sni

Get the Server Name Indication of a raw TLS stream (without Node's TLS module)

Installation

npm install sni

Usage

var sni = require ( "sni" ) , net = require ( "net" ); net.createServer( function ( socket ) { socket.once( "data" , function ( data ) { console .log(sni(data)); }); }).listen( 443 );

Benchmark

1,000,000 rounds took me 157 ms. Test it for yourself with npm run bench .

Because I wanted to route my HTTPS streams without actually encoding them with Node's TLS module.

Note

It is recommended that you attempt to determine if your data actually is a TLS client hello before attempting to extract the SNI. A library to do just such a thing can be found here.

License

MIT