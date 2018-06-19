snekfetch

Snekfetch is a fast, efficient, and user-friendly library for making HTTP requests.

It also supports native ALPN negotiation in node for efficient http/2 requests!

The API was inspired by superagent, however it is much smaller and faster. In fact, in browser, it is a mere 4.0kb.

Documentation is available at https://snekfetch.js.org/

Some examples

const request = require ( 'snekfetch' ); request.post( 'https://httpbin.org/post' ) .send({ usingGoodRequestLibrary : true }) .then( r => console .log(r.body)); request.get( 'https://s.gc.gy/o-SNAKES.jpg' ) .then( r => fs.writeFile( 'download.jpg' , r.body)); request.get( 'https://s.gc.gy/o-SNAKES.jpg' ) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'download.jpg' ));

Available for browser as UMD from unpkg