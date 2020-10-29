openbase logo
snazzy

by standard
9.0.0 (see all)

Format JavaScript Standard Style as Stylish (i.e. snazzy) output

Documentation
44.4K

GitHub Stars

393

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

snazzy travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Format JavaScript Standard Style as Stylish (i.e. snazzy) output

Converts "compact" text from a linter to "stylish" (i.e. snazzy) output.

after

Compared to before:

before

install

npm install -g snazzy

usage

Pipe "compact" text into the snazzy command to get back pretty results:

$ standard --verbose | snazzy

note about version 7.0.0

standard is no longer bundled with snazzy. You must install standard manually alongside snazzy.

Run npm install standard --save-dev to get a copy of standard, then run standard | snazzy where you previously used to run snazzy.

This way requires more steps, but it's better. The user now controls the exact version of standard that is used. And for users who were piping into snazzy all along, this means a quicker install since an extra copy of standard will not get installed.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

