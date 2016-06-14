openbase logo
sni

sni

by Jan Buschtöns
1.0.0

Get the Server Name Indication of a raw TLS stream (without Node's TLS module)

Readme

sni

Get the Server Name Indication of a raw TLS stream (without Node's TLS module)

Installation

npm install sni

Usage

var sni = require("sni")
  , net = require("net");

net.createServer(function(socket) {
    socket.once("data", function(data) { // Listen on the HELLO packet
        console.log(sni(data)); // www.example.com or null if no servername was found
    });
}).listen(443); // Listen on the HTTPS port

Benchmark

1,000,000 rounds took me 157 ms. Test it for yourself with npm run bench.

Why?

Because I wanted to route my HTTPS streams without actually encoding them with Node's TLS module.

Note

It is recommended that you attempt to determine if your data actually is a TLS client hello before attempting to extract the SNI. A library to do just such a thing can be found here.

License

MIT

