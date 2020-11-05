Enrich your OpenAPI 3.0 schema with examples

Thanks to the wonderful swagger-snippet module you can now simply enrich your OpenAPI schema with code samples. It's as easy as 1.2.3.

npm install snippet-enricher-cli ./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=your_oas.json

Example Usage

Enrich your OAS 3.0 Schema

./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=openapi.json > openapi- with -examples.json

Alternatively you can point it to a YAML-formatted spec:

curl https: ./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --input=petstore .yaml > openapi-with-examples .json

Use targets options to specific languages:

./node_modules/.bin/snippet-enricher-cli --targets="node_request,shell_curl" --input=openapi.json > openapi- with -examples.json

Use ReDoc to build beautiful API doc:

redoc-cli bundle openapi- with -examples.json

enjoy.

Contributing

Contributions are most welcome!

License

MIT

Maintainers

Project is currently maintained, in our spare time, by codewave.eu and a growing number of Contributors!