snippet-enricher-cli

by cdwv
0.0.8 (see all)

Enrich your OpenAPI 3.0 JSON with code samples

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Enrich your OpenAPI 3.0 schema with examples

Thanks to the wonderful swagger-snippet module you can now simply enrich your OpenAPI schema with code samples. It's as easy as 1.2.3.

  1. npm install snippet-enricher-cli
  2. ./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=your_oas.json

Example Usage

Enrich your OAS 3.0 Schema

./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=openapi.json > openapi-with-examples.json

Alternatively you can point it to a YAML-formatted spec:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/OAI/OpenAPI-Specification/master/examples/v3.0/petstore.yaml --output petstore.yaml
./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=petstore.yaml > openapi-with-examples.json

Use targets options to specific languages:

./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --targets="node_request,shell_curl" --input=openapi.json > openapi-with-examples.json

Use ReDoc to build beautiful API doc:

redoc-cli bundle openapi-with-examples.json

enjoy.

ReDoc API documentation with code samples

Contributing

Contributions are most welcome!

License

MIT

Maintainers

Project is currently maintained, in our spare time, by codewave.eu and a growing number of Contributors!

