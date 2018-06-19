openbase logo
sne

snekfetch

by devsnek
4.0.4

fast, efficient, and user-friendly http requests

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.8K

GitHub Stars: 77

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors: 7

7

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Deprecated!
use node-fetch instead

Readme

Snekfetch is a fast, efficient, and user-friendly library for making HTTP requests.

It also supports native ALPN negotiation in node for efficient http/2 requests!

The API was inspired by superagent, however it is much smaller and faster. In fact, in browser, it is a mere 4.0kb.

Documentation is available at https://snekfetch.js.org/

Some examples

const request = require('snekfetch');

request.post('https://httpbin.org/post')
  .send({ usingGoodRequestLibrary: true })
  .then(r => console.log(r.body)); // r.body is object from json response

request.get('https://s.gc.gy/o-SNAKES.jpg')
  .then(r => fs.writeFile('download.jpg', r.body)); // r.body is buffer

request.get('https://s.gc.gy/o-SNAKES.jpg')
  .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('download.jpg')); // pipes

Available for browser as UMD from unpkg

<script src="https://unpkg.com/snekfetch"></script>

