Sniffer is a browser/engine/os/device detection tool. Works both in a browser and with Node.

You have three options:

1. Default Sniffer build

Get sniffer.js from dist/. Drop the script tag in the <head> :

<script src= "path/to/sniffer.js" > </ script >

It will run automatically, collect the information on current device/os/browser and put the results in window.Sniff object (or expose it via module.exports , if available). See “Detection results” for details. Now you can do horrible things:

if (Sniff.os.name== 'android' && Sniff.os.majorVersion && Sniff.os.majorVersion < 3 && !Sniff.browser.name && Sniff.browser.engine== 'webkit' ) { myMagicOverflowScrollPolyfill(); }

It will also add browser name shortcode, browser engine shortcode, OS name shortcode and device features’ shortcodes to <html> tag’s className, so you can alter the styles accordingly (pretty much the Modernizr way):

html .bw body { color : black; background : white; } html .operamini pre code { white-space : pre-wrap; }

2. Sniffer module

Get sniffer.module.js from dist/. It exposes Sniffer function into global scope or via module.exports , if available. Compatible with Node. Just feed it a user agent string:

Sniffer(userAgent);

It will return detection result, see “Detection results” for details.

Also available via npm: npm install snifferjs .

3. Pure Sniffer function

Get sniffer.pure.js from dist/. It contains pure Sniffer function (no wrap, no autolaunch, no css classes, no exports), you decide how to use it.

Detection results

Sniffer returns an object which looks like this:

{ browser : { fullName : String , name : String , version : String , majorVersion : Number , minorVersion : Number , patchVersion : Number , engine : String }, os : { fullName : String , name : String , version : String , versionName : String , versionAltNames : Array , majorVersion : Number , minorVersion : Number , patchVersion : Number }, features : { bw : Boolean , mobile : Boolean , tv : Boolean , proxy : Boolean } }

Detects

Class names/shortcodes in square brackets.

Browsers:

Chrome [chrome]

[chrome] Firefox [firefox]

[firefox] IE [ie]

[ie] Edge [edge]

[edge] Safari [safari]

[safari] Opera [opera]

[opera] Opera Mini [operamini]

[operamini] Opera Coast [coast]

[coast] Nokia Browser [nokiabrowser] (!= Nokia Xpress) — Symbian Belle phones

[nokiabrowser] (!= Nokia Xpress) — Symbian Belle phones Ovi Browser a.k.a Nokia Xpress [ovi] — Nokia Asha, Series40 & Series60 phones, etc.

a.k.a [ovi] — Nokia Asha, Series40 & Series60 phones, etc. Sailfish Browser [sailfishbrowser]

Engines:

WebKit [webkit]

[webkit] Gecko [gecko]

[gecko] Trident [trident]

[trident] Presto [presto]

[presto] EdgeHTML [edgehtml]

OS/Devices:

Windows [win]

[win] Mac OS X [osx]

[osx] Ubuntu [ubuntu]

[ubuntu] Fedora [fedora]

[fedora] Windows Phone [winphone]

[winphone] Android [android]

[android] iOS [ios]

[ios] BlackBerry [blackberry]

[blackberry] Sailfish OS [sailfish]

[sailfish] Symbian [symbian]

[symbian] Kindle [kindle] (Kindle Fire should be detected as Android)

[kindle] (Kindle Fire should be detected as Android) PlayStation [playstation]

[playstation] PlayStation Vita [psvita]

[psvita] Nintendo DSi [dsi]

[dsi] Nintendo 3DS [3ds]

[3ds] New Nintendo 3DS [n3ds]

[n3ds] Viera [viera] (Panasonic Viera smart tv)

Features:

Black and white [bw]

[bw] Mobile [mobile]

[mobile] TV [tv]

[tv] Proxy broswer (serverside rendering) [proxy]

License

MIT license.

Have fun, lads.