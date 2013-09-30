A Library for creating beautiful mobile shelfs in Javascript

View Video Preview

View Demos

Features

Library Independent

High Customization

Flick Support

User Intent Detection

Disable Hyperextension

Event Hooks

CSS3 Powered Animations with IE fallbacks

Drag Support

Drag Handle Support

Programatic API

"No-Drag" Elements

Definable Easing Mode

Enable/Disable Events

Disabled Sides (left or right)

Supports Ratchet (with templates!)

Support

Firefox 10+

Wide Webkit Support (including Android WebKit 2.3.X)

IE 10

IE 9 Supports Toggling, Dragging but no Transitions

IE 7/8 Supports Toggling but no dragging or Transitions

Installation

As standalone just include the file in a script tag:

< script src = "snap.js" > </ script >

As a web component do:

component install jakiestfu/Snap.js

Usage

var snapper = new Snap({ element : document .getElementById( 'content' ) });

Settings and Defaults

settings = { element : null , dragger : null , disable : 'none' , addBodyClasses : true , hyperextensible : true , resistance : 0.5 , flickThreshold : 50 , transitionSpeed : 0.3 , easing : 'ease' , maxPosition : 266 , minPosition : -266 , tapToClose : true , touchToDrag : true , slideIntent : 40 , minDragDistance : 5 }

element : The element which the user will be sliding side to side

: The element which the user will be sliding side to side dragger : The element which the user will be using to slide the target element side to side

: The element which the user will be using to slide the target element side to side disable : String, set to 'left' or 'right' to disable the respective side

: String, set to 'left' or 'right' to disable the respective side addBodyClasses : Add classes to the body to signify which side is being opened

: Add classes to the body to signify which side is being opened hyperextensible : If false, pane may not be slide past the minPosition and maxPosition

: If false, pane may not be slide past the minPosition and maxPosition resistance : The cooeficcient used to slow sliding when user has passed max or min threshold

: The cooeficcient used to slow sliding when user has passed max or min threshold flickThreshold : Number of pixels the user needs to swiftly travel to activate a "flick" open

: Number of pixels the user needs to swiftly travel to activate a "flick" open transitionSpeed : The speed at which the pane slides open or closed

: The speed at which the pane slides open or closed easing : The CSS3 Easing method you want to use for transitions

: The CSS3 Easing method you want to use for transitions maxPosition : Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the right

: Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the right minPosition : Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the left

: Maximum number of pixels the pane may be slid to the left tapToClose : If true, tapping an open pane will close it

: If true, tapping an open pane will close it touchToDrag : If true, dragging the target settings.element will open/close the pane

: If true, dragging the target will open/close the pane minDragDistance : The minimum amount of pixels the user needs to drag within the slideIntent degrees to move the pane

: The minimum amount of pixels the user needs to drag within the degrees to move the pane slideIntent : The number of degrees the user must initiate sliding in towards the left or right (see diagram below)

Notes on Slide Intent: The slide intent is an int between 0 and 90, and represents the degrees in the first quadrant of a circle that you would like to have mirrored on the X and Y axis. For example, if you have 40 set as your slideIntent value, the user would only be able to slide the pane by dragging in the blue area in the diagram below. Once intent has been defined, it will not change until the user releases.

Public Methods

open : Opens the pane to the specified side

snapper.open( 'left' ); snapper.open( 'right' );

close : Closes the pane

snapper.close();

expand : Opens the pane entirely

snapper.expand( 'left' ); snapper.expand( 'right' );

disable : Disables sliding events

snapper.disable();

enable : Enables sliding events after disabling

snapper.enable();

on : Adds an event hook

snapper.on( 'start' , function ( ) { });

The available methods to hook into are as follows:

start : Fired when touching down on the draggable pane and it begins to move

: Fired when touching down on the draggable pane and it begins to move drag : Fired when the pane has been moved or slid

: Fired when the pane has been moved or slid end : Fired when the pane has been let go of

: Fired when the pane has been let go of animating : Fired when the pane is animating

: Fired when the pane is animating animated : Fired when the pane is finished it's animations

: Fired when the pane is finished it's animations ignore : Fired when trying to drag the pane but ended up dragging on an ignored element

: Fired when trying to drag the pane but ended up dragging on an ignored element close : Fired when close is called directly or if tapToClose is set to true

: Fired when close is called directly or if tapToClose is set to true open : Fired when the menu is opened

: Fired when the menu is opened expandLeft : Fired on expand('left')

: Fired on expand('left') expandRight : Fired on expand('right')

: Fired on expand('right') enable : Fired on enable

: Fired on enable disable : Fired on disable

off : Removes an event hook

snapper.off( 'drag' );

