Readme

Sneaky

Deployment suite

NPM version Build Status

How to use?

  1. Install sneaky via npm install -g sneaky
  2. Copy Skyfile.coffee (or Skyfile.js/.json) to the root of your project
  3. Edit the properties of your Skyfile (host, path, user, etc.), for more information read the example below
  4. sneaky d

Feature

  • configuate with js/coffee script (Skyfile.js|Skyfile.coffee)
  • archive with git
  • transport with rsync
  • encrypt with ssh
  • customized pre hooks and post hooks

Example

sneaky 'sneaky:test', ->

  @description = 'Deploy to test environment'

  # Version of your project
  @version = "v0.0.1"

  @user = 'username'

  @host = 'your.server'

  @path = '/your/destination'

  # Ignore the src directory
  # Filter pattern
  @filter = '''
  - src
  - node_modules
  '''

  # Execute before transporting files to server
  @before 'coffee -o lib -c src'

  # Execute after transporting files to server and link to the current directory
  # This script will be executed through ssh command
  @after 'npm install --ignore-scripts'

Help


  Usage: sneaky <command> taskName


  Commands:

    deploy     deploy application to server
    history    display previous deploy histories
    rollback   rollback to the previous version
    d          alias of deploy
    h          alias of history
    r          alias of rollback

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information
    -v, --version  output the version number
    -T, --tasks    display the tasks

ChangeLog

v2.0.0

  1. Convert source code from coffee to js

v1.1.6

  1. Add deployPath to set base source directory on deploy process
  2. Create temporary directories by timestamp

v1.1.0

  1. Add forward command

v1.0.0

  1. Configuate with js/coffee script
  2. Deploy to sub directory with version and timestamp prefix

v0.5.4

  1. fix load js config file bug
  2. expand destination option to user,host,port,destination properties

v0.5.3

  1. auto convert string typed options to array type
  2. add option descriptions in readme

v0.5.2

  1. support for .json and .js configuration file
  2. remove in denpendence

v0.5.0

  1. change configuration file's format from ini to json
  2. add includes/only options to fit different situations, includes is an array mapping to rsync's --include, as the same as excludes, only is a alias of includes and excludes, only: [lib/] is the same as includes: [lib/], excludes: *. (ignore all files except lib directory)
  3. add nochdir flag, set this flag to true will deploy the current directory and use all the local files (not only files in git repositories)
  4. fix temp directory name's bug

v0.4.2

  1. remove servers,user,autoTag configuration fields, rename destination to destinations
  2. destinations can use the ssh path user@server:/path/to/directory or local path /path/to/directory
  3. support deploy from remote git repositories, e.g. source = https://github.com/sailxjx/sneaky

v0.3.0

  1. support use .sneakyrc file in current pwd

TIPS

  1. If you are unfamiliar with rsync's filter rules, read this answer

LICENSE

MIT

