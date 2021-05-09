Sniffer is a browser/engine/os/device detection tool. Works both in a browser and with Node.
Live demo (tests your browser UA string)
Get sniffer.js from dist/. Drop the script tag in the
<head>:
<script src="path/to/sniffer.js"></script>
It will run automatically, collect the information on current device/os/browser and put the results in
window.Sniff object (or expose it via
module.exports, if available). See “Detection results” for details. Now you can do horrible things:
if (Sniff.os.name=='android' &&
Sniff.os.majorVersion &&
Sniff.os.majorVersion < 3 &&
!Sniff.browser.name &&
Sniff.browser.engine=='webkit') {
//looks like default Android 2.x browser!
myMagicOverflowScrollPolyfill();
}
It will also add browser name shortcode, browser engine shortcode, OS name shortcode and device features’ shortcodes to
<html> tag’s className, so you can alter the styles accordingly (pretty much the Modernizr way):
/* contrast colors for monochrome devices */
html.bw body {
color: black;
background: white;
}
/* make sure code snippets are readable in Opera Mini */
html.operamini pre code {
white-space: pre-wrap;
}
Get sniffer.module.js from dist/. It exposes Sniffer function into global scope or via
module.exports, if available. Compatible with Node. Just feed it a user agent string:
Sniffer(userAgent);
It will return detection result, see “Detection results” for details.
Also available via npm:
npm install snifferjs.
Get sniffer.pure.js from dist/. It contains pure Sniffer function (no wrap, no autolaunch, no css classes, no exports), you decide how to use it.
Sniffer returns an object which looks like this:
{
browser: {
fullName: String, // full human readable name
name: String, // shortcode
version: String, // semantic version, up to three parts (major.minor.patch)
majorVersion: Number,
minorVersion: Number,
patchVersion: Number,
engine: String // shortcode
},
os: {
fullName: String, // full human readable name
name: String, // shortcode
version: String, // semantic version, up to three parts (major.minor.patch)
versionName: String, // human readable version name, e.g. 'Vista', 'Mavericks', etc.
versionAltNames: Array, // possible alternatives, e.g. Windows NT 5.2 can be 'XP' or 'Server 2003'
majorVersion: Number,
minorVersion: Number,
patchVersion: Number
},
features: {
bw: Boolean, /* black and white (e-book readers) */
mobile: Boolean, /* includes phones, tablets, e-book readers, portable game consoles, etc. */
tv: Boolean, /* smart tv */
proxy: Boolean /* serverside js & rendering, like in Opera Mini */
}
}
Class names/shortcodes in square brackets.
Browsers:
Engines:
OS/Devices:
Features:
Have fun, lads.