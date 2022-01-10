openbase logo
sna

snarkdown

by Jason Miller
2.0.0 (see all)

😼 A snarky 1kb Markdown parser written in JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95.7K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Snarkdown

Snarkdown npm

Snarkdown is a dead simple 1kb Markdown parser.

It's designed to be as minimal as possible, for constrained use-cases where a full Markdown parser would be inappropriate.

Features

  • Fast: since it's basically one regex and a huge if statement
  • Tiny: it's 1kb of gzipped ES3
  • Simple: pass a Markdown string, get back an HTML string

Note: Tables are not yet supported. If you love impossible to read regular expressions, submit a PR!

Note on XSS: Snarkdown doesn't sanitize HTML, since its primary target usage doesn't require it.

Demos & Examples

Usage

Snarkdown exports a single function, which parses a string of Markdown and returns a String of HTML. Couldn't be simpler.

The snarkdown module is available in every module format you'd ever need: ES Modules, CommonJS, UMD...

import snarkdown from 'snarkdown';

let md = '_this_ is **easy** to `use`.';
let html = snarkdown(md);
console.log(html);
// <em>this</em> is <strong>easy</strong> to <code>use</code>.

Add-ons and Libraries

