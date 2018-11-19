Converts a string into an array of tokens, with useful methods for looking ahead and behind, capturing, matching, et cetera.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save snapdragon-lexer
Please see the changelog for details!
const Lexer = require('snapdragon-lexer');
const lexer = new Lexer();
lexer.capture('slash', /^\//);
lexer.capture('text', /^\w+/);
lexer.capture('star', /^\*/);
console.log(lexer.tokenize('foo/*'));
Create a new
Lexer with the given
options.
Params
input {string|Object}: (optional) Input string or options. You can also set input directly on
lexer.input after initializing.
options {object}
Example
const Lexer = require('snapdragon-lexer');
const lexer = new Lexer('foo/bar');
Returns true if we are still at the beginning-of-string, and no part of the string has been consumed.
returns {boolean}
Returns true if
lexer.string and
lexer.queue are empty.
returns {boolean}
Register a handler function.
Params
type {string}
fn {function}: The handler function to register.
Example
lexer.set('star', function() {
// do parser, lexer, or compiler stuff
});
Get a registered handler function.
Params
type {string}
fn {function}: The handler function to register.
Example
lexer.set('star', function() {
// do lexer stuff
});
const star = lexer.get('star');
Returns true if the lexer has a registered handler of the given
type.
Params
returns {boolean}
Example
lexer.set('star', function() {});
console.log(lexer.has('star')); // true
Create a new Token with the given
type and
value.
Params
type {string|Object}: (required) The type of token to create
value {string}: (optional) The captured string
match {array}: (optional) Match results from
String.match() or
RegExp.exec()
returns {Object}: Returns an instance of snapdragon-token
Events
emits: token
Example
console.log(lexer.token({type: 'star', value: '*'}));
console.log(lexer.token('star', '*'));
console.log(lexer.token('star'));
Returns true if the given value is a snapdragon-token instance.
Params
token {object}
returns {boolean}
Example
const Token = require('snapdragon-token');
lexer.isToken({}); // false
lexer.isToken(new Token({type: 'star', value: '*'})); // true
Consume the given length from
lexer.string. The consumed value is used to update
lexer.state.consumed, as well as the current position.
Params
len {number}
value {string}: Optionally pass the value being consumed.
returns {String}: Returns the consumed value
Example
lexer.consume(1);
lexer.consume(1, '*');
Returns a function for updating a token with lexer location information.
returns {function}
Use the given
regex to match a substring from
lexer.string. Also validates the regex to ensure that it starts with
^ since matching should always be against the beginning of the string, and throws if the regex matches an empty string, which can cause catastrophic backtracking.
Params
regex {regExp}: (required)
returns {Array|null}: Returns the match array from
RegExp.exec or null.
Example
const lexer = new Lexer('foo/bar');
const match = lexer.match(/^\w+/);
console.log(match);
//=> [ 'foo', index: 0, input: 'foo/bar' ]
Scan for a matching substring by calling .match() with the given
regex. If a match is found, 1) a token of the specified
type is created, 2)
match[0] is used as
token.value, and 3) the length of
match[0] is sliced from
lexer.string (by calling .consume()).
Params
type {string}
regex {regExp}
returns {Object}: Returns a token if a match is found, otherwise undefined.
Events
emits: scan
Example
lexer.string = '/foo/';
console.log(lexer.scan(/^\//, 'slash'));
//=> Token { type: 'slash', value: '/' }
console.log(lexer.scan(/^\w+/, 'text'));
//=> Token { type: 'text', value: 'foo' }
console.log(lexer.scan(/^\//, 'slash'));
//=> Token { type: 'slash', value: '/' }
Capture a token of the specified
type using the provide
regex for scanning and matching substrings. Automatically registers a handler when a function is passed as the last argument.
Params
type {string}: (required) The type of token being captured.
regex {regExp}: (required) The regex for matching substrings.
fn {function}: (optional) If supplied, the function will be called on the token before pushing it onto
lexer.tokens.
returns {Object}
Example
lexer.capture('text', /^\w+/);
lexer.capture('text', /^\w+/, token => {
if (token.value === 'foo') {
// do stuff
}
return token;
});
Calls handler
type on
lexer.string.
Params
type {string}: The handler type to call on
lexer.string
returns {Object}: Returns a token of the given
type or undefined.
