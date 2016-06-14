Get the Server Name Indication of a raw TLS stream (without Node's TLS module)
npm install sni
var sni = require("sni")
, net = require("net");
net.createServer(function(socket) {
socket.once("data", function(data) { // Listen on the HELLO packet
console.log(sni(data)); // www.example.com or null if no servername was found
});
}).listen(443); // Listen on the HTTPS port
1,000,000 rounds took me 157 ms.
Test it for yourself with
npm run bench.
Because I wanted to route my HTTPS streams without actually encoding them with Node's TLS module.
It is recommended that you attempt to determine if your data actually is a TLS client hello before attempting to extract the SNI. A library to do just such a thing can be found here.
MIT