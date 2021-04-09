Easy-to-use plugin system for creating powerful, fast and versatile parsers and compilers, with built-in source-map support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save snapdragon
Created by jonschlinkert and doowb.
Features
All of the examples in this document assume the following two lines of setup code exist first:
var Snapdragon = require('snapdragon');
var snapdragon = new Snapdragon();
Parse a string
var ast = snapdragon.parser
// parser handlers (essentially middleware)
// used for parsing substrings to create tokens
.set('foo', function () {})
.set('bar', function () {})
.parse('some string', options);
Compile an AST returned from
.parse()
var result = snapdragon.compiler
// compiler handlers (essentially middleware),
// called on a node when the `node.type` matches
// the name of the handler
.set('foo', function () {})
.set('bar', function () {})
// pass the `ast` from the parse method
.compile(ast)
// the compiled string
console.log(result.output);
See the examples.
Parser handlers
Parser handlers are middleware functions responsible for matching substrings to create tokens:
Example handler
var ast = snapdragon.parser
.set('dot', function() {
var pos = this.position();
var m = this.match(/^\./);
if (!m) return;
return pos({
// the "type" will be used by the compiler later on,
// we'll go over this in the compiler docs
type: 'dot',
// "val" is the string captured by ".match",
// in this case that would be '.'
val: m[0]
});
})
.parse('.'[, options])
As a side node, it's not scrictly required to set the
type on the token, since the parser will add it to the token if it's undefined, based on the name of the handler. But it's good practice since tokens aren't always returned.
Example token
And the resulting tokens look something like this:
{
type: 'dot',
val: '.'
}
Position
Next,
pos() is called on the token as it's returned, which patches the token with the
position of the string that was captured:
{ type: 'dot',
val: '.',
position:
{ start: { lineno: 1, column: 1 },
end: { lineno: 1, column: 2 } }}
Life as an AST node
When the token is returned, the parser pushes it onto the
nodes array of the "previous" node (since we're in a tree, the "previous" node might be literally the last node that was created, or it might be the "parent" node inside a nested context, like when parsing brackets or something with an open or close), at which point the token begins its life as an AST node.
Wrapping up
In the parser calls all handlers and cannot find a match for a substring, an error is thrown.
Assuming the parser finished parsing the entire string, an AST is returned.
The compiler's job is to take the AST created by the parser and convert it to a new string. It does this by iterating over each node on the AST and calling a function on the node based on its
type.
This function is called a "handler".
Compiler handlers
Handlers are named middleware functions that are called on a node when
node.type matches the name of a registered handler.
var result = snapdragon.compiler
.set('dot', function (node) {
console.log(node.val)
//=> '.'
return this.emit(node.val);
})
If
node.type does not match a registered handler, an error is thrown.
Source maps
If you want source map support, make sure to emit the entire node as the second argument as well (this allows the compiler to get the
node.position).
var res = snapdragon.compiler
.set('dot', function (node) {
return this.emit(node.val, node);
})
This is a very basic example, but it shows how to parse a dot, then compile it as an escaped dot.
var Snapdragon = require('..');
var snapdragon = new Snapdragon();
var ast = snapdragon.parser
.set('dot', function () {
var pos = this.position();
var m = this.match(/^\./);
if (!m) return;
return pos({
type: 'dot',
val: m[0]
})
})
.parse('.')
var result = snapdragon.compiler
.set('dot', function (node) {
return this.emit('\\' + node.val);
})
.compile(ast)
console.log(result.output);
//=> '\.'
Create a new
Parser with the given
input and
options.
Params
input {String}
options {Object}
Example
var Snapdragon = require('snapdragon');
var Parser = Snapdragon.Parser;
var parser = new Parser();
Throw a formatted error message with details including the cursor position.
Params
msg {String}: Message to use in the Error.
node {Object}
returns {undefined}
Example
parser.set('foo', function(node) {
if (node.val !== 'foo') {
throw this.error('expected node.val to be "foo"', node);
}
});
Define a non-enumberable property on the
Parser instance. This is useful in plugins, for exposing methods inside handlers.
Params
key {String}: propery name
val {any}: property value
returns {Object}: Returns the Parser instance for chaining.
Example
parser.define('foo', 'bar');
Create a new Node with the given
val and
type.
Params
val {Object}
type {String}
returns {Object}: returns the Node instance.
Example
parser.node('/', 'slash');
Mark position and patch
node.position.
returns {Function}: Returns a function that takes a
node
Example
parser.set('foo', function(node) {
var pos = this.position();
var match = this.match(/foo/);
if (match) {
// call `pos` with the node
return pos(this.node(match[0]));
}
});
Add parser
type with the given visitor
fn.
Params
type {String}
fn {Function}
Example
parser.set('all', function() {
var match = this.match(/^./);
if (match) {
return this.node(match[0]);
}
});
Get parser
type.
Params
type {String}
Example
var fn = parser.get('slash');
Push a node onto the stack for the given
type.
Params
type {String}
returns {Object}
token
Example
parser.set('all', function() {
var match = this.match(/^./);
if (match) {
var node = this.node(match[0]);
this.push(node);
return node;
}
});
Pop a token off of the stack of the given
type.
Params
type {String}
returns {Object}: Returns a token
Example
parser.set('close', function() {
var match = this.match(/^\}/);
if (match) {
var node = this.node({
type: 'close',
val: match[0]
});
this.pop(node.type);
return node;
}
});
Return true if inside a "set" of the given
type. Sets are created manually by adding a type to
parser.sets. A node is "inside" a set when an
*.open node for the given
type was previously pushed onto the set. The type is removed from the set by popping it off when the
*.close node for the given type is reached.
Params
type {String}
returns {Boolean}
Example
parser.set('close', function() {
var pos = this.position();
var m = this.match(/^\}/);
if (!m) return;
if (!this.isInside('bracket')) {
throw new Error('missing opening bracket');
}
});
Return true if
node is the given
type.
Params
node {Object}
type {String}
returns {Boolean}
Example
parser.isType(node, 'brace');
Get the previous AST node from the
parser.stack (when inside a nested context) or
parser.nodes.
returns {Object}
Example
var prev = this.prev();
Match
regex, return captures, and update the cursor position by
match[0] length.
Params
regex {RegExp}
returns {Object}
Example
// make sure to use the starting regex boundary: "^"
var match = this.match(/^\./);
Params
input {String}
returns {Object}: Returns an AST with
ast.nodes
Example
var ast = parser.parse('foo/bar');
Create a new
Compiler with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
state {Object}: Optionally pass a "state" object to use inside visitor functions.
Example
var Snapdragon = require('snapdragon');
var Compiler = Snapdragon.Compiler;
var compiler = new Compiler();
Throw a formatted error message with details including the cursor position.
Params
msg {String}: Message to use in the Error.
node {Object}
returns {undefined}
Example
compiler.set('foo', function(node) {
if (node.val !== 'foo') {
throw this.error('expected node.val to be "foo"', node);
}
});
Concat the given string to
compiler.output.
Params
string {String}
node {Object}: Optionally pass the node to use for position if source maps are enabled.
returns {String}: returns the string
Example
compiler.set('foo', function(node) {
this.emit(node.val, node);
});
Emit an empty string to effectively "skip" the string for the given
node, but still emit the position and node type.
Params
Example
// example: do nothing for beginning-of-string
snapdragon.compiler.set('bos', compiler.noop);
Define a non-enumberable property on the
Compiler instance. This is useful in plugins, for exposing methods inside handlers.
Params
key {String}: propery name
val {any}: property value
returns {Object}: Returns the Compiler instance for chaining.
Example
compiler.define('customMethod', function() {
// do stuff
});
Add a compiler
fn for the given
type. Compilers are called when the
.compile method encounters a node of the given type to generate the output string.
Params
type {String}
fn {Function}
Example
compiler
.set('comma', function(node) {
this.emit(',');
})
.set('dot', function(node) {
this.emit('.');
})
.set('slash', function(node) {
this.emit('/');
});
Get the compiler of the given
type.
Params
type {String}
Example
var fn = compiler.get('slash');
Visit
node using the registered compiler function associated with the
node.type.
Params
node {Object}
returns {Object}: returns the node
Example
compiler
.set('i', function(node) {
this.visit(node);
})
Iterate over
node.nodes, calling visit on each node.
Params
node {Object}
returns {Object}: returns the node
Example
compiler
.set('i', function(node) {
utils.mapVisit(node);
})
Compile the given
AST and return a string. Iterates over
ast.nodes with mapVisit.
Params
ast {Object}
options {Object}: Compiler options
returns {Object}: returns the node
Example
var ast = parser.parse('foo');
var str = compiler.compile(ast);
A few of the libraries that use snapdragon:
Breaking changes!
In an attempt to make snapdragon lighter, more versatile, and more pluggable, some major changes were made in this release.
parser.capture was externalized to snapdragon-capture
parser.capturePair was externalized to snapdragon-capture-set
Breaking changes!
Substantial breaking changes were made in v0.5.0! Most of these changes are part of a larger refactor that will be finished in 0.6.0, including the introduction of a
Lexer class.
Compiler
.render method was renamed to
.compile
A few of the libraries that use snapdragon:
.captureSet() method to snapdragon, for matching and capturing substrings that have… more | homepage
Jon Schlinkert
