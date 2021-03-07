A zoom/pan/drag plugin for Snap.svg

This is an adaptation of Andrea Leofreddi's SVGPan library, version 1.2.2, for use as a Snap.svg plugin.

This usually use on present view only. NOT for the purpose of Storing or Modifying the paper.

Install

$ npm install snap .svg .zpd --save

How The Plugin Works

The plugin will put all child elements in the svg into a group-element and apply the "global transformations" to this group - like zooming, panning or rotating the whole canvas.

When dragging is enabled, the respective transformations will be applied directly to the element that is under the mouse-cursor.

Svg manipulations after applying the plugin should take part inside of the zpd group. I.e. if you would like to add a new element that should inherit zooming and panning, you should not add it directly to the svg, but to the zpd-group within.

Usage

Include snap.svg.zpd.js after snap.svg.js

< script src = "snap.svg.js" > </ script > < script src = "snap.svg.zpd.js" > </ script >

Writing the script

var paper = Snap(); var bigCircle = paper.circle( 150 , 150 , 100 ); paper.zpd(); paper.zpd(options, function ( err, paper ) { console .log(paper); }); paper.zpd( function ( err, paper ) { console .log(paper); });

options

zoom

true or false : enable or disable zooming ( default true )

pan

true or false : enable or disable panning ( default true )

panDirections

"both" | "horizontal" | "vertical" : determines which axes will support panning (default "both" )

drag

true or false : enable or disable dragging ( default false )

zoomScale

number : Zoom sensitivity ( default 0.2 )

zoomThreshold

array: min and max zoom level threshold [ min , max ] ( default null)

touch

true or false : enable or disable touch support ( default true )

preventDefaultEvent

true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault in events ( default true ) or an object with these values: - `handleMouseOrTouchUp` : true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event ( default true ) - `handleMouseOrTouchDown` : true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event ( default true ) - `handleMouseMove` : true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event ( default true ) - `handleMouseWheel` : true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event ( default true ) - `handleTouchMove` : true or false : enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event ( default true ) if defined as a boolean every value of the object will take the defined value

WARNING : using this option can lead to unexpected behavior.

More

paper.zpd( 'destroy' );

Destroy all the zpd elements , events and nodes

paper.zpd( 'save' ); paper.zpd( 'save' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

return current <g> transform attribute (matrix) - only in pan,zoom, not for drag now

paper.zpd({ load: SVGMatrix {}})

paper.zpd({ load : { a : 0.6787972450256348 , b : 0 , c : 0 , d : 0.6787972450256348 , e : 159.63783264160156 , f : 12.84811782836914 }});

set the initial <g> transform matrix

paper.zpd( 'origin' );

back to the origin location

paper.zpd( 'toggle' ); paper.zpd( 'toggle' , function ( err, state ) { console .log(state); });

By default , zpd is enabled, but you can toggle or set its activation using this function . (Useful to toggle mouse event (zpd))

zoomTo

paper.zoomTo( 1.5 , 3000 , mina.bounce, function ( err, paper ) { console .log(paper); });

zoom (must > 0 ), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

panTo

paper.panTo( '-1' ); paper.panTo( '+0' , '-1' ); paper.panTo( 100 , 100 ); paper.panTo( 100 , 100 , 3000 , mina.bounce, function ( err, paper ) { console .log(paper); });

x , y (can be number or string with + -), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

rotate

paper.rotate( 15 ); paper.rotate(a, x, y, mina.bounce, function ( err, paper ) { console .log(paper); });

a (rotate degree) x , y (original point), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

Experimental: Edit

to add an element to the transformation matrix. select the group that contains the matrix

canvas = Snap.select( '#snapsvg-zpd-' +paper.id);

create an element and add

canvas.add(element);

understanding the matrix

Basic concepts of matrix

to get the current matrix

paper.zpd( 'save' ); return SVGMatrix { a : zoom, b : 0 , c : 0 , d : zoom, e : offset X, f : offset Y }

if you need to map one point, for example event.click (x, y)

matrix X = (original X + offsetX) / zoom matrix Y = (original Y + offsetY) / zoom

