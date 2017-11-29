Snazzy Info Window is a plugin for customizable info windows using the Google Maps JavaScript API. Open sourced by the people that created Snazzy Maps.
You can install Snazzy Info Window from the following package managers:
yarn add snazzy-info-window
npm install --save snazzy-info-window
bower install --save snazzy-info-window
Include all the required files.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="snazzy-info-window.min.css">
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key={{YOUR KEY HERE}}"></script>
<script src="snazzy-info-window.min.js"></script>
Create a new
SnazzyInfoWindow object with a marker.
var infoWindow = new SnazzyInfoWindow({
marker: marker,
content: 'Snazzy!'
});
Will attempt to open the info window.
Will attempt to close the info window.
Determines if the info window is open.
Will destroy the info window. If the info window is open it will be forced
closed bypassing the regular
beforeClose callback. All Google Map event
listeners associated to this info window will be removed.
Set the content in the info window. This can be called at any time.
content
Set the
position of the info window. A valid Google Map instance must be associated to the info window. This could be either through the
marker or
map option.
latLng
Set the
wrapperClass of the info window. This can be called at any time.
wrapperClass
Will return the DOM Element for the wrapper container of the info window.
The Google Maps marker associated to this info window.
The text or DOM Element to insert into the info window body.
Choose where you want the info window to be displayed, relative to the marker.
'top'
'top',
'bottom',
'left',
'right'
The Google Map associated to this info window. Only required if you are not using a
marker.
The latitude and longitude where the info window is anchored. The
offset will default to
0px when using this option. Only required if you are not using a
marker.
An optional CSS class to assign to the wrapper container of the info window. Can be used for applying custom CSS to the info window.
The max width in pixels of the info window.
200
The max height in pixels of the info window.
200
The offset from the marker. This value should be different for each
placement.
By default the offset is configured for the default Google Maps marker.
Type: object
Example:
offset: {
top: '10px',
left: '20px'
}
The offset from the map edge in pixels which is used when panning an info window into view.
Type: object
Example:
edgeOffset: {
top: 20,
right: 20,
bottom: 20,
left: 20
}
The color to use for the background of the info window.
'#FF0000',
'blue'
A custom padding size around the content of the info window.
'10px',
'2em',
'5%'
A custom border around the info window. Set to
false to completely remove
the border. The units used for
border should be the same as
pointer.
Type: object or boolean
Example:
border: {
width: '10px',
color: '#FF0000'
}
A custom CSS border radius property to specify the rounded corners of the info window.
'2px 20px'
The font color to use for the content inside the body of the info window.
'#FF0000',
'blue'
The font size to use for the content inside the body of the info window.
The height of the pointer from the info window to the marker. Set to
false
to completely remove the pointer. The units used for
pointer should be the
same as
border.
'10px'
The CSS properties for the shadow of the info window. Set to
false to
completely remove the shadow.
Type: object or boolean
Default:
shadow: {
h: '0px',
v: '3px',
blur: '6px',
spread: '0px',
opacity: 0.5,
color: '#000'
}
Determines if the info window will open when the marker is clicked. An internal
listener is added to the Google Maps
click event which calls the
open()
method.
true
Determines if the info window will close when the map is clicked. An internal
listener is added to the Google Maps
click event which calls the
close()
method. This will not activate on the Google Maps
drag event when the user is
panning the map.
true
Determines if the info window will close when any other Snazzy Info Window is opened.
false
Determines if the info window will show a close button.
true
The text or DOM Element to replace the default close button. No click handler or positioning is added to your markup if you use this option.
Determines if the info window will be panned into view when opened.
true
All callbacks are optional and can access the info window instance via
this.
Type: object
Example:
callbacks: {
beforeOpen: function(){},
open: function(){},
afterOpen: function(){},
beforeClose: function(){},
close: function(){},
afterClose: function(){}
}
Called before the info window attempts to open. Return
false
to cancel the open.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Cancel opening the info window.');
return false;
}
Called when the info window is opening. This occurs at the end of the
OverlayView
onAdd() implementation. At this point the info window is added
to the DOM but is not drawn yet.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Info window has started opening.');
}
Called when the info window has opened. This occurs at the end of the
OverlayView
draw() implementation. At this point the info window is added
to the DOM and should be visible.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Info window has opened.');
}
Called before the info window attempts to close. Return
false
to cancel the close.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Cancel closing the info window.');
return false;
}
Called when the info window is closing. This occurs at the beginning of the
OverlayView
onRemove() implementation. At this point the info window is still
in the DOM.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Info window has started closing.');
}
Called after the info window has closed. This occurs at the end of the
OverlayView
onRemove() implementation. At this point the info window should
be removed from the DOM.
Type: function
Example:
function() {
console.log('Info window has closed.');
}
<div class="si-float-wrapper">
<div class="si-wrapper-top">
<div class="si-shadow-wrapper-top">
<div class="si-shadow-frame"></div>
<div class="si-shadow-pointer-top">
<div class="si-shadow-inner-pointer-top"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="si-content-wrapper">
<button class="si-close-button"></div>
<div class="si-content">
<!-- Your content goes here -->
</div>
</div>
<div class="si-pointer-border-top"></div>
<div class="si-pointer-bg-top"></div>
</div>
</div>
Used to absolute position the info window in the Google Maps floatPane.
placement
Used to css translate the info window into the
placement. The
wrapperClass
is added to this element's class list.
placement
Used to blend opacity for all shadow elements. This div will not be included if
shadow is
false.
Used to create the box shadow for the content wrapper. This element will not be
included if
shadow is
false.
placement
Used to show the pointer shadow in the
placement. This element will not be included if
shadow or
pointer is
false.
placement
Used to create the shadow for the pointer. This element will not be included if
shadow or
pointer is
false.
Used for adding padding and border around the content.
Used for showing the default close button in the top right hand corner. This
element will not be included if
showCloseButton is
false.
Used for wrapping your content and showing a scroll bar when there is overflow.
placement
Used for rendering the tip of the pointer when there is a border present.
This element will not be included if
pointer or
border is
false.
placement
Used for rendering the inner tip of the pointer when there is a border present.
This element will not be included if
pointer is
false.
If you find a bug with the library, please open an issue. If you would like fix an issue or contribute a feature, follow the steps outlined here.