Deployment suite
npm install -g sneaky
sneaky d
sneaky 'sneaky:test', ->
@description = 'Deploy to test environment'
# Version of your project
@version = "v0.0.1"
@user = 'username'
@host = 'your.server'
@path = '/your/destination'
# Ignore the src directory
# Filter pattern
@filter = '''
- src
- node_modules
'''
# Execute before transporting files to server
@before 'coffee -o lib -c src'
# Execute after transporting files to server and link to the current directory
# This script will be executed through ssh command
@after 'npm install --ignore-scripts'
Usage: sneaky <command> taskName
Commands:
deploy deploy application to server
history display previous deploy histories
rollback rollback to the previous version
d alias of deploy
h alias of history
r alias of rollback
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-T, --tasks display the tasks
forward command
includes/
only options to fit different situations,
includes is an array mapping to rsync's
--include, as the same as
excludes,
only is a alias of
includes and
excludes,
only: [lib/] is the same as
includes: [lib/], excludes: *. (ignore all files except lib directory)
nochdir flag, set this flag to true will deploy the current directory and use all the local files (not only files in git repositories)
servers,
user,
autoTag configuration fields, rename
destination to
destinations
user@server:/path/to/directory or local path
/path/to/directory
source = https://github.com/sailxjx/sneaky
.sneakyrc file in current pwd
MIT