({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0], host: 'localhost', community: 'test' }, ...);
Perform a simple GetNextRequest. Options:
oid: The OID to get. Example:
[1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4] or
'.1.3.6.1.4.1.1.2.3.4'.
Will call the specified
callback with an
error object (
null on success)
and the varbind that was received.
session.getNext({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0] }, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.log('Fail :(');
} else {
console.log(varbinds[0].oid + ' = ' + varbinds[0].value + ' (' + varbinds[0].type + ')');
}
});
Perform repeated GetRequests to fetch all the required values. Multiple OIDs will get packed into as few GetRequest packets as possible to minimize roundtrip delays. Gets will be issued serially (not in parallell) to avoid flooding hosts. Options:
oids: An array of OIDs to get. Example:
[[1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 3], [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 4]] or
['.1.3.6.1.4.1.1.2.3.4', '.1.3.6.1.4.1.2.3.4.5'].
abortOnError: Whether to stop or continue when an error is encountered.
Default:
false.
combinedTimeout: Timeout in milliseconds that the getAll() may take.
Default: no timeout.
The callback will be called with an error object or a list of varbinds. If the
options property
abortOnError is false (default) any variables that couldn't
be fetched will simply be omitted from the results. If it is true, the callback
will be called with an error object on any failure. If the
combinedTimeout is
triggered, the callback is called with an error and the partial results.
var oids = [ [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0], [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 2, 0], ... ];
session.getAll({ oids: oids }, function (error, varbinds) {
varbinds.forEach(function (vb) {
console.log(vb.oid + ' = ' + vb.value + ' (' + vb.type + ')');
});
});
Perform repeated GetNextRequests to fetch all values in the specified tree. Options:
oid: The OID to get. Example:
[1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4] or
'.1.3.6.1.4.1.1.2.3.4'.
combinedTimeout: Timeout in milliseconds that the getSubtree() may take.
Default: no timeout.
Will call the specified
callback with an
error object (
null on success)
and the list of varbinds that was fetched. If the
combinedTimeout is triggered,
the callback is called with an error and the partial results.
session.getSubtree({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42] }, function (error, varbinds) {
if (error) {
console.log('Fail :(');
} else {
varbinds.forEach(function (vb) {
console.log(vb.oid + ' = ' + vb.value + ' (' + vb.type + ')');
});
}
});
Perform a simple SetRequest. Options:
oid: The OID to perform the set on. Example:
[1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4]
or
'.1.3.6.1.4.1.1.2.3.4'.
value: The value to set. Example:
42.
type: The type of the value. Currently supports
asn1ber.T.Integer (2),
asn1ber.T.Gauge (66),
asn1ber.T.IpAddress (64),
asn1ber.T.OctetString (4) and
asn1ber.T.Null (5).
Example:
2.
Example:
session.set({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0], value: 42, type: 2 }, function (error, varbind) {
if (error) {
console.log('Fail :(');
} else {
console.log('The set is done.');
}
});
If you're not really interested in the outcome of the set (and if you are, why aren't you using scripted telnet or ssh instead to begin with?), you can call it without a callback:
session.set({ oid: [1, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 42, 1, 0], value: 42, type: 2 });
Cancels all outstanding requests and frees used OS resources. Outstanding requests will call their callback with the "Cancelled" error set.
Example:
session.close();
MIT