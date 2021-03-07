openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ssz

snap.svg.zpd

by Huei Tan
0.0.12 (see all)

A zoom/pan/drag/rotate plugin for Snap.svg (useful for view only)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

snap.svg.zpd

A zoom/pan/drag plugin for Snap.svg

This is an adaptation of Andrea Leofreddi's SVGPan library, version 1.2.2, for use as a Snap.svg plugin.

This usually use on present view only. NOT for the purpose of Storing or Modifying the paper.

DEMO DEMO2 DEMO3

In the Wild

Drop me an issue/PR for the showcase

Install

$ npm install snap.svg.zpd --save

How The Plugin Works

The plugin will put all child elements in the svg into a group-element and apply the "global transformations" to this group - like zooming, panning or rotating the whole canvas.

When dragging is enabled, the respective transformations will be applied directly to the element that is under the mouse-cursor.

Svg manipulations after applying the plugin should take part inside of the zpd group. I.e. if you would like to add a new element that should inherit zooming and panning, you should not add it directly to the svg, but to the zpd-group within.

Usage

Include snap.svg.zpd.js after snap.svg.js

<script src="snap.svg.js"></script>
<script src="snap.svg.zpd.js"></script>

Writing the script

var paper = Snap();
var bigCircle = paper.circle(150, 150, 100);
paper.zpd();

// with options and callback
paper.zpd(options, function (err, paper) {
    console.log(paper);
});

// with callback
paper.zpd(function (err, paper) {
    console.log(paper);
});

options

zoom

true or false: enable or disable zooming (default true)

pan

true or false: enable or disable panning (default true)

panDirections

"both" | "horizontal" | "vertical": determines which axes will support panning (default "both")

drag

true or false: enable or disable dragging (default false)

zoomScale

number: Zoom sensitivity (default 0.2)

zoomThreshold

array: min and max zoom level threshold [min, max] (default null)

touch

true or false: enable or disable touch support (default true)

preventDefaultEvent

true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault in events (default true)
or an object with these values:
    - `handleMouseOrTouchUp`: true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event (default true)
    - `handleMouseOrTouchDown`: true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event (default true)
    - `handleMouseMove`: true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event (default true)
    - `handleMouseWheel`: true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event (default true)
    - `handleTouchMove`: true or false: enable or disable call to preventDefault for this particular event (default true)

if defined as a boolean every value of the object will take the defined value

WARNING : using this option can lead to unexpected behavior.

More

paper.zpd('destroy')

paper.zpd('destroy');

Destroy all the zpd elements, events and nodes

paper.zpd('save')

paper.zpd('save');
// => return SVGMatrix {a:0.6787972450256348,b:0,c:0,d:0.6787972450256348,e:159.63783264160156,f:12.84811782836914}

paper.zpd('save', function (err, data) {
    console.log(data);
    // => return SVGMatrix {a:0.6787972450256348,b:0,c:0,d:0.6787972450256348,e:159.63783264160156,f:12.84811782836914}
});

return current <g> transform attribute (matrix) - only in pan,zoom, not for drag now

paper.zpd({ load: SVGMatrix {}})

paper.zpd({ load: {a:0.6787972450256348,b:0,c:0,d:0.6787972450256348,e:159.63783264160156,f:12.84811782836914}});

set the initial <g> transform matrix

paper.zpd('origin')

paper.zpd('origin');

back to the origin location

paper.zpd('toggle')

paper.zpd('toggle');
paper.zpd('toggle', function (err, state) { console.log(state); }); // return current enable state

By default, zpd is enabled, but you can toggle or set its activation using this function. (Useful to toggle mouse event (zpd))

zoomTo

paper.zoomTo(1.5, 3000, mina.bounce, function (err, paper) {
    console.log(paper);
});

zoom (must > 0), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

panTo

paper.panTo('-1'); // go left -1 x location
paper.panTo('+0', '-1'); // go up -1 y location
paper.panTo(100,100); // go to location (x, y) (100, 100)
paper.panTo(100, 100, 3000, mina.bounce, function (err, paper) {
    console.log(paper);
});

x, y (can be number or string with + -), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

rotate

paper.rotate(15);
paper.rotate(a, x, y, mina.bounce, function (err, paper) {
    console.log(paper);
});

a (rotate degree) x, y (original point), interval (ms optional), mina (optional), callback (optional)

Experimental: Edit

to add an element to the transformation matrix. select the group that contains the matrix

canvas = Snap.select('#snapsvg-zpd-'+paper.id);

create an element and add

canvas.add(element);

understanding the matrix

Basic concepts of matrix

to get the current matrix

paper.zpd('save');

return

SVGMatrix {
    a: zoom,
    b: 0,
    c: 0,
    d: zoom,
    e: offset X,
    f: offset Y
}

if you need to map one point, for example event.click (x, y)

matrix X = (original X + offsetX) / zoom
matrix Y = (original Y + offsetY) / zoom

Contributor List

Huei Tan
Ramon Saccilotto
and you!

Reference

svgpan
raphael-zpd
svg-pan-zoom

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial