openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sna

snapchat

by Travis Fischer
2.0.2 (see all)

NodeJS client for the unofficial Snapchat API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Snapchat API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Snapchat

STATUS

This library is not being actively maintained and AFAIK there is no easy way to get it working due to Snapchat updates and the Casper service no longer being public. If anyone is interested in adopting this project or knows a workaround to get this library working again, please feel free to reach out.

Nodejs client for the unofficial Snapchat API

This project is a node.js port of the excellent Objective-C SnapchatKit library by Tanner Bennett (ThePantsThief).

It provides an easy-to-use client interface to Snapchat's unofficial API, allowing Javascript developers to script Snapchat!

Install

npm install snapchat

Usage

The main entrypoint is the Snapchat class. See the auto-generated documentation for a detailed API reference.

Snapchat defaults to using required signin credentials stored in environment variables:

  • SNAPCHAT_USERNAME The Snapchat username to sign in with.
  • SNAPCHAT_PASSWORD The password to the Snapchat account to sign in with.
  • SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_EMAIL A valid GMail address.
  • SNAPCHAT_GMAIL_PASSWORD The password for the GMail address.
var Snapchat = require('snapchat')

var client = new Snapchat()
// note the signIn will default to credentials stored in environment variables
client.signIn(function (err, session) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log('signed in', client.username)
  }
})

Or with explicit credentials:

var Snapchat = require('snapchat')

var client = new Snapchat()
client.signIn('myusername', 'mypassword', 'mygmailaddress@gmail.com', 'mygmailpassword', function (err, session) {
  if (!err) {
    console.log('signed in', client.username)
  }
})

NOTE Only Snapchat accounts created via an Android client should be used with this library. iOS accounts are handled separately by Snapchat, and your account will most likely be flagged / disabled as suspicious if you try to use a Snapchat account created on iOS.

NOTE Any valid gmail address and password may be used; it does not have to be the one the Snapchat user was created with.

Contribute

js-standard-style

See CONTRIBUTING.

Debugging

You can enable debug logs by setting the DEBUG environment variable:

DEBUG=snapchat,snapchat:*; # debug all snapchat submodules

Third party resources

Credits

  • Tanner Bennett (ThePantsThief), the auther of the Objective-C library SnapchatKit, which this version is heavily based on.
  • Everyone who built and maintains the PHP implementation.
  • See nykac's old node version.
  • Liam Cottle for his tenacious work on Casper and the API service he provides.

Author

Travis FischerGitHub/fisch0920Twitter/@fisch0920

Todo

  • MORE TESTS
  • rate limiting (currently test suite is failing with 401 errors because of rate limiting issues)
  • check logged status in Request.start response handler
  • handle request encoding properly for blobs and non-text requests
  • sendEvents inconsistent between Array[event] and event

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Travis Fischer.

I believe it's 100% legal to use a "private" REST API and that there are no laws explicitly prohibiting the use of "private" REST APIs. However, this does not mean that the makers of these private APIs can't try to sue you under something overly-broad, such as the CFAA. I don't think Snapchat will, personally; in my experience they've only gone after developers for copyright disputes.

Disclaimer: The name "Snapchat" is a copyright of Snapchat™, Inc. This project is in no way affiliated with, sponsored, or endorsed by Snapchat™, Inc. I, the project owner and creator, am not responsible for any legalities that may arise in the use of this project. Use at your own risk.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nsm
node-snapchat-marketing:ghost: unoffical Node wrapper for the Snapchat marketing API
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
268
nsm
node-social-mediaWrapper to get posts, stories, and profile info from Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
sna
snapsSnapchat API wrapper in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
8

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial