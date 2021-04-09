snapdragon

Easy-to-use plugin system for creating powerful, fast and versatile parsers and compilers, with built-in source-map support.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save snapdragon

Features

Bootstrap your own parser, get sourcemap support for free

All parsing and compiling is handled by simple, reusable middleware functions

Inspired by the parsers in pug and css.

Quickstart example

All of the examples in this document assume the following two lines of setup code exist first:

var Snapdragon = require ( 'snapdragon' ); var snapdragon = new Snapdragon();

Parse a string

var ast = snapdragon.parser .set( 'foo' , function ( ) {}) .set( 'bar' , function ( ) {}) .parse( 'some string' , options);

Compile an AST returned from .parse()

var result = snapdragon.compiler .set( 'foo' , function ( ) {}) .set( 'bar' , function ( ) {}) .compile(ast) console .log(result.output);

See the examples.

Parsing

Parser handlers

Parser handlers are middleware functions responsible for matching substrings to create tokens:

Example handler

var ast = snapdragon.parser .set( 'dot' , function ( ) { var pos = this .position(); var m = this .match( /^\./ ); if (!m) return ; return pos({ type : 'dot' , val : m[ 0 ] }); }) .parse( '.' [, options])

As a side node, it's not scrictly required to set the type on the token, since the parser will add it to the token if it's undefined, based on the name of the handler. But it's good practice since tokens aren't always returned.

Example token

And the resulting tokens look something like this:

{ type : 'dot' , val : '.' }

Position

Next, pos() is called on the token as it's returned, which patches the token with the position of the string that was captured:

{ type : 'dot' , val : '.' , position : { start : { lineno : 1 , column : 1 }, end : { lineno : 1 , column : 2 } }}

Life as an AST node

When the token is returned, the parser pushes it onto the nodes array of the "previous" node (since we're in a tree, the "previous" node might be literally the last node that was created, or it might be the "parent" node inside a nested context, like when parsing brackets or something with an open or close), at which point the token begins its life as an AST node.

Wrapping up

In the parser calls all handlers and cannot find a match for a substring, an error is thrown.

Assuming the parser finished parsing the entire string, an AST is returned.

Compiling

The compiler's job is to take the AST created by the parser and convert it to a new string. It does this by iterating over each node on the AST and calling a function on the node based on its type .

This function is called a "handler".

Compiler handlers

Handlers are named middleware functions that are called on a node when node.type matches the name of a registered handler.

var result = snapdragon.compiler .set( 'dot' , function ( node ) { console .log(node.val) return this .emit(node.val); })

If node.type does not match a registered handler, an error is thrown.

Source maps

If you want source map support, make sure to emit the entire node as the second argument as well (this allows the compiler to get the node.position ).

var res = snapdragon.compiler .set( 'dot' , function ( node ) { return this .emit(node.val, node); })

All together

This is a very basic example, but it shows how to parse a dot, then compile it as an escaped dot.

var Snapdragon = require ( '..' ); var snapdragon = new Snapdragon(); var ast = snapdragon.parser .set( 'dot' , function ( ) { var pos = this .position(); var m = this .match( /^\./ ); if (!m) return ; return pos({ type : 'dot' , val : m[ 0 ] }) }) .parse( '.' ) var result = snapdragon.compiler .set( 'dot' , function ( node ) { return this .emit( '\\' + node.val); }) .compile(ast) console .log(result.output);

API

Create a new Parser with the given input and options .

Params

input {String}

options {Object}

Example

var Snapdragon = require ( 'snapdragon' ); var Parser = Snapdragon.Parser; var parser = new Parser();

Throw a formatted error message with details including the cursor position.

Params

msg {String} : Message to use in the Error.

: Message to use in the Error. node {Object}

returns {undefined}

Example

parser.set( 'foo' , function ( node ) { if (node.val !== 'foo' ) { throw this .error( 'expected node.val to be "foo"' , node); } });

Define a non-enumberable property on the Parser instance. This is useful in plugins, for exposing methods inside handlers.

Params

key {String} : propery name

: propery name val {any} : property value

: property value returns {Object}: Returns the Parser instance for chaining.

Example

parser.define( 'foo' , 'bar' );

Create a new Node with the given val and type .

Params

val {Object}

type {String}

returns {Object}: returns the Node instance.

Example

parser.node( '/' , 'slash' );

Mark position and patch node.position .

returns {Function}: Returns a function that takes a node

Example

parser.set( 'foo' , function ( node ) { var pos = this .position(); var match = this .match( /foo/ ); if (match) { return pos( this .node(match[ 0 ])); } });

Add parser type with the given visitor fn .

Params

type {String}

fn {Function}

Example

parser.set( 'all' , function ( ) { var match = this .match( /^./ ); if (match) { return this .node(match[ 0 ]); } });

Get parser type .

Params

type {String}

Example

var fn = parser.get( 'slash' );

Push a node onto the stack for the given type .

Params

type {String}

returns {Object} token

Example

parser.set( 'all' , function ( ) { var match = this .match( /^./ ); if (match) { var node = this .node(match[ 0 ]); this .push(node); return node; } });

Pop a token off of the stack of the given type .

Params

type {String}

returns {Object}: Returns a token

Example

parser.set( 'close' , function ( ) { var match = this .match( /^\}/ ); if (match) { var node = this .node({ type : 'close' , val : match[ 0 ] }); this .pop(node.type); return node; } });

Return true if inside a "set" of the given type . Sets are created manually by adding a type to parser.sets . A node is "inside" a set when an *.open node for the given type was previously pushed onto the set. The type is removed from the set by popping it off when the *.close node for the given type is reached.

Params

type {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

parser.set( 'close' , function ( ) { var pos = this .position(); var m = this .match( /^\}/ ); if (!m) return ; if (! this .isInside( 'bracket' )) { throw new Error ( 'missing opening bracket' ); } });

Return true if node is the given type .

Params

node {Object}

type {String}

returns {Boolean}

Example

parser.isType(node, 'brace' );

Get the previous AST node from the parser.stack (when inside a nested context) or parser.nodes .

returns {Object}

Example

var prev = this .prev();

Match regex , return captures, and update the cursor position by match[0] length.

Params

regex {RegExp}

returns {Object}

Example

var match = this .match( /^\./ );

Params

input {String}

returns {Object}: Returns an AST with ast.nodes

Example

var ast = parser.parse( 'foo/bar' );

Create a new Compiler with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

state {Object}: Optionally pass a "state" object to use inside visitor functions.

Example

var Snapdragon = require ( 'snapdragon' ); var Compiler = Snapdragon.Compiler; var compiler = new Compiler();

Throw a formatted error message with details including the cursor position.

Params

msg {String} : Message to use in the Error.

: Message to use in the Error. node {Object}

returns {undefined}

Example

compiler.set( 'foo' , function ( node ) { if (node.val !== 'foo' ) { throw this .error( 'expected node.val to be "foo"' , node); } });

Concat the given string to compiler.output .

Params

string {String}

node {Object} : Optionally pass the node to use for position if source maps are enabled.

: Optionally pass the node to use for position if source maps are enabled. returns {String}: returns the string

Example

compiler.set( 'foo' , function ( node ) { this .emit(node.val, node); });

Emit an empty string to effectively "skip" the string for the given node , but still emit the position and node type.

Params

{Object}: node

Example

snapdragon.compiler.set( 'bos' , compiler.noop);

Define a non-enumberable property on the Compiler instance. This is useful in plugins, for exposing methods inside handlers.

Params

key {String} : propery name

: propery name val {any} : property value

: property value returns {Object}: Returns the Compiler instance for chaining.

Example

compiler.define( 'customMethod' , function ( ) { });

Add a compiler fn for the given type . Compilers are called when the .compile method encounters a node of the given type to generate the output string.

Params

type {String}

fn {Function}

Example

compiler .set( 'comma' , function ( node ) { this .emit( ',' ); }) .set( 'dot' , function ( node ) { this .emit( '.' ); }) .set( 'slash' , function ( node ) { this .emit( '/' ); });

Get the compiler of the given type .

Params

type {String}

Example

var fn = compiler.get( 'slash' );

Visit node using the registered compiler function associated with the node.type .

Params

node {Object}

returns {Object}: returns the node

Example

compiler .set( 'i' , function ( node ) { this .visit(node); })

Iterate over node.nodes , calling visit on each node.

Params

node {Object}

returns {Object}: returns the node

Example

compiler .set( 'i' , function ( node ) { utils.mapVisit(node); })

Compile the given AST and return a string. Iterates over ast.nodes with mapVisit.

Params

ast {Object}

options {Object} : Compiler options

: Compiler options returns {Object}: returns the node

Example

var ast = parser.parse( 'foo' ); var str = compiler.compile(ast);

History

Breaking changes!

In an attempt to make snapdragon lighter, more versatile, and more pluggable, some major changes were made in this release.

parser.capture was externalized to snapdragon-capture

was externalized to snapdragon-capture parser.capturePair was externalized to snapdragon-capture-set

was externalized to snapdragon-capture-set Nodes are now an instance of snapdragon-node

Breaking changes!

Substantial breaking changes were made in v0.5.0! Most of these changes are part of a larger refactor that will be finished in 0.6.0, including the introduction of a Lexer class.

Renderer was renamed to Compiler

the .render method was renamed to .compile

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

