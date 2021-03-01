Save / load named snapshots, useful for tests
This is the snapshot loading and saving utility, used by snap-shot-it and schema-shot projects. Can be used to save snapshots from any testing project.
npm install --save-dev snap-shot-core
const snapShot = require('snap-shot-core')
const what // my object
const out = snapShot.core({
what,
file: __filename, // aliases: file, __filename
specName: 'my test', // or whatever name you want to give,
store, // optional function to preprocess the value before storing
compare: compareFn, // optional function that compares values
raiser: raiseErrorFn, // optional
ext: '.test', // default value is '.snapshot.js'
opts: {
// see below
}
})
The returned value contains both the saved value and the snapshot name
let out = snapShot.core({
what: 42,
exactSpecName: 'my snapshot'
})
console.log(out)
// {value: 42, key 'my snapshot'}
out = snapShot.core({
what: 42,
specName: 'my snapshot'
})
console.log(out)
// auto-increments counter if we are using
// just the spec name
// {value: 42, key 'my snapshot 1'}
When throwing an error on different value, the error instance will still have
key property with the final snapshot name.
All snapshots are saved in a single folder
__snapshots__, even if original spec files are nested. See test-nested-specs example folder.
Sometimes you want to store not the value itself, but something derived,
like the object's schema (check out schema-shot). You can
pass a function
store that transforms the object before saving.
For example if we are only interested in the type of value, we can do the
following (paired with the right
compare function).
const store = x => typeof x
// expected - previously saved "type of" value
// value - current original value
const compare = (
{ expected, value } // return Result
) =>
snapShot({
what,
store,
compare,
})
Note: by default multi line text is saves using ES6 template string, while everything else is saved using normal serialization using jsesc.
A function to compare expected and actual value should return
Result
instance, preferably Folktable.Result. A simple one could be
const Result = require('folktale/result')
function compare({ expected, value }) {
const e = JSON.stringify(expected)
const v = JSON.stringify(value)
if (e === v) {
return Result.Ok()
}
return Result.Error(`${e} !== ${v}`)
}
Another one, that compares values by type could be even simpler
const sameTypes = (a, b) => typeof a === typeof b
const compareTypes = ({ expected, value }) =>
sameTypes(expected, value) ? Result.Ok() : Result.Error('types are different')
Note input is an object
{expected, value} and if there is a difference
you should describe it as a string
Result.Error(<difference string>).
Why does it return a
Result? Because it makes life easier.
Default function will compare current and loaded values using
compare
function and if the values are different will throw an error. You can provide
your own function to fail a test differently. Your function will be called
with these parameters
raiser({
value, // current value
expected, // loaded value
specName, // the name of the test
compare, // compare function
})
Default
raiser function just throws an Error with good message.
The
snapShotCore function returns the expected value.
If this is the first time, it will be
store(what) value.
Otherwise it will be the loaded
expected value.
You can pass several options to control the behavior. I usually grab them from the environment variables.
show - log snapshot value when saving new one
dryRun - only show the new snapshot value, but do not save it
update - override snapshot value with the new one if there is difference
ci - the tests are running on CI, which should disallow saving snapshots
sortSnapshots - enable sorting snapshots by name when saving (default is false)
useRelativePath - use relative paths inside
__snapshots__ folder to recreate folder structure to mimic spec file relative path. Default is false.
// for example to use environment variables
const opts = {
show: Boolean(process.env.SHOW),
dryRun: Boolean(process.env.DRY),
update: Boolean(process.env.UPDATE),
ci: Boolean(process.env.CI),
sortSnapshots: false,
useRelativePath: false
}
snapShot.core({
what,
file: __filename,
specName: 'my test',
compare: compareFn,
ext: '.test',
opts,
})
If
opts.ci is not set, it will use is-ci
to determine if running on CI or not.
When you pass
useRelativePath: true option, the folder structure inside the
__snapshots__ folder will recreate the folder paths to the spec. For example if the specs are in subfolders:
specs/
foo/
spec.js
bar/
spec.js
Then output snapshots will be saved as
__snapshots__/
specs/
foo/
spec.js.snapshot.js
bar/
spec.js.snapshot.js
When test names change or tests are updated, new snapshots are saved, but old ones remain
in the snapshot file. To prune the old snapshots, the test runner can pass all current spec
names to prune all other ones. Just call
.prune() method and pass the following options
* tests: list of current tests. Each object should have
file: the full test filename
specName: the full title of the test
* ext: optional snapshot filename extension
For example see src/prune-spec.js
note this can still leave old snapshot files, if the spec has no tests running or has been renamed.
note 2 if you run tests with
.only it will remove all other snapshots in that file.
This is normal, you will recreated all snapshots once you run all the tests again.
Sometimes you do not want to auto increment the snapshots, or use default test name.
In this case you can pass
exactSpecName to just save the snapshot with that key.
snapShot.core({
what: 42,
exactSpecName: 'computed value',
file: __filename,
})
The snapshot file will have
exports['computed value'] = 42
When saving strings, the snapshot will be surrounded by newlines to avoid
extra lone first line (looking like
exports["name"] = ...). So when saving snapshot text
line 1
line 2
the snapshot file will have
exports['name'] = `
line 1
line 2
`
The newlines will be trimmed automatically when loading the snapshot value.
Run the code with
DEBUG=snap-shot-core option to see more log messages. During testing you can see additional output by adding
DEBUG=test environment variable (or both
DEBUG=snap-shot-core,test).
If you want verbose output, use
DEBUG=snap-shot-core*
In case you execute your tests in watch mode and you notice the snapshots are always new-created for the same set of tests, then you need to restore the counters per file.
tape example:
//foo.test.js
const test = require('tape')
const snapShot = require('snap-shot-core')
test.onFinish(snapShot.restore)
test('one test', function(t) {
t.plan(1)
snapShot.core({
what: 1,
file: __filename,
specName: 'one test',
})
})
You can restore / reset a counter for a particular test
const snapShot = require('snap-shot-core')
snapShot.restore({
file: __filename,
specName: 'this test',
})
Because the snapshots are saved as template literals, back ticks and other "niceties" have to be escaped. This module uses jsesc module to do string escaping. Currently only the minimal set of characters is escaped.
You can re-save snapshot file (for example to escape it again, or to resort the snapshots by name) using bin/resave-snapshots.js script. After installing this module, run
bin script
$(npm bin)/resave-snapshots [--sort] snapshot-filename
To just re-escape the snapshots omit the
--sort flag.
