Snapchat

STATUS

This library is not being actively maintained and AFAIK there is no easy way to get it working due to Snapchat updates and the Casper service no longer being public. If anyone is interested in adopting this project or knows a workaround to get this library working again, please feel free to reach out.

Nodejs client for the unofficial Snapchat API

This project is a node.js port of the excellent Objective-C SnapchatKit library by Tanner Bennett (ThePantsThief).

It provides an easy-to-use client interface to Snapchat's unofficial API, allowing Javascript developers to script Snapchat!

Install

npm install snapchat

Usage

The main entrypoint is the Snapchat class. See the auto-generated documentation for a detailed API reference.

Snapchat defaults to using required signin credentials stored in environment variables:

SNAPCHAT_USERNAME The Snapchat username to sign in with.

The Snapchat username to sign in with. SNAPCHAT_PASSWORD The password to the Snapchat account to sign in with.

The password to the Snapchat account to sign in with. SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_EMAIL A valid GMail address.

A valid GMail address. SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_PASSWORD The password for the GMail address.

var Snapchat = require ( 'snapchat' ) var client = new Snapchat() client.signIn( function ( err, session ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'signed in' , client.username) } })

Or with explicit credentials:

var Snapchat = require ( 'snapchat' ) var client = new Snapchat() client.signIn( 'myusername' , 'mypassword' , 'mygmailaddress@gmail.com' , 'mygmailpassword' , function ( err, session ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'signed in' , client.username) } })

NOTE Only Snapchat accounts created via an Android client should be used with this library. iOS accounts are handled separately by Snapchat, and your account will most likely be flagged / disabled as suspicious if you try to use a Snapchat account created on iOS.

NOTE Any valid gmail address and password may be used; it does not have to be the one the Snapchat user was created with.

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.

Debugging

You can enable debug logs by setting the DEBUG environment variable:

DEBUG=snapchat,snapchat:*;

Third party resources

Credits

Tanner Bennett (ThePantsThief), the auther of the Objective-C library SnapchatKit, which this version is heavily based on.

based on. Everyone who built and maintains the PHP implementation.

See nykac's old node version.

Liam Cottle for his tenacious work on Casper and the API service he provides.

Author

Todo

MORE TESTS

rate limiting (currently test suite is failing with 401 errors because of rate limiting issues)

check logged status in Request.start response handler

handle request encoding properly for blobs and non-text requests

sendEvents inconsistent between Array[event] and event

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer.

Legal

I believe it's 100% legal to use a "private" REST API and that there are no laws explicitly prohibiting the use of "private" REST APIs. However, this does not mean that the makers of these private APIs can't try to sue you under something overly-broad, such as the CFAA. I don't think Snapchat will, personally; in my experience they've only gone after developers for copyright disputes.

Disclaimer: The name "Snapchat" is a copyright of Snapchat™, Inc. This project is in no way affiliated with, sponsored, or endorsed by Snapchat™, Inc. I, the project owner and creator, am not responsible for any legalities that may arise in the use of this project. Use at your own risk.