The event names listed above apply for the off method.

snapper.settings({yourSettings});

Currently, settings.element , settings.touchToDrag cannot be updated. To update the element, instantiate a new object. To allow listening to a drag, use snapper.enable()

state : Returns detailed information about the state of the pane

var data = snapper.state();

The data returned from the state method will look like the following:

{ state : "closed" , info :{ opening : "left" , towards : "right" , hyperExtending : false , halfway : false , flick : false , translation :{ absolute : 20 , relative : 21 , sinceDirectionChange : 10 , percentage : 40.571649 } } }

Gotchas

Layout

The layout itself is what most people will have a hard time emulating, so the simplest approach I have found is as follows:

Two absolute elements, one to represent all the content, and another to represent all the drawers. The content has a higher z-index than the drawers. Within the drawers element, it's direct children should represent the containers for the drawers, these should be fixed or absolute . Assigning classes to your drawers to specify which side it is on is recommended. All absolutely positioned elements should have 0 for top, left, right, bottom properties, excluding your panes which will have auto set to their respective sides and a width assigned. The width of your drawers is usually the same number you want to use for minPosition and maxPosition

div.drawers {position: absolute;} div.left-drawer {position: absolute;} [content] div.right-drawer {position: absolute;} [content] div#content {position: absolute;} [top-bars] [content] {overflow: auto} [bottom-bars]

A sample layout is found in demo/apps/default.html.

Independent Scrolling

Some CSS is required to get some smooth ass scrolling. Utilize the CSS below to apply this to any of your elements:

.scrollable { overflow : auto; -webkit-transition-property : top, bottom; transition-property : top, bottom; -webkit-transition-duration : . 2s , . 2s ; transition-duration : . 2s , . 2s ; -webkit-transition-timing-function : linear, linear; transition-timing-function : linear, linear; -webkit-overflow-scrolling : touch; }

Z-Indeces and Display

Because of the nature of this code, drawers are just kind of stacked behind the content. To bring the proper drawer to the front, you can hook into Snaps.js' CSS classes:

With addBodyClasses set to true in your initialize options, one of the two classess will be added to the body tag: .snapjs-left or .snapjs-right , depending on which pane is being open, respectively. This being said, you can apply your CSS like the following to show the proper drawers:

.snapjs-right .left-drawer , .snapjs-left .right-drawer { display : none; }

FAQ

- How do I make a toggle button?

Toggles have been a popular request, but rather than bog the library down with additional methods, you can utilize the powerful API of Snap.js to create your own toggle. Toggles can be done like the following:

myToggleButton.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { if ( snapper.state().state== "left" ){ snapper.close(); } else { snapper.open( 'left' ); } });

- How do I disable Snap.js dragging for my touch slider?

Snap.js supports cascading cancellation of events via a data attribute data-snap-ignore . If you were to use a slider, your markup might look like the following:

< div class = "slider" data-snap-ignore = "true" > < ul > < li > < img src = "slide.jpg" > </ li > < li > < img src = "slide.jpg" > </ li > < li > < img src = "slide.jpg" > </ li > < li > < img src = "slide.jpg" > </ li > < li > < img src = "slide.jpg" > </ li > </ ul > </ div >

All interactions on children elements of the element with the data-snap-ignore attribute will have their Snap.js events ignored.

- I am using Push.js from Ratchet, I keep losing my events on my elements, how can I fix this?

Simple. As wack as Push.js is (yes, it is in desperate need of attention as of v1.0.0), we can still solve this problem with it's only callback, 'push' .

var doSnap = function ( ) { if ( window .snapper){ window .snapper.enable(); } else { window .snapper = new Snap({ element : document .getElementById( 'content' ) }); } }; window .addEventListener( 'push' , doSnap); doSnap();

- Snap.js works on my Android device but i cannot scroll the content in my drawers, what gives?

Older Android devices (and iPhone as well) do not have native support for overflow scrolling. To solve this, you may use the wonderful library called iScroll

- transform: translate3d() breaks my fixed child elements, how can I solve this?

This is a problem with Chromium and should be fixed soon. I would advise not having your direct children element set to fixed, that may possibly solve your problem.

- I am experiencing a weird flicker when the CSS transform is applied

To solve the flicker, apply the following CSS to the element in question

#content { backface-visibility :hidden; -webkit-backface-visibility :hidden; -moz-backface-visibility :hidden; -ms-backface-visibility :hidden; }

Compliments

This code attempts to make your webapp's feel more "native". These other repos go well with it, too!

Licensing

MIT, dawg