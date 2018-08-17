Jest Snapshot Testing for React Styleguidist.
To add
snapguidist to your
react-styleguidist configuration, follow these steps:
install the package using yarn or npm:
yarn add --dev snapguidist
enhance the webpack configuration in
styleguide.config.js:
+const snapguidist = require('snapguidist');
-module.exports = {
+module.exports = snapguidist({
components: 'src/components/**/[A-Z]*.js',
defaultExample: true,
webpackConfig: {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: 'style-loader!css-loader',
},
],
},
},
-};
+});
In v4, snapshots have been renamed to
.sg (as opposed to
.snap) to avoid conflicts with Jest, and improve compatibility with create-react-app.
Once upgraded to v4, please run
yarn test -u to remove the old snapshots (new ones will be automatically generated on the next run)
or the following commands to rename them:
cd .snapguidist/__snapshots/
for old in *.snap; do git mv $old `basename $old .snap`.sg; done
To run the example, install the dependencies and start it:
cd example
yarn install
yarn start
Any contribution to
snapguidistis highly appreciated.
Run the following command from the root folder to enable the hot-reload:
yarn build:watch & yarn start
Logo by @SaraVieira