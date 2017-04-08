This library is not being actively maintained and AFAIK there is no easy way to get it working due to Snapchat updates and the Casper service no longer being public. If anyone is interested in adopting this project or knows a workaround to get this library working again, please feel free to reach out.
This project is a node.js port of the excellent Objective-C SnapchatKit library by Tanner Bennett (ThePantsThief).
It provides an easy-to-use client interface to Snapchat's unofficial API, allowing Javascript developers to script Snapchat!
npm install snapchat
The main entrypoint is the Snapchat class. See the auto-generated documentation for a detailed API reference.
Snapchat defaults to using required signin credentials stored in environment variables:
SNAPCHAT_USERNAME The Snapchat username to sign in with.
SNAPCHAT_PASSWORD The password to the Snapchat account to sign in with.
SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_EMAIL A valid GMail address.
SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_PASSWORD The password for the GMail address.
var Snapchat = require('snapchat')
var client = new Snapchat()
// note the signIn will default to credentials stored in environment variables
client.signIn(function (err, session) {
if (!err) {
console.log('signed in', client.username)
}
})
Or with explicit credentials:
var Snapchat = require('snapchat')
var client = new Snapchat()
client.signIn('myusername', 'mypassword', 'mygmailaddress@gmail.com', 'mygmailpassword', function (err, session) {
if (!err) {
console.log('signed in', client.username)
}
})
NOTE Only Snapchat accounts created via an Android client should be used with this library. iOS accounts are handled separately by Snapchat, and your account will most likely be flagged / disabled as suspicious if you try to use a Snapchat account created on iOS.
NOTE Any valid gmail address and password may be used; it does not have to be the one the Snapchat user was created with.
See CONTRIBUTING.
You can enable debug logs by setting the
DEBUG environment variable:
DEBUG=snapchat,snapchat:*; # debug all snapchat submodules
MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer.
I believe it's 100% legal to use a "private" REST API and that there are no laws explicitly prohibiting the use of "private" REST APIs. However, this does not mean that the makers of these private APIs can't try to sue you under something overly-broad, such as the CFAA. I don't think Snapchat will, personally; in my experience they've only gone after developers for copyright disputes.
Disclaimer: The name "Snapchat" is a copyright of Snapchat™, Inc. This project is in no way affiliated with, sponsored, or endorsed by Snapchat™, Inc. I, the project owner and creator, am not responsible for any legalities that may arise in the use of this project. Use at your own risk.