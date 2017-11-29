Snazzy Info Window

Snazzy Info Window is a plugin for customizable info windows using the Google Maps JavaScript API. Open sourced by the people that created Snazzy Maps.

Features

Responsive sizing The info window will size properly for a variety of screen and map sizes.

Custom styling Customize the border radius, shadow, background color, border, and much more. Supports SCSS styling.

Dynamic content Supports dynamic content after initialization with proper resizing.

Multiple placements Place the info window to the top, bottom, right, or left of the marker.



Examples

Installation

You can install Snazzy Info Window from the following package managers:

yarn add snazzy-info-window

npm install --save snazzy-info-window

bower install --save snazzy-info-window

Quick Start

Include all the required files. < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "snazzy-info-window.min.css" > < script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key={{YOUR KEY HERE}}" > </ script > < script src = "snazzy-info-window.min.js" > </ script > Create a new SnazzyInfoWindow object with a marker. var infoWindow = new SnazzyInfoWindow({ marker : marker, content : 'Snazzy!' });

Public Methods

Will attempt to open the info window.

Will attempt to close the info window.

Determines if the info window is open.

Will destroy the info window. If the info window is open it will be forced closed bypassing the regular beforeClose callback. All Google Map event listeners associated to this info window will be removed.

Set the content in the info window. This can be called at any time.

Parameter: content string or DOM Element



Set the position of the info window. A valid Google Map instance must be associated to the info window. This could be either through the marker or map option.

Parameter: latLng LatLng or LatLngLiteral



Set the wrapperClass of the info window. This can be called at any time.

Parameter: wrapperClass string



Will return the DOM Element for the wrapper container of the info window.

Options

marker

The Google Maps marker associated to this info window.

content

The text or DOM Element to insert into the info window body.

Type: string or DOM Element

placement

Choose where you want the info window to be displayed, relative to the marker.

Type: string

Default: 'top'

Possible Values: 'top' , 'bottom' , 'left' , 'right'

map

The Google Map associated to this info window. Only required if you are not using a marker .

position

The latitude and longitude where the info window is anchored. The offset will default to 0px when using this option. Only required if you are not using a marker .

Type: LatLng or LatLngLiteral

wrapperClass

An optional CSS class to assign to the wrapper container of the info window. Can be used for applying custom CSS to the info window.

Type: string

maxWidth

The max width in pixels of the info window.

Type: numeric

Example: 200

maxHeight

The max height in pixels of the info window.

Type: numeric

Example: 200

offset

The offset from the marker. This value should be different for each placement . By default the offset is configured for the default Google Maps marker.

Type: object

Example: offset: { top : '10px' , left : '20px' }

edgeOffset

The offset from the map edge in pixels which is used when panning an info window into view.

Type: object

Example: edgeOffset: { top : 20 , right : 20 , bottom : 20 , left : 20 }

backgroundColor

The color to use for the background of the info window.

Type: string

Possible Values: Any valid CSS color value.

Examples: '#FF0000' , 'blue'

padding

A custom padding size around the content of the info window.

Type: string

Possible Values: Any valid CSS size value.

Examples: '10px' , '2em' , '5%'

border

A custom border around the info window. Set to false to completely remove the border. The units used for border should be the same as pointer .

Type: object or boolean

Example: border: { width : '10px' , color : '#FF0000' }

borderRadius

A custom CSS border radius property to specify the rounded corners of the info window.

Type: string

Example: '2px 20px'

fontColor

The font color to use for the content inside the body of the info window.

Type: string

Possible Values: Any valid CSS color value.

Examples: '#FF0000' , 'blue'

fontSize

The font size to use for the content inside the body of the info window.

Type: string

Possible Values: Any valid CSS font size value.

pointer

The height of the pointer from the info window to the marker. Set to false to completely remove the pointer. The units used for pointer should be the same as border .

Type: string or boolean

Possible Values: Any valid CSS size value.

Example: '10px'

shadow

The CSS properties for the shadow of the info window. Set to false to completely remove the shadow.

