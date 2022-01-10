Snarkdown

Snarkdown is a dead simple 1kb Markdown parser.

It's designed to be as minimal as possible, for constrained use-cases where a full Markdown parser would be inappropriate.

Features

Fast: since it's basically one regex and a huge if statement

since it's basically one regex and a huge if statement Tiny: it's 1kb of gzipped ES3

it's 1kb of gzipped ES3 Simple: pass a Markdown string, get back an HTML string

Note: Tables are not yet supported. If you love impossible to read regular expressions, submit a PR! Note on XSS: Snarkdown doesn't sanitize HTML, since its primary target usage doesn't require it.

Demos & Examples

⚛️ Snarky - markdown editor built with Preact & Snarkdown

- markdown editor built with Preact & Snarkdown ✏️ Simple Markdown Editor

Usage

Snarkdown exports a single function, which parses a string of Markdown and returns a String of HTML. Couldn't be simpler.

The snarkdown module is available in every module format you'd ever need: ES Modules, CommonJS, UMD...

import snarkdown from 'snarkdown' ; let md = '_this_ is **easy** to `use`.' ; let html = snarkdown(md); console .log(html);

Add-ons and Libraries