A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript
As standalone just include the file in a script tag:
<script src="snap.js"></script>
As a web component do:
$ component install jakiestfu/Snap.js
var snapper = new Snap({
element: document.getElementById('content')
});
settings = {
element: null,
dragger: null,
disable: 'none',
addBodyClasses: true,
hyperextensible: true,
resistance: 0.5,
flickThreshold: 50,
transitionSpeed: 0.3,
easing: 'ease',
maxPosition: 266,
minPosition: -266,
tapToClose: true,
touchToDrag: true,
slideIntent: 40,
minDragDistance: 5
}
element: The element which the user will be sliding side to side
dragger: The element which the user will be using to slide the target element side to side
disable: String, set to 'left' or 'right' to disable the respective side
addBodyClasses: Add classes to the body to signify which side is being opened
hyperextensible: If false, pane may not be slide past the minPosition and maxPosition
resistance: The cooeficcient used to slow sliding when user has passed max or min threshold
flickThreshold: Number of pixels the user needs to swiftly travel to activate a "flick" open
transitionSpeed: The speed at which the pane slides open or closed
easing: The CSS3 Easing method you want to use for transitions
maxPosition: Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the right
minPosition: Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the left
tapToClose: If true, tapping an open pane will close it
touchToDrag: If true, dragging the target
settings.element will open/close the pane
minDragDistance: The minimum amount of pixels the user needs to drag within the
slideIntent degrees to move the pane
slideIntent: The number of degrees the user must initiate sliding in towards the left or right (see diagram below)
Notes on Slide Intent: The slide intent is an int between 0 and 90, and represents the degrees in the first quadrant of a circle that you would like to have mirrored on the X and Y axis. For example, if you have 40 set as your
slideIntent value, the user would only be able to slide the pane by dragging in the blue area in the diagram below. Once intent has been defined, it will not change until the user releases.
open: Opens the pane to the specified side
snapper.open('left');
// OR
snapper.open('right');
close: Closes the pane
snapper.close();
expand: Opens the pane entirely
snapper.expand('left');
// OR
snapper.expand('right');
disable: Disables sliding events
snapper.disable();
enable: Enables sliding events after disabling
snapper.enable();
on: Adds an event hook
snapper.on('start', function(){
// Do Something
});
The available methods to hook into are as follows:
start: Fired when touching down on the draggable pane and it begins to move
drag: Fired when the pane has been moved or slid
end: Fired when the pane has been let go of
animating: Fired when the pane is animating
animated: Fired when the pane is finished it's animations
ignore: Fired when trying to drag the pane but ended up dragging on an ignored element
close: Fired when close is called directly or if tapToClose is set to true
open: Fired when the menu is opened
expandLeft: Fired on expand('left')
expandRight: Fired on expand('right')
enable: Fired on enable
disable: Fired on disable
off: Removes an event hook
snapper.off('drag');
The event names listed above apply for the
off method.
settings: Updates the settings for an already instantiated object
snapper.settings({yourSettings});
Currently,
settings.element,
settings.touchToDrag cannot be updated. To update the element, instantiate a new object. To allow listening to a drag, use
snapper.enable()
state: Returns detailed information about the state of the pane
var data = snapper.state();
The data returned from the
state method will look like the following:
{
state: "closed", // State of the Pane
info:{
opening: "left", // Side which user intends to open
towards: "right", // Direction user is dragging towards
hyperExtending: false, // True if user is pulling past predefined bounds
halfway: false, // True if pane is at least halfway open
flick: false, // True if user has moved pane X amount of pixels in the open/close direction without changing directions
translation:{
absolute: 20, // Pixels pane has translated
relative: 21, // Pixels pane has translated relative to starting translation
sinceDirectionChange: 10, // Pixels pane has translated since the direction of the pane has changed
percentage: 40.571649 // The percentage that the Pane is open. Good or animating other things
}
}
}
The layout itself is what most people will have a hard time emulating, so the simplest approach I have found is as follows:
Two absolute elements, one to represent all the content, and another to represent all the drawers. The content has a higher z-index than the drawers. Within the drawers element, it's direct children should represent the containers for the drawers, these should be
fixed or
absolute. Assigning classes to your drawers to specify which side it is on is recommended. All absolutely positioned elements should have 0 for
top, left, right, bottom properties, excluding your panes which will have
auto set to their respective sides and a width assigned. The width of your drawers is usually the same number you want to use for
minPosition and
maxPosition
div.drawers {position: absolute;}
div.left-drawer {position: absolute;}
[content]
div.right-drawer {position: absolute;}
[content]
div#content {position: absolute;}
[top-bars]
[content] {overflow: auto}
[bottom-bars]
A sample layout is found in demo/apps/default.html.
Some CSS is required to get some smooth ass scrolling. Utilize the CSS below to apply this to any of your elements:
.scrollable{
overflow: auto;
-webkit-transition-property: top, bottom;
transition-property: top, bottom;
-webkit-transition-duration: .2s, .2s;
transition-duration: .2s, .2s;
-webkit-transition-timing-function: linear, linear;
transition-timing-function: linear, linear;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
}
Because of the nature of this code, drawers are just kind of stacked behind the content. To bring the proper drawer to the front, you can hook into Snaps.js' CSS classes:
With
addBodyClasses set to
true in your initialize options, one of the two classess will be added to the body tag:
.snapjs-left or
.snapjs-right, depending on which pane is being open, respectively. This being said, you can apply your CSS like the following to show the proper drawers:
.snapjs-right .left-drawer,
.snapjs-left .right-drawer {
display: none;
}
Toggles have been a popular request, but rather than bog the library down with additional methods, you can utilize the powerful API of Snap.js to create your own toggle. Toggles can be done like the following:
myToggleButton.addEventListener('click', function(){
if( snapper.state().state=="left" ){
snapper.close();
} else {
snapper.open('left');
}
});
Snap.js supports cascading cancellation of events via a data attribute
data-snap-ignore. If you were to use a slider, your markup might look like the following:
<div class="slider" data-snap-ignore="true">
<ul>
<li><img src="slide.jpg"></li>
<li><img src="slide.jpg"></li>
<li><img src="slide.jpg"></li>
<li><img src="slide.jpg"></li>
<li><img src="slide.jpg"></li>
</ul>
</div>
All interactions on children elements of the element with the
data-snap-ignore attribute will have their Snap.js events ignored.
Simple. As wack as Push.js is (yes, it is in desperate need of attention as of v1.0.0), we can still solve this problem with it's only callback,
'push'.
// The function that will initialize your Snap.js instance
var doSnap = function(){
if(window.snapper){
// Snap.js already exists, we just need to re-bind events
window.snapper.enable();
} else {
// Initialize Snap.js
window.snapper = new Snap({
element: document.getElementById('content')
});
}
};
window.addEventListener('push', doSnap);
doSnap();
Older Android devices (and iPhone as well) do not have native support for overflow scrolling. To solve this, you may use the wonderful library called iScroll
transform: translate3d() breaks my fixed child elements, how can I solve this?
This is a problem with Chromium and should be fixed soon. I would advise not having your direct children element set to fixed, that may possibly solve your problem.
To solve the flicker, apply the following CSS to the element in question
#content{
backface-visibility:hidden;
-webkit-backface-visibility:hidden; /* Chrome and Safari */
-moz-backface-visibility:hidden; /* Firefox */
-ms-backface-visibility:hidden; /* Internet Explorer 10+ */
}
This code attempts to make your webapp's feel more "native". These other repos go well with it, too!
MIT, dawg