Events
emits: handle
Example
const lexer = new Lexer('/a/b');
lexer.capture('slash', /^\//);
lexer.capture('text', /^\w+/);
console.log(lexer.handle('text'));
//=> undefined
console.log(lexer.handle('slash'));
//=> { type: 'slash', value: '/' }
console.log(lexer.handle('text'));
//=> { type: 'text', value: 'a' }
Get the next token by iterating over
lexer.handlers and calling each handler on
lexer.string until a handler returns a token. If no handlers return a token, an error is thrown with the substring that couldn't be lexed.
returns {Object}: Returns the first token returned by a handler, or the first character in the remaining string if
options.mode is set to
character.
Example
const token = lexer.advance();
Tokenizes a string and returns an array of tokens.
Params
input {string}: The string to lex.
returns {Array}: Returns an array of tokens.
Example
let lexer = new Lexer({ handlers: otherLexer.handlers })
lexer.capture('slash', /^\//);
lexer.capture('text', /^\w+/);
const tokens = lexer.lex('a/b/c');
console.log(tokens);
// Results in:
// [ Token { type: 'text', value: 'a' },
// Token { type: 'slash', value: '/' },
// Token { type: 'text', value: 'b' },
// Token { type: 'slash', value: '/' },
// Token { type: 'text', value: 'c' } ]
Push a token onto the
lexer.queue array.
Params
token {object}
returns {Object}: Returns the given token with updated
token.index.
Example
console.log(lexer.queue.length); // 0
lexer.enqueue(new Token('star', '*'));
console.log(lexer.queue.length); // 1
Shift a token from
lexer.queue.
returns {Object}: Returns the given token with updated
token.index.
Example
console.log(lexer.queue.length); // 1
lexer.dequeue();
console.log(lexer.queue.length); // 0
Lookbehind
n tokens.
Params
n {number}
returns {Object}
Example
const token = lexer.lookbehind(2);
Get the previously lexed token.
returns {Object|undefined}: Returns a token or undefined.
Example
const token = lexer.prev();
Lookahead
n tokens and return the last token. Pushes any intermediate tokens onto
lexer.tokens. To lookahead a single token, use .peek().
Params
n {number}
returns {Object}
Example
const token = lexer.lookahead(2);
Lookahead a single token.
returns {Object}: Returns a token.
Example
const token = lexer.peek();
Get the next token, either from the
queue or by advancing.
returns {Object|String}: Returns a token, or (when
options.mode is set to
character) either gets the next character from
lexer.queue, or consumes the next charcter in the string.
Example
const token = lexer.next();
Skip
n tokens or characters in the string. Skipped values are not enqueued.
Params
n {number}
returns {Object}: returns an array of skipped tokens.
Example
const token = lexer.skip(1);
Skip tokens while the given
fn returns true.
Params
fn {function}: Return true if a token should be skipped.
returns {Array}: Returns an array if skipped tokens.
Example
lexer.skipWhile(tok => tok.type !== 'space');
Skip the given token
types.
Params
types {string|Array}: One or more token types to skip.
returns {Array}: Returns an array if skipped tokens.
Example
lexer.skipWhile(tok => tok.type !== 'space');
Skip the given token
types.
Params
types {string|Array}: One or more token types to skip.
returns {Array}: Returns an array if skipped tokens
Example
lexer.skipType('space');
lexer.skipType(['newline', 'space']);
Pushes the given
token onto
lexer.tokens and calls .append() to push
token.value onto
lexer.stash. Disable pushing onto the stash by setting
lexer.options.append or
token.append to
false.
Params
token {object|String}
returns {Object}: Returns the given
token.
Events
emits: push
Example
console.log(lexer.tokens.length); // 0
lexer.push(new Token('star', '*'));
console.log(lexer.tokens.length); // 1
console.log(lexer.stash) // ['*']
Append a string to the last element on
lexer.stash, or push the string onto the stash if no elements exist.
Params
value {String}
returns {String}: Returns the last value in the array.
Example
const stack = new Stack();
stack.push('a');
stack.push('b');
stack.push('c');
stack.append('_foo');
stack.append('_bar');
console.log(stack);
//=> Stack ['a', 'b', 'c_foo_bar']
Returns true if a token with the given
type is on the stack.
Params
type {string}: The type to check for.
returns {boolean}
Example
if (lexer.isInside('bracket') || lexer.isInside('brace')) {
// do stuff
}
Throw a formatted error message with details including the cursor position.
Params
msg {string}: Message to use in the Error.
node {object}
returns {undefined}
Example
lexer.set('foo', function(tok) {
if (tok.value !== 'foo') {
throw this.state.error('expected token.value to be "foo"', tok);
}
});
Call a plugin function on the lexer instance.
Params
fn {function}
returns {object}: Returns the lexer instance.
Example
lexer.use(function(lexer) {
// do stuff to lexer
});
Static method that returns true if the given value is an instance of
snapdragon-lexer.
Params
lexer {object}
returns {Boolean}
Example
const Lexer = require('snapdragon-lexer');
const lexer = new Lexer();
console.log(Lexer.isLexer(lexer)); //=> true
console.log(Lexer.isLexer({})); //=> false
Static method that returns true if the given value is an instance of
snapdragon-token. This is a proxy to
Token#isToken.
Params
lexer {object}
returns {Boolean}
Example
const Token = require('snapdragon-token');
const Lexer = require('snapdragon-lexer');
console.log(Lexer.isToken(new Token({type: 'foo'}))); //=> true
console.log(Lexer.isToken({})); //=> false
The State class, exposed as a static property.
The Token class, exposed as a static property.
Register a handler function.
Params
type {String}
fn {Function}: The handler function to register.
Example
lexer.set('star', function(token) {
// do parser, lexer, or compiler stuff
});
As an alternative to
.set, the .capture method will automatically register a handler when a function is passed as the last argument.
Get a registered handler function.
Params
type {String}
fn {Function}: The handler function to register.
Example
lexer.set('star', function() {
// do parser, lexer, or compiler stuff
});
const star = handlers.get('star');
Type: {boolean}
Default:
true (contant)
This property is defined as a convenience, to make it easy for plugins to check for an instance of Lexer.
Type: {string}
Default:
''
The unmodified source string provided by the user.
Type: {string}
Default:
''
The source string minus the part of the string that has already been consumed.
Type: {string}
Default:
''
The part of the source string that has been consumed.
Type: {array}
Default: `[]
Array of lexed tokens.
Type: {array}
Default:
[''] (instance of snapdragon-stack)
Array of captured strings. Similar to the lexer.tokens array, but stores strings instead of token objects.
Type: {array}
Default: `[]
LIFO (last in, first out) array. A token is pushed onto the stack when an "opening" character or character sequence needs to be tracked. When the (matching) "closing" character or character sequence is encountered, the (opening) token is popped off of the stack.
The stack is not used by any lexer methods, it's reserved for the user. Stacks are necessary for creating Abstract Syntax Trees (ASTs), but if you require this functionality it would be better to use a parser such as [snapdragon-parser][snapdragon-parser], with methods and other conveniences for creating an AST.
Type: {array}
Default: `[]
FIFO (first in, first out) array, for temporarily storing tokens that are created when .lookahead() is called (or a method that calls
.lookhead(), such as .peek()).
Tokens are dequeued when .next() is called.
Type: {Object}
Default:
{ index: 0, column: 0, line: 1 }
The updated source string location with the following properties.
index - 0-index
column - 0-index
line - 1-index
The following plugins are available for automatically updating tokens with the location:
Type: {string}
Default:
undefined
The source of the input string. This is typically a filename or file path, but can also be
'string' if a string or buffer is provided directly.
If
lexer.input is undefined, and
options.source is a string, the lexer will attempt to set
lexer.input by calling
fs.readFileSync() on the value provided on
options.source.
Type: {string}
Default:
undefined
If
options.mode is
character, instead of calling handlers (which match using regex) the .advance() method will consume and return one character at a time.
Type: {string}
Default:
undefined
Specify the token property to use when the .push method pushes a value onto lexer.stash. The logic works something like this:
lexer.append(token[lexer.options.value || 'value']);
See the snapdragon-token documentation for more details.
Plugins are registered with the
lexer.use() method and use the following conventions.
Plugins are functions that take an instance of snapdragon-lexer.
However, it's recommended that you always wrap your plugin function in another function that takes an options object. This allow users to pass options when using the plugin. Even if your plugin doesn't take options, it's a best practice for users to always be able to use the same signature.
Example
function plugin(options) {
return function(lexer) {
// do stuff
};
}
lexer.use(plugin());
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on November 19, 2018.