Type: object or boolean

Default: shadow: { h : '0px' , v : '3px' , blur : '6px' , spread : '0px' , opacity : 0.5 , color : '#000' }

openOnMarkerClick

Determines if the info window will open when the marker is clicked. An internal listener is added to the Google Maps click event which calls the open() method.

Type: boolean

Default: true

closeOnMapClick

Determines if the info window will close when the map is clicked. An internal listener is added to the Google Maps click event which calls the close() method. This will not activate on the Google Maps drag event when the user is panning the map.

Type: boolean

Default: true

closeWhenOthersOpen

Determines if the info window will close when any other Snazzy Info Window is opened.

Type: boolean

Default: false

showCloseButton

Determines if the info window will show a close button.

Type: boolean

Default: true

closeButtonMarkup

The text or DOM Element to replace the default close button. No click handler or positioning is added to your markup if you use this option.

Type: string or DOM Element

panOnOpen

Determines if the info window will be panned into view when opened.

Type: boolean

Default: true

callbacks

All callbacks are optional and can access the info window instance via this .

Type: object

Example: callbacks: { beforeOpen : function ( ) {}, open : function ( ) {}, afterOpen : function ( ) {}, beforeClose : function ( ) {}, close : function ( ) {}, afterClose : function ( ) {} }

beforeOpen

Called before the info window attempts to open. Return false to cancel the open.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Cancel opening the info window.' ); return false ; }

open

Called when the info window is opening. This occurs at the end of the OverlayView onAdd() implementation. At this point the info window is added to the DOM but is not drawn yet.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Info window has started opening.' ); }

afterOpen

Called when the info window has opened. This occurs at the end of the OverlayView draw() implementation. At this point the info window is added to the DOM and should be visible.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Info window has opened.' ); }

beforeClose

Called before the info window attempts to close. Return false to cancel the close.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Cancel closing the info window.' ); return false ; }

close

Called when the info window is closing. This occurs at the beginning of the OverlayView onRemove() implementation. At this point the info window is still in the DOM.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Info window has started closing.' ); }

afterClose

Called after the info window has closed. This occurs at the end of the OverlayView onRemove() implementation. At this point the info window should be removed from the DOM.

Type: function

Example: function ( ) { console .log( 'Info window has closed.' ); }

HTML Structure

< div class = "si-float-wrapper" > < div class = "si-wrapper-top" > < div class = "si-shadow-wrapper-top" > < div class = "si-shadow-frame" > </ div > < div class = "si-shadow-pointer-top" > < div class = "si-shadow-inner-pointer-top" > </ div > </ div > </ div > < div class = "si-content-wrapper" > < button class = "si-close-button" > </ div > < div class = "si-content" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "si-pointer-border-top" > </ div > < div class = "si-pointer-bg-top" > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Used to absolute position the info window in the Google Maps floatPane.

si-wrapper- placement

Used to css translate the info window into the placement . The wrapperClass is added to this element's class list.

si-shadow-wrapper- placement

Used to blend opacity for all shadow elements. This div will not be included if shadow is false .

Used to create the box shadow for the content wrapper. This element will not be included if shadow is false .

si-shadow-pointer- placement

Used to show the pointer shadow in the placement . This element will not be included if shadow or pointer is false .

si-shadow-inner-pointer- placement

Used to create the shadow for the pointer. This element will not be included if shadow or pointer is false .

Used for adding padding and border around the content.

Used for showing the default close button in the top right hand corner. This element will not be included if showCloseButton is false .

Used for wrapping your content and showing a scroll bar when there is overflow.

si-pointer-border- placement

Used for rendering the tip of the pointer when there is a border present. This element will not be included if pointer or border is false .

si-pointer-bg- placement

Used for rendering the inner tip of the pointer when there is a border present. This element will not be included if pointer is false .

Contributing

If you find a bug with the library, please open an issue. If you would like fix an issue or contribute a feature, follow the steps outlined here.