Jest Snapshot Testing for React Styleguidist.

Getting Started

To add snapguidist to your react-styleguidist configuration, follow these steps:

install the package using yarn or npm: yarn add --dev snapguidist enhance the webpack configuration in styleguide.config.js : +const snapguidist = require('snapguidist'); -module.exports = { +module.exports = snapguidist({ components: 'src/components/**/[A-Z]*.js', defaultExample: true, webpackConfig: { module: { rules: [ { test: /\.jsx?$/, exclude: /node_modules/, loader: 'babel-loader', }, { test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style-loader!css-loader', }, ], }, }, -}; +});

Migrate to v4

In v4, snapshots have been renamed to .sg (as opposed to .snap ) to avoid conflicts with Jest, and improve compatibility with create-react-app.

Once upgraded to v4, please run yarn test -u to remove the old snapshots (new ones will be automatically generated on the next run) or the following commands to rename them:

cd .snapguidist/__snapshots/ for old in *.snap; do git mv $old `basename $old .snap`.sg; done

Example

To run the example, install the dependencies and start it:

cd example yarn install yarn start

Development

Any contribution to snapguidist is highly appreciated.

Run the following command from the root folder to enable the hot-reload:

yarn build:watch & yarn start

Credits

Logo by @SaraVieira