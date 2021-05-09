openbase logo
Readme

Sniffer

Sniffer is a browser/engine/os/device detection tool. Works both in a browser and with Node.

Live demo (tests your browser UA string)

Test suite

You have three options:

1. Default Sniffer build

Get sniffer.js from dist/. Drop the script tag in the <head>:

<script src="path/to/sniffer.js"></script>

It will run automatically, collect the information on current device/os/browser and put the results in window.Sniff object (or expose it via module.exports, if available). See “Detection results” for details. Now you can do horrible things:

if (Sniff.os.name=='android' &&
    Sniff.os.majorVersion &&
    Sniff.os.majorVersion < 3 &&
    !Sniff.browser.name &&
    Sniff.browser.engine=='webkit') {
        //looks like default Android 2.x browser!
        myMagicOverflowScrollPolyfill();
}

It will also add browser name shortcode, browser engine shortcode, OS name shortcode and device features’ shortcodes to <html> tag’s className, so you can alter the styles accordingly (pretty much the Modernizr way):

/* contrast colors for monochrome devices */
html.bw body {
    color: black;
    background: white;
}

/* make sure code snippets are readable in Opera Mini */
html.operamini pre code {
    white-space: pre-wrap;
}

2. Sniffer module

Get sniffer.module.js from dist/. It exposes Sniffer function into global scope or via module.exports, if available. Compatible with Node. Just feed it a user agent string:

Sniffer(userAgent);

It will return detection result, see “Detection results” for details.

Also available via npm: npm install snifferjs.

3. Pure Sniffer function

Get sniffer.pure.js from dist/. It contains pure Sniffer function (no wrap, no autolaunch, no css classes, no exports), you decide how to use it.

Detection results

Sniffer returns an object which looks like this:

{
    browser: {
        fullName: String, // full human readable name
        name: String, // shortcode
        version: String, // semantic version, up to three parts (major.minor.patch)
        majorVersion: Number,
        minorVersion: Number,
        patchVersion: Number,
        engine: String // shortcode
    },
    os: {
        fullName: String, // full human readable name
        name: String, // shortcode
        version: String, // semantic version, up to three parts (major.minor.patch)
        versionName: String, // human readable version name, e.g. 'Vista', 'Mavericks', etc.
        versionAltNames: Array, // possible alternatives, e.g. Windows NT 5.2 can be 'XP' or 'Server 2003'
        majorVersion: Number,
        minorVersion: Number,
        patchVersion: Number
    },
    features: {
        bw: Boolean, /* black and white (e-book readers) */
        mobile: Boolean, /* includes phones, tablets, e-book readers, portable game consoles, etc. */
        tv: Boolean, /* smart tv */
        proxy: Boolean /* serverside js & rendering, like in Opera Mini */
    }
}

Detects

Class names/shortcodes in square brackets.

Browsers:

  • Chrome [chrome]
  • Firefox [firefox]
  • IE [ie]
  • Edge [edge]
  • Safari [safari]
  • Opera [opera]
  • Opera Mini [operamini]
  • Opera Coast [coast]
  • Nokia Browser [nokiabrowser] (!= Nokia Xpress) — Symbian Belle phones
  • Ovi Browser a.k.a Nokia Xpress [ovi] — Nokia Asha, Series40 & Series60 phones, etc.
  • Sailfish Browser [sailfishbrowser]

Engines:

  • WebKit [webkit]
  • Gecko [gecko]
  • Trident [trident]
  • Presto [presto]
  • EdgeHTML [edgehtml]

OS/Devices:

  • Windows [win]
  • Mac OS X [osx]
  • Ubuntu [ubuntu]
  • Fedora [fedora]
  • Windows Phone [winphone]
  • Android [android]
  • iOS [ios]
  • BlackBerry [blackberry]
  • Sailfish OS [sailfish]
  • Symbian [symbian]
  • Kindle [kindle] (Kindle Fire should be detected as Android)
  • PlayStation [playstation]
  • PlayStation Vita [psvita]
  • Nintendo DSi [dsi]
  • Nintendo 3DS [3ds]
  • New Nintendo 3DS [n3ds]
  • Viera [viera] (Panasonic Viera smart tv)

Features:

  • Black and white [bw]
  • Mobile [mobile]
  • TV [tv]
  • Proxy broswer (serverside rendering) [proxy]

License

MIT license.

Have fun, lads.

