Sneaky

Deployment suite

How to use?

Install sneaky via npm install -g sneaky Copy Skyfile.coffee (or Skyfile.js/.json) to the root of your project Edit the properties of your Skyfile (host, path, user, etc.), for more information read the example below sneaky d

Feature

configuate with js/coffee script (Skyfile.js|Skyfile.coffee)

archive with git

transport with rsync

encrypt with ssh

customized pre hooks and post hooks

Example

sneaky 'sneaky:test' , -> @description = 'Deploy to test environment' @version = "v0.0.1" @user = 'username' @host = 'your.server' @path = '/your/destination' @filter = ''' - src - node_modules ''' @before 'coffee -o lib -c src' @after 'npm install --ignore-scripts'

Help

Usage: sneaky < command > taskName Commands: deploy deploy application to server history display previous deploy histories rollback rollback to the previous version d alias of deploy h alias of history r alias of rollback Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -T, --tasks display the tasks

ChangeLog

Convert source code from coffee to js

Add deployPath to set base source directory on deploy process Create temporary directories by timestamp

Add forward command

Configuate with js/coffee script Deploy to sub directory with version and timestamp prefix

fix load js config file bug expand destination option to user,host,port,destination properties

auto convert string typed options to array type add option descriptions in readme

support for .json and .js configuration file remove in denpendence

change configuration file's format from ini to json add includes / only options to fit different situations, includes is an array mapping to rsync's --include , as the same as excludes , only is a alias of includes and excludes , only: [lib/] is the same as includes: [lib/], excludes: * . (ignore all files except lib directory) add nochdir flag, set this flag to true will deploy the current directory and use all the local files (not only files in git repositories) fix temp directory name's bug

remove servers , user , autoTag configuration fields, rename destination to destinations destinations can use the ssh path user@server:/path/to/directory or local path /path/to/directory support deploy from remote git repositories, e.g. source = https://github.com/sailxjx/sneaky

support use .sneakyrc file in current pwd

TIPS

If you are unfamiliar with rsync's filter rules, read this answer

LICENSE

MIT