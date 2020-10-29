Converts "compact" text from a linter to "stylish" (i.e. snazzy) output.
Compared to before:
npm install -g snazzy
Pipe "compact" text into the
snazzy command to get back pretty results:
$ standard --verbose | snazzy
standard is no longer bundled with snazzy. You must install
standard manually
alongside
snazzy.
Run
npm install standard --save-dev to get a copy of
standard, then run
standard | snazzy where you previously used to run
snazzy.
This way requires more steps, but it's better. The user now controls the exact
version of
standard that is used. And for users who were piping into
snazzy all
along, this means a quicker install since an extra copy of
standard will not get
installed